Average Sentiment Indicator for MT4 is a composite oscillator that combines the insights of five conventional technical indicators — Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic (STO), Money Flow Index (MFI), DeMarker (DeM), and William's %R (WPR) — into a single line ranging from 0 to 100. It is the arithmetic average of the five indicators after normalization.

This tool is ideal for traders who want a noise-reduced perspective of overbought and oversold zones, potential reversals, and trend exhaustion points—without switching between multiple charts or indicators for a single decision. This indicator is especially helpful when used in combination with other conventional indicators like MACD, CCI, Bollinger Bands, and/or RVI.

Note: All of the five utilized indicators are bounded indicators. However, since DeMarker ranges between 0 and 1, and WPR ranges between 0 and -100, both were normalized to 0-100 range in order to have same range with RSI, STO, and MFI.





🔧 Key Features

📊 Composite Oscillator (0–100) built from 5 normalized indicators

⚙️ Individual period control for RSI, Stochastic, MFI, DeMarker, and Williams %R

🌈 Visual clarity in a separate indicator window

🧠 Combines momentum, volume, and volatility into a single reading

🪄 Lightweight and efficient — no freezing, fast calculations





📌 Input Parameters

Period_RSI – Period for RSI (default: 14)

Period_Sto – Period for Stochastic K (default: 14)

Period_MFI – Period for Money Flow Index (default: 14)

Period_DeM – Period for DeMarker (default: 14)

Period_WPR – Period for Williams %R (default: 14)





📘 How to Use

🔵 Overbought zone : Oscillator above 80 ( up to trader which threshold they deem important )

🔴 Oversold zone : Oscillator below 20 ( up to trader which threshold they deem important )

📉 Use in conjunction with price action or support/resistance zones for entry timing

🧪 Adjust each indicator's period to fine-tune for specific symbols or timeframes





Recommended For

Forex traders looking for confluence signals

Strategy developers who want a single normalized signal

Those who prefer customizable multi-indicator systems

Anyone seeking overbought/oversold analysis























