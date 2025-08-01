Enthiran MT5 Copy Trader

📈 Enthiran CopyTrader for MT5 – Master Trade Copier

Mirror Trades Across Multiple Accounts with Precision and Speed

Enthiran CopyTrader is a powerful MT5 Expert Advisor that allows you to replicate trades from one MetaTrader 5 account (Master) to one or multiple accounts (Slaves) with complete control over trade size, symbol mapping, and execution speed.

Whether you manage investor accounts, signal services, or prop firm strategies, this tool helps you maintain synchronization across accounts with minimal delay and maximum accuracy.

.Slave Version is available for FREE - Link

🔧 Key Features:

  • Master & Slave Modes: Choose the role within the EA – act as a trade sender or receiver.

  • Cross-Broker & Cross-Symbol Copying: Supports different brokers, suffixes (e.g., XAUUSDm → XAUUSD.c), and symbol names.

  • Equity-Based Lot Adjustment: Slave adjusts lot sizes automatically based on Master-Slave equity ratio.

  • Pending Order Mirroring: Supports copying of limit, stop, and stop-limit orders.

  • Order Modifications: Changes to SL/TP on Master are reflected in Slave in real-time.

  • Magic Number Isolation: Each trade is tracked using a unique magic number for clean trade management.

  • Text File Sync Method: Works via shared .txt file – perfect for LAN/VPS setups or bridging across accounts on the same PC.

  • Orphan Trade Cleanup: Automatically detects and removes stale or unmatched trades from Slave.

⚙️ How It Works:

  1. Master EA sends trade data to a shared file ( CopyTraderMaster.txt ).

  2. Slave EA reads the file and mirrors the trades based on lot size ratio and symbol mapping.

  3. Roles are defined via input parameter – you only need one EA to serve both Master and Slave roles.


