Enthiran MT4

Powerful Trend-Following HFT Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD  

Enthiran is an advanced MT4 Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, consistency, and smart automation. Built on a proprietary candlestick-based trend-following strategy, Enthiran uses a unique data formula to identify high-probability trade setups — delivering robust performance across volatile markets.

Instructions:

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Recommended deposit: $300

Do follow https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/enthiran for set file & updates


Enthiran MT4 Group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03881ca24df5db01

🧠 Core Strategy

  • Trend-Following Logic: Uses intelligent candle pattern analysis to catch strong price movements.

  • Unique Data Formula: A proprietary algorithm filters false signals and ensures entries are backed by dynamic market behavior — not just traditional indicators.

⚙️ Technical Details

  • Platform: Meta Trader 4

  • Symbol: XAUUSD 

  • Timeframe: M15 

  • Trade Frequency: Multiple trades per day

  • Execution: Fully automatic, no manual intervention required

    Why Choose Enthiran?

  • No repainting indicators

  • Works in volatile & ranging markets

  • Adaptive entry logic

  • No grid, No martingale, or risky averaging


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Enthiran Slave CopyTrader MT4 EA
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Yardımcı programlar
Enthiran CopyTrader for MT4 – Slave Trade Copier Mirror Trades Across Multiple Accounts with Precision and Speed Enthiran CopyTrader   is a powerful MT4 Expert Advisor that allows you to   replicate trades from one MetaTrader 4 account (Master)   to   one or multiple accounts (Slaves)   with complete control over trade size, symbol mapping, and execution speed. Whether you manage investor accounts, signal services, or prop firm strategies, this tool helps you maintain synchronization across a
FREE
Enthiran MT5 Slave CopyTrader
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Yardımcı programlar
Enthiran Slave CopyTrader for MT5 Mirror Trades Across Multiple Accounts with Precision and Speed Enthiran CopyTrader is a powerful MT5 Expert Advisor that allows you to replicate trades from one MetaTrader 5 account (Master) to one or multiple accounts (Slaves) with complete control over trade size, symbol mapping, and execution speed. To download Master Copier visit this link Whether you manage investor accounts, signal services, or prop firm strategies, this tool helps you maintain synchroni
FREE
Enthiran Master CopyTrader MT4 EA
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Yardımcı programlar
Enthiran CopyTrader for MT4 – Master Trade Copier Mirror Trades Across Multiple Accounts with Precision and Speed Enthiran CopyTrader   is a powerful MT4 Expert Advisor that allows you to   replicate trades from one MetaTrader 4 account (Master)   to   one or multiple accounts (Slaves)   with complete control over trade size, symbol mapping, and execution speed. Whether you manage investor accounts, signal services, or prop firm strategies, this tool helps you maintain synchronization across
GoldXpert
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldXpert EA – Multi-Strategy Gold Trading Expert Advisor GoldXpert EA is a powerful and fully automated trading system designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. It integrates multiple trading strategies, including trend following, scalping, breakout, and mean reversion, to adapt to various market conditions. GoldXpert EA is perfect for traders looking for a smart, adaptive, and profitable gold trading solution.  Trades only XAUUSD. Works well in TF - M30 & in 3 Decimal platforms Minimum Deposit: $30
Enthiran
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Güçlü Trend Takip Eden HFT Scalping Uzman Danışmanı (Expert Advisor) Enthiran , hassasiyet, istikrar ve akıllı otomasyon arayan yatırımcılar için geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir MetaTrader 5 Uzman Danışmanıdır. Kendine özgü mum çubuğu temelli trend takip stratejisi üzerine inşa edilen Enthiran, yüksek olasılıklı işlem fırsatlarını belirlemek için özel bir veri formülü kullanır — ve volatil piyasalarda bile sağlam performans sunar. Ayar dosyaları ve güncellemeler için https://www.mql5.c
Enthiran MT5 Copy Trader
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Yardımcı programlar
Enthiran CopyTrader for MT5 – Master Trade Copier Mirror Trades Across Multiple Accounts with Precision and Speed Enthiran CopyTrader is a powerful MT5 Expert Advisor that allows you to replicate trades from one MetaTrader 5 account (Master) to one or multiple accounts (Slaves) with complete control over trade size, symbol mapping, and execution speed. Whether you manage investor accounts, signal services, or prop firm strategies, this tool helps you maintain synchronization across accounts w
Angelithm AI
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Uzman Danışmanlar
Turn Gold Volatility into Profits — 24/7. AI-powered XAUUSD bot with multi-strategy engine, precision SL/TP, and 10+ years of trading experience behind it. Grew a 10K USC account to 50K USC — now it’s your turn. Minimum Investment: $300 or 10000 USC Timeframe: H1 Symbol: Only Gold / XAUUSD We have clubbed all strategies and fine tuned the target levels. We use AI to calculate target & stop levels. We convert all indicators pattern trading signals into profit making trades.  It has to be connec
Filtrele:
