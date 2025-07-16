Professional trading assistant for online trading on the FOREX market (No grid, no Martingale)

This program contains more than 30 trading functions for manual trading , as well as 2 modes of auto trading:

1. Auto trading, with optimized input parameters, 7 currency pairs: XAUUSD , EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.

2. Auto trading, to the side positive value of the variable "SWAP" , established by the Broker for the current trading day .

Golden Helper — is a Cool Assistant (multifunctional trading advisor, hereinafter referred to as the Panel). This is not just a tool for placing orders — it is a comprehensive solution for convenient planning of your own strategy for managing positions and enhanced risk control, as well as the ability to fully automatically trade. Regardless of whether you are a beginner trader, an experienced specialist or a scalper who needs fast execution of trading operations with any currency pairs — this program is for you.

This application is an active graphical trading panel, which consists of informational statistical tables, data entry windows and functional buttons for manual trading. This Panel can be used for fully automatic trading, with a choice of 7 currency pairs with optimized input parameters (no set files needed).

Visually the Panel is shown in operation on a real account chart XAUUSD. In this video you will see the Table of trading history. ( Video clip on YouTube) and the appearance of the Panel (Screenshot pos. 1).

An example of trading using the program is given in the Report with EURUSD on the Strategy Tester (Screenshot pos. 2).

Note: For practical trading, this program can be used on a demo or real account, only after purchase. You can view the downloaded demo version on the Strategy Tester. This can be done using any currency pair, but for clarity, use pairs from the above listed — "7 currency pairs". The installation instructions for the Strategy Tester are given below.

Installation and configuration on the Tester.

In the Strategy Tester settings:



1. Install 7 Currency Pairs on the Strategy Tester one by one:

XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.

2. Check the box in the Visualization window;

3. Model: All ticks.

4. Set the date range.

5. Set the spread:

for EURUSD or USDJPY — “2” (for 4-digits), — “20” (for 5-digits);

for EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDCHF — “3” (for 4-digits), — “30” (for 5-digits);

for XAUUSD - "Current" (for 5 characters).

6. For all Timeframe H1 and deposit volume not less than 1000.

7. Click the "Start" button.



Note:

1. To speed up the work in the Strategy Tester, uncheck the box in the Visualization window and switch in the properties - Use_Graphics = false.



2. When checking the program on the Tester, to see how the "Deposit Protection" works, in the properties of the expert, set the desired amount for the "Start" of this function — parameter " StartSave_Depo" and the amount of "Insurance" parameter - " SizeSave_Depo", and toggle Use_SizeSave_Depo = true.

How "Deposit Protection" works can be seen in the attached below Video clip on YouTube.

After these settings are done, you will see automated trading in the Strategy Tester, using a virtual take profit. I think you will like this example.

In practical use of the panel for trading, there is no need to open the input parameters, since all actions can be performed on an open chart, using the multifunctional graphic buttons of the Panel. And you can change the parameters of variables by adjusting the values in the graphic windows for entering data of the Panel and.

Brief description.

• Platform: MetaTrader 4.

• Character format: Standard Forex symbols should be XXXYYY.

• Account type: Hedge. The panel works on accounts with 4- digit quotes and 5-digit quotes.

• For trading when working manually: Any time frame.

• For automatic trading: Timeframe preferably H1, leverage = 1:200 or more.

• For automatic trading, the lot volume is calculated taking into account Leverage, StopLoss and Risk. On cent accounts, the deposit is from 10,000 cents USD ($100) per Panel, with starting lot positions from 0.01.

• Trading hours: 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday. Time can be changed with the [Time_Mode] button using the built-in trading panel .



Installation and configuration of the Panel in autotrading modes.

In two variants of autotrading, input parameters are optimally configured by default, only for 7 currency pairs: EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, XAUUSD and set files are not needed.

The choice of the autotrading option is performed as follows:

First, we give preference to accounts with 5-digit quotes, thus obtaining more accurate profit fixation. Then, in one MT4 terminal, we open the selected charts and set all the listed 7 currency pairs on them or at our choice. Beforehand, on each open chart you need to set the time frame value — H1.

Option 1: Autotrading, with optimized input parameters for 7 currency pairs: after installing the Panel on the corresponding charts, these tools are activated by pressing the {LOT] or [Risk%] and [Virt_Take] buttons.

Option 2: Autotrading by the value of the SWAP variable: We change or do not change the values in the Take_Buy or Take_ Sell data entry windows and press the [Sign] button, and this opens the Buy or Sell market positions with the set Take Profit values, in the direction of the positive value of the variables SWAPLONG or SWAPSHORT. This function can be combined with the trawl - press the button [Trail.Tip<2]. In this case, in the corresponding data entry windows, you can change the values of the start and step of the trawl. You can also turn on the breakeven function by pressing the button [On.BE].

