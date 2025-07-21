Enthiran MT4
- Experts
- Orifox Technologies Private Limited
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Powerful Trend-Following HFT Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
Enthiran is an advanced MT4 Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, consistency, and smart automation. Built on a proprietary candlestick-based trend-following strategy, Enthiran uses a unique data formula to identify high-probability trade setups — delivering robust performance across volatile markets.
Instructions:
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Recommended deposit: $300
Do follow https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/enthiran for set file & updates
Enthiran MT4 Group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03881ca24df5db01
🧠 Core Strategy
-
Trend-Following Logic: Uses intelligent candle pattern analysis to catch strong price movements.
-
Unique Data Formula: A proprietary algorithm filters false signals and ensures entries are backed by dynamic market behavior — not just traditional indicators.
⚙️ Technical Details
-
Platform: Meta Trader 4
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Trade Frequency: Multiple trades per day
-
Execution: Fully automatic, no manual intervention required
Why Choose Enthiran?
-
No repainting indicators
-
Works in volatile & ranging markets
-
Adaptive entry logic
-
No grid, No martingale, or risky averaging