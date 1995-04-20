Multi Currency Indicator Dashboard for MT4

The Multi-Currency Indicator Dashboard for MT4 is an assisting tool designed to monitor up to 10 currency pairs across 6 essential indicators in one compact, color-coded dashboard. Ideal for traders who value efficiency, this tool eliminates the need to switch between charts or timeframes.

Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or trend follower, this dashboard gives you an instant visual overview of market conditions across your preferred symbols and indicators.

Note: This indicator is not limited to currency pairs only! You can add and watch other assets too (GOLD, WTI, etc.), provided that you use exact asset names as they appear in your Market Watch.


📊 Built-In Indicators

Each row displays the following indicator values for the selected symbol:

  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)

  • Stochastic Oscillator (STO)

  • Money Flow Index (MFI)

  • DeMarker (DeM)

  • Williams %R (WPR)

  • Commodity Channel Index (CCI)


🌈 Key Features

  • 🖥️ Dashboard view: Displays values in rows (symbols) × columns (indicators)

  • ⏱️ Custom timeframe: Choose any timeframe (M1 to MN1)

  • 🎨 Color-coded signals: Red (oversold/BUY), Blue (overbought/SELL), Yellow (neutral)

  • 🔁 Real-time updates: Values refresh automatically every few seconds

  • 🧩 Fully customizable: Adjustable indicator periods, thresholds, font size, spacing, position


🛠️ How to Use

  • 🧩 Attach the indicator to any chart (symbol doesn’t matter)

  • 🔠 Set up to 10 currency pairs via input fields (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)

  • 🕐 Choose the timeframe from M1 to MN1 (input in minutes)

  • 🔧 Adjust indicator periods and individual BUY/SELL thresholds as desired

  • 🎯 Interpret signals:

    • Red: Indicator shows oversold/BUY condition (color is adjustable)

    • Green: Indicator shows overbought/SELL condition (color is adjustable)

    • Yellow: Neutral condition (color is adjustable)


💼 Who Is This For?

  • ✅ Forex day traders who monitor multiple pairs

  • ✅ Trend traders looking for overbought/oversold zones

  • ✅ Professionals who need a top-down indicator scan at a glance


🧠 Pro Tip

You can place this dashboard on a separate chart and keep it open while trading on others — giving you situational awareness of multiple markets in real time.