Option 1 we choose: if we will trade in the medium-term round-the-clock mode on TF H1, then we set for each selected instrument .

Option 2 we choose: you need to look at the value of the Swap Long and Swap Short variables on the open Panel, and if we see a positive value set by the Broker for the current trading day, then We set this option for each tool that has such values .

But Option 2, this is an auto trading mode - intraday, therefore it is limited for use in the 24-hour mode. Due to the fact that it is necessary to perform the procedure of selecting the value of the variables Swap Long and Swap Short daily. Option 2 of auto trading is not used if there are no necessary values of these variables.

It is not possible to check Option 2 on the Tester, since the SWAP variable is set by the broker only for the current trading day, which does not correspond to the price movement on historical data.

Assigning magic numbers for automatic trading :

For instruments used for automated trading, fixed values of unique magic numbers are set by default, which should not be used in trading in the future.

AutoMagic List:

EURUSD(10);

EURJPY(20);

USDCAD(30);

GBPUSD(40);

USDJPY(50);

USDCHF(60);

XAUUSD(70).

The assignment of magic numbers in manual trading mode is given below.

Explanation of how the program works.

Features of the program in the multi-currency autotrading mode, using one terminal of the MT4 platform. The program's ability is noteworthy when several currency pairs are used for autotrading in one terminal. The panel effectively manages transactions with several currency pairs (listed above) in one terminal, minimizes risks by quickly adjusting lot sizes and closing positions, fixing profits. Trading decisions on one pair remain isolated from others, avoiding interactions that can disrupt their trading algorithm. If all pairs work in one terminal, the program performs individual performance monitoring: for each pair, the risk is automatically reduced if the load on the account deposit increases and vice versa. And autotrading on the H1 timeframe is a medium-term mode, it works around the clock. This is a conservative style, which produces a small but stable result of 10% per month, no control of trading operations is required. With that said, all you need is to install all these currency pairs at once or one by one on the MT4 terminal and leave the PC running (or just use a VPS). In the mid-term autotrading mode, please do not modify open positions or open additional positions manually. This is a profitable EA, let it make you profit. Risk manager.

A very important function is "Deposit Protection":

In both modes (automatic and manual), it is advisable to enable automatic capital protection according to the strategy you have adopted.

At the initial stage, while no profit has been received yet, it is advisable to enable capital protection by limiting losses - setting the % risk of your own funds. In the percentage window in the panel, we set the possible loss, for example 20, and press the buttons [Risk%] and [On.Risk%].

At the same time, you need to set the desired amount to start the “Deposit Protection” function and the “Insurance” amount in the corresponding windows, both amounts in the account currency, and press the buttons: [StartProtection] and [Insurance].

In the future, when the current Profit reaches the amount of the start of "Capital Protection", which we set during setup, the program continuously monitors it and compares it with the previously set amount of "Insurance". If the amount of the current Profit becomes less than the amount of "Insurance", all open positions on the chart will be automatically closed, only this symbol. In this case, the current balance will be saved, plus the amount of "Insurance". About the fact of the start of the "Deposit Protection" function, a banner with information appears on the chart and a mark will turn on - a vertical green line that will move in the chart and visually indicate from what moment the protection mode of your funds was turned on.

That's it, your funds are saved with the bonus: you can continue trading. How it works, you can see in the attached below Video clip on YouTube.

I recommend starting trading in a safe medium-term mode on TF : H1 and you will have a profit. Be patient, do not rush with quick income, everything has its time.

Installation and configuration of the Panel when working manually.

Assigning magic numbers in manual trading mode:



In manual trading mode, set magic numbers. When installing on a chart, in the input parameters for each new instrument, set the variable "MN_X" to values not used in autotrading, with a step of 10, for example, 80, 90, etc. After that, you can trade manually, according to your strategy. Reusing unique magic numbers for other instruments is not allowed.

Panel allows you to perform trading operations in one click:

Happy Way Panel - opening or closing by time.

Assign unique Magic numbers to the opened positions - symbol by symbol.

Open pending orders and positions with specified calculated risk.

Open multiple orders and positions.

Close pending orders and positions by groups.

Hedging a position (equalize the volumes of Buy and Sell positions by opening positions with volumes in the opposite direction).

Close all positions with one click.

Setting take profit and stop loss for all positions at the same price level.

