Average Sentiment Indicator for MT4

Average Sentiment Indicator for MT4 is a composite oscillator that combines the insights of five conventional technical indicators — Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic (STO), Money Flow Index (MFI), DeMarker (DeM), and William's %R (WPR) — into a single line ranging from 0 to 100. It is the arithmetic average of the five indicators after normalization.

This tool is ideal for traders who want a noise-reduced perspective of overbought and oversold zones, potential reversals, and trend exhaustion points—without switching between multiple charts or indicators for a single decision. This indicator is especially helpful when used in combination with other conventional indicators like MACD, CCI, Bollinger Bands, and/or RVI. 

Note: All of the five utilized indicators are bounded indicators. However, since DeMarker ranges between 0 and 1, and WPR ranges between 0 and -100, both were normalized to 0-100 range in order to have same range with RSI, STO, and MFI


🔧 Key Features

  • 📊 Composite Oscillator (0–100) built from 5 normalized indicators

  • ⚙️ Individual period control for RSI, Stochastic, MFI, DeMarker, and Williams %R

  • 🌈 Visual clarity in a separate indicator window

  • 🧠 Combines momentum, volume, and volatility into a single reading

  • 🪄 Lightweight and efficient — no freezing, fast calculations


📌 Input Parameters

  • Period_RSI – Period for RSI (default: 14)

  • Period_Sto – Period for Stochastic K (default: 14)

  • Period_MFI – Period for Money Flow Index (default: 14)

  • Period_DeM – Period for DeMarker (default: 14)

  • Period_WPR – Period for Williams %R (default: 14)


📘 How to Use

  • 🔵 Overbought zone: Oscillator above 80 (up to trader which threshold they deem important)

  • 🔴 Oversold zone: Oscillator below 20 (up to trader which threshold they deem important)

  • 📉 Use in conjunction with price action or support/resistance zones for entry timing

  • 🧪 Adjust each indicator's period to fine-tune for specific symbols or timeframes


Recommended For

  • Forex traders looking for confluence signals

  • Strategy developers who want a single normalized signal

  • Those who prefer customizable multi-indicator systems

  • Anyone seeking overbought/oversold analysis







Multi Currency Indicator Dashboard for MT4
Vener Garayev
Göstergeler
The   Multi-Currency Indicator Dashboard  for MT4  is an assisting tool designed to monitor up to   10 currency pairs   across   6 essential indicators   in one compact, color-coded dashboard. Ideal for traders who value efficiency, this tool eliminates the need to switch between charts or timeframes. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or trend follower, this dashboard gives you an instant visual overview of market conditions across your preferred symbols and indicators. Note : This indicat
MT5 Price and Indicator Date Exporter
Vener Garayev
Yardımcı programlar
Data Exporter EA is a powerful and easy-to-use Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to export high-precision market data and technical indicators into a structured .CSV file for backtesting, machine learning, algorithmic modeling, or statistical analysis. Whether you're a data-driven trader, quantitative analyst, or system developer, this EA provides a seamless way to collect and store historical indicator values alongside OHLC prices — with full control over timeframe, periods, and indica
Multi Currency Indicator Dashboard
Vener Garayev
Göstergeler
The Multi-Currency Indicator Dashboard is an assisting tool designed to monitor up to 10 currency pairs across 6 essential indicators in one compact, color-coded dashboard. Ideal for traders who value efficiency, this tool eliminates the need to switch between charts or timeframes. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or trend follower, this dashboard gives you an instant visual overview of market conditions across your preferred symbols and indicators. Note : This indicator is not limited to
Average Sentiment Indicator
Vener Garayev
Göstergeler
Average Sentiment Indicator  is a composite oscillator that combines the insights of five conventional technical indicators  — Relative Strength Index ( RSI ), Stochastic ( STO ), Money Flow Index ( MFI ), DeMarker ( DeM ), and William's %R ( WPR ) — into a single line ranging from 0 to 100. It is the arithmetic average of the five indicators after normalization. This tool is ideal for traders who want a noise-reduced perspective of overbought and oversold zones, potential reversals , and trend
Crossfire Dashboard
Vener Garayev
Göstergeler
Crossfire Dashboard is an assisting visual tool that displays real-time values of selected financial instrument's key technical indicators across multiple timeframes in a single, organized table. It enables traders to quickly assess trend strength, overbought/oversold conditions, and alignment across timeframes — without switching charts or manually loading multiple indicators. This dashboard is ideal for traders who rely on momentum, trend-following, or reversal strategies and want a clean bird
Bollinger Heatmap
Vener Garayev
Göstergeler
The Bollinger Heatmap is a visual tool designed for traders who want to track Bollinger Band extremes across multiple symbols and timeframes — all in one color-coded dashboard. This indicator scans up to 10 user-defined currency pairs  (or other instruments) across 8 major timeframes ( M1 ,  M5 ,  M15 ,  M30 ,  H1 ,  H4 , D1 and W1 ) and displays how far the current price is from the Bollinger Bands’ upper or lower boundaries in pips (1 pip = 10 points) . If the price is above the upper band,
Pairwise Open Positions Tracker
Vener Garayev
Göstergeler
Pairwise Open Positions Tracker  is a lightweight indicator designed to give traders a clear, real-time summary of their all open positions by financial instrument. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and portfolio managers, this tool displays important statistics including number of trades, total lots, net profit, and swap. Key Features Live Floating Profit Overview : Instantly shows P/L for each symbol with active trades. Grouped by Symbol : Summarizes positions per instrument, no matter how m
