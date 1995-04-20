Multi Currency Indicator Dashboard for MT4

The Multi-Currency Indicator Dashboard for MT4 is an assisting tool designed to monitor up to 10 currency pairs across 6 essential indicators in one compact, color-coded dashboard. Ideal for traders who value efficiency, this tool eliminates the need to switch between charts or timeframes.

Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or trend follower, this dashboard gives you an instant visual overview of market conditions across your preferred symbols and indicators.

Note: This indicator is not limited to currency pairs only! You can add and watch other assets too (GOLD, WTI, etc.), provided that you use exact asset names as they appear in your Market Watch.


📊 Built-In Indicators

Each row displays the following indicator values for the selected symbol:

  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)

  • Stochastic Oscillator (STO)

  • Money Flow Index (MFI)

  • DeMarker (DeM)

  • Williams %R (WPR)

  • Commodity Channel Index (CCI)


🌈 Key Features

  • 🖥️ Dashboard view: Displays values in rows (symbols) × columns (indicators)

  • ⏱️ Custom timeframe: Choose any timeframe (M1 to MN1)

  • 🎨 Color-coded signals: Red (oversold/BUY), Blue (overbought/SELL), Yellow (neutral)

  • 🔁 Real-time updates: Values refresh automatically every few seconds

  • 🧩 Fully customizable: Adjustable indicator periods, thresholds, font size, spacing, position


🛠️ How to Use

  • 🧩 Attach the indicator to any chart (symbol doesn’t matter)

  • 🔠 Set up to 10 currency pairs via input fields (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)

  • 🕐 Choose the timeframe from M1 to MN1 (input in minutes)

  • 🔧 Adjust indicator periods and individual BUY/SELL thresholds as desired

  • 🎯 Interpret signals:

    • Red: Indicator shows oversold/BUY condition (color is adjustable)

    • Green: Indicator shows overbought/SELL condition (color is adjustable)

    • Yellow: Neutral condition (color is adjustable)


💼 Who Is This For?

  • ✅ Forex day traders who monitor multiple pairs

  • ✅ Trend traders looking for overbought/oversold zones

  • ✅ Professionals who need a top-down indicator scan at a glance


🧠 Pro Tip

You can place this dashboard on a separate chart and keep it open while trading on others — giving you situational awareness of multiple markets in real time.









Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Average Sentiment Indicator for MT4
Vener Garayev
Göstergeler
Average Sentiment Indicator  for MT4 is a composite oscillator that combines the insights of   five conventional technical indicators  — Relative Strength Index ( RSI ), Stochastic ( STO ), Money Flow Index ( MFI ), DeMarker ( DeM ), and William's %R ( WPR ) — into a single line ranging from 0 to 100. It is the   arithmetic average of the five indicators   after normalization. This tool is ideal for traders who want a noise-reduced perspective of   overbought   and   oversold   zones, potential
MT5 Price and Indicator Date Exporter
Vener Garayev
Yardımcı programlar
Data Exporter EA is a powerful and easy-to-use Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to export high-precision market data and technical indicators into a structured .CSV file for backtesting, machine learning, algorithmic modeling, or statistical analysis. Whether you're a data-driven trader, quantitative analyst, or system developer, this EA provides a seamless way to collect and store historical indicator values alongside OHLC prices — with full control over timeframe, periods, and indica
Multi Currency Indicator Dashboard
Vener Garayev
Göstergeler
The Multi-Currency Indicator Dashboard is an assisting tool designed to monitor up to 10 currency pairs across 6 essential indicators in one compact, color-coded dashboard. Ideal for traders who value efficiency, this tool eliminates the need to switch between charts or timeframes. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or trend follower, this dashboard gives you an instant visual overview of market conditions across your preferred symbols and indicators. Note : This indicator is not limited to
Average Sentiment Indicator
Vener Garayev
Göstergeler
Average Sentiment Indicator  is a composite oscillator that combines the insights of five conventional technical indicators  — Relative Strength Index ( RSI ), Stochastic ( STO ), Money Flow Index ( MFI ), DeMarker ( DeM ), and William's %R ( WPR ) — into a single line ranging from 0 to 100. It is the arithmetic average of the five indicators after normalization. This tool is ideal for traders who want a noise-reduced perspective of overbought and oversold zones, potential reversals , and trend
Crossfire Dashboard
Vener Garayev
Göstergeler
Crossfire Dashboard is an assisting visual tool that displays real-time values of selected financial instrument's key technical indicators across multiple timeframes in a single, organized table. It enables traders to quickly assess trend strength, overbought/oversold conditions, and alignment across timeframes — without switching charts or manually loading multiple indicators. This dashboard is ideal for traders who rely on momentum, trend-following, or reversal strategies and want a clean bird
Bollinger Heatmap
Vener Garayev
Göstergeler
The Bollinger Heatmap is a visual tool designed for traders who want to track Bollinger Band extremes across multiple symbols and timeframes — all in one color-coded dashboard. This indicator scans up to 10 user-defined currency pairs  (or other instruments) across 8 major timeframes ( M1 ,  M5 ,  M15 ,  M30 ,  H1 ,  H4 , D1 and W1 ) and displays how far the current price is from the Bollinger Bands’ upper or lower boundaries in pips (1 pip = 10 points) . If the price is above the upper band,
Pairwise Open Positions Tracker
Vener Garayev
Göstergeler
Pairwise Open Positions Tracker  is a lightweight indicator designed to give traders a clear, real-time summary of their all open positions by financial instrument. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and portfolio managers, this tool displays important statistics including number of trades, total lots, net profit, and swap. Key Features Live Floating Profit Overview : Instantly shows P/L for each symbol with active trades. Grouped by Symbol : Summarizes positions per instrument, no matter how m