Set stop loss for all positions to the breakeven level of the position or to any level.

When opening orders, the following functions can be applied:

Visualization of trading levels of the opened order on the chart.

Virtual stop loss and take profit.

Automatic increase of stop loss and take profit by the size of the current spread.

Setting up trailing parameters for a pending order (the pending order is automatically moved behind the current price at a specified distance).

Removing arrows and trace lines when opening and closing positions.

Control of trading history.

Panel allows you to control the trading history on your trading account and manage risks:

Displays the trading history tables on the chart, both for the account as a whole and for each symbol, when you press the "InfoAcc" or "InfoSymb" buttons.

Shows profit per day, week, month and year.

Limits the current loss to the amount of profit received.

Limits the current loss to a percentage of your own funds.

When the limit is reached, it may:

Display messages on a graph.

Close all positions and pending orders.

Close the terminal until the next day.

Closing orders.

Panel allows you to close all pending orders and positions if the total profit or loss of the positions reaches a specified value:

Can close orders and positions on the current symbol.

It can take into account profit on Buy+Sell positions, or only Buy, or only Sell.

Can close all positions and orders or only selected types.

Trailing stop function.

Panel allows you to set a trailing stop function for a position (moving the stop loss towards profit according to a specific algorithm):

Number of levels trailing stop unlimited.

trailing stop It has a function of trailing market positions button "Trail.Tip<2", and trailing limit positions button "Trail.Tip>1".

You can use virtual stop loss.

Break-even function.

Panel allows you to set a breakeven function for a position (when a specified profit is reached, move the stop loss to the position opening price):

The number of breakeven levels per position is not limited.

You can use virtual stop loss.

Allows you to set the distance in points.

Line function - automatically displays a line on the chart the overall break-even level of all open positions of the symbol .



Alerts.

Allows you to set alerts when profit reaches a positive value.

Allows you to set alerts when the trend direction of a symbol changes .

. Alerts can be displayed on the chart when positions are opened or closed.

Information part.

Panel p provides information about the account:

Deposit size.

Current account balance.

Amount of equity capital.

Current profit.

Deposit load level in %.

Volume of free lots.

Profit for the current month.

Profit for the current day.

Set trading hours.

Panel p provides information on the chart about the current symbol:

Spread.

Swap.

Commission.

Number of price points at the current moment in time, by TF: H4, D1, W1 and MN.

Number of points before Stop Out is triggered.

Step of changing the lot price.

The size of the trading leverage.

Magic number.

Trading signal based on Alligator and RSI indicators.

Profit on the current symbol, both total and for Buy and Sell orders separately.

Number of positions and their volume.

Breakeven price for positions on the current symbol, both as a numeric display and as a dotted horizontal line on the chart.

Number of already closed Buy and Sell orders

Order management.

Panel allows you to manage order and position settings:

Edit stop loss and take profit.

Edit virtual stop loss and virtual take profit.

take profit. Edit the trailing stop function.

Edit the breakeven function.

Edit the close function when a specified profit level is reached.

Complete closing of the position.

Visual control and management can be performed on the open chart via the active graphical trading panel.

Installation and configuration:

Instructions for actions and settings are broadcast during installation on the chart. Double-click on the icon in the Terminal Navigator, a table in Latin transcription will appear in the window that opens:

1. Read the information about the advisor in the properties - tab (About the program).

2. For the advisor to work on a real account: A password is required, either automatic or received when purchasing the advisor. Without a password, only on the Strategy Tester.

3. Advisor operation during Manual trading: Edit in the Buy, Sell, LOT, Risk% windows and click: [Buy] and/or [Sell] and/or [Take_Buy], [Take_Sell], [ On_Take ].

4. Advisor operation during Auto-trading: Buttons: [ LOT] or [Risk%] and [Virt_Take] . Deposit protection in the account currency, set the amounts and click: [StartProtection] and [Insurance].

5. When loading on the chart, insert Magic (MN): The MN parameter is the unique number of the advisor, if pairs (see p.1), then MN auto.

6. You can enable Balance Protection in %%: Change or do not change the number in the window and click the [ Risk% ] and the [On.Risk%] buttons (virtual SL).

7. START the advisor: press the [START] button ---> .

Example: Visual introduction to the program in the Strategy Tester on the EURUSD chart (Video clip on YouTube) and (Screenshot pos. 1).

Example: Trading Report using the Panel on the Strategy Tester on the EURUSD chart (Screenshot pos. 2).





Risk Warning

This offer and any reports are not a call for trading in the financial markets, therefore the responsibility for using this program for automatic trading or manual work lies entirely with the user.