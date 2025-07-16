Golden Helper

Professional trading assistant for online trading on the FOREX market (No grid, no Martingale)

This program contains more than 30 trading functions for manual trading , as well as 2 modes of auto trading:

1. Auto trading,   with optimized input parameters, 7 currency pairs: XAUUSD , EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.

2. Auto trading,   to the side   positive value of the variable "SWAP" ,   established by the Broker   for the current trading day .

 

Golden Helper  is a Cool Assistant (multifunctional trading advisor, hereinafter referred to as the Panel). This is not just a tool for placing orders — it is a comprehensive solution for convenient planning of your own strategy for managing positions and enhanced risk control, as well as the ability to fully automatically trade. Regardless of whether you are a beginner trader, an experienced specialist or a scalper who needs fast execution of trading operations with any currency pairs — this program is for you.

This application is an active graphical trading panel, which consists of informational statistical tables, data entry windows and functional buttons for manual trading. This Panel can be used for fully automatic trading, with a choice of 7 currency pairs with optimized input parameters (no set files needed).  

Visually the Panel is shown in operation on a real account chart XAUUSD. In this video you will see the Table of trading history. ( Video clip on YouTube) and the appearance of the Panel (Screenshot pos. 1).

An example of trading using the program is given in the Report with EURUSD on the Strategy Tester (Screenshot pos. 2).

Note: For practical trading, this program can be used on a demo or real account, only after purchase. You can view the downloaded demo version on the Strategy Tester. This can be done using any currency pair, but for clarity, use pairs from the above listed    "7 currency pairs". The installation instructions for the Strategy Tester are given below.

Installation and configuration on the Tester.

In the Strategy Tester settings:

1. Install 7 Currency Pairs on the Strategy Tester one by one:

    XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.

2. Check the box in the Visualization window;

3. Model: All ticks.

4. Set the date range.

5. Set the spread:

for EURUSD or USDJPY — “2” (for 4-digits), — “20” (for 5-digits);

for EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDCHF — “3” (for 4-digits), — “30” (for 5-digits);

for XAUUSD   - "Current"   (for 5 characters).

6.   For all Timeframe H1 and deposit volume not less than 1000.

7. Click the "Start" button.

Note:

1. To speed up the work   in the Strategy Tester, uncheck the box in the Visualization window and switch in the properties - Use_Graphics = false.

2. When checking the program on the Tester, to see how the "Deposit Protection" works, in the properties of the expert, set the desired amount for the "Start" of this function    parameter " StartSave_Depo" and the amount of "Insurance" parameter   - " SizeSave_Depo", and toggle Use_SizeSave_Depo = true.

How "Deposit Protection" works can be seen in the attached below   Video clip on YouTube.

After these settings are done, you will see automated trading in the Strategy Tester, using a virtual take profit. I think you will like this example.

In practical use of the panel for trading, there is no need to open the input parameters, since all actions can be performed on an open chart, using the multifunctional graphic buttons of the Panel. And you can change the parameters of variables by adjusting the values in the graphic windows for entering data of the Panel and.

Brief description.

• Platform: MetaTrader 4.

• Character format:   Standard Forex symbols should be XXXYYY.

• Account type: Hedge. The panel works on accounts with 4- digit quotes and 5-digit quotes.

   For trading when working manually: Any time frame.

• For automatic trading: Timeframe preferably H1,   leverage = 1:200 or more.

• For automatic trading, the lot volume is calculated taking into account Leverage, StopLoss and Risk. On cent accounts, the deposit is from 10,000 cents USD ($100) per Panel, with starting lot positions from 0.01.

 Trading hours: 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday. Time can be changed with the [Time_Mode] button using the built-in trading panel .

Installation and configuration of the Panel in autotrading modes.

In two variants of autotrading, input parameters are optimally configured by default, only for 7 currency pairs: EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, XAUUSD and set files are not needed.

The choice of the autotrading option is performed as follows:

First, we give preference to accounts with 5-digit quotes, thus obtaining more accurate profit fixation. Then, in one MT4 terminal, we open the selected charts and set all the listed 7 currency pairs on them or at our choice. Beforehand, on each open chart you need to set the time frame value — H1.

Option 1: Autotrading, with optimized input parameters for 7 currency pairs: after installing the Panel on the corresponding charts, these tools are activated by pressing the {LOT] or [Risk%] and [Virt_Take] buttons.

  Option 2:   Autotrading by the value of the SWAP variable:   We change or do not change the values in the Take_Buy or Take_ Sell data entry windows and press the [Sign] button, and this opens the Buy or Sell market positions with the set Take Profit values,   in the direction of the positive value of the variables SWAPLONG or SWAPSHORT. This function can be combined with the trawl - press the button [Trail.Tip<2]. In this case, in the corresponding data entry windows, you can change the values of the start and step of the trawl. You can also turn on the breakeven function by pressing the button [On.BE].

Option 1 we choose: if we will trade in the medium-term round-the-clock mode on TF H1, then   we set for each selected instrument .

Option 2 we choose: you need to look at the value of the Swap Long and Swap Short variables on the open Panel, and if we see a positive value set by the Broker for the current trading day, then   We set this option for each tool that has such values .

But Option 2,   this is an auto trading mode - intraday, therefore it is limited for use in the 24-hour mode. Due to the fact that it is necessary to perform the procedure of selecting the value of the variables Swap Long and Swap Short daily. Option 2 of auto trading is not used if there are no necessary values of these variables.

It is not possible to check Option 2 on the Tester, since the SWAP variable is set by the broker only for the current trading day, which does not correspond to the price movement on historical data.

Assigning magic numbers for automatic trading :

For instruments used for automated trading, fixed values of unique magic numbers are set by default, which should not be used in trading in the future.

AutoMagic List:

EURUSD(10);

EURJPY(20);

USDCAD(30);

GBPUSD(40);

USDJPY(50);

USDCHF(60);

XAUUSD(70).

The assignment of magic numbers in manual trading mode is given below.

Explanation of how the program works.

Features of the program in the multi-currency autotrading mode, using one terminal of the MT4 platform.

The program's ability is noteworthy when several currency pairs are used for autotrading in one terminal. The panel effectively manages transactions with several currency pairs (listed above) in one terminal, minimizes risks by quickly adjusting lot sizes and closing positions, fixing profits. Trading decisions on one pair remain isolated from others, avoiding interactions that can disrupt their trading algorithm. If all pairs work in one terminal, the program performs individual performance monitoring: for each pair, the risk is automatically reduced if the load on the account deposit increases and vice versa.

And autotrading on the H1 timeframe is a medium-term mode, it works around the clock. This is a conservative style, which produces a small but stable result of 10% per month, no control of trading operations is required. With that said, all you need is to install all these currency pairs at once or one by one on the MT4 terminal and leave the PC running (or just use a VPS).

In the mid-term autotrading mode, please do not modify open positions or open additional positions manually. This is a profitable EA, let it make you profit.

Risk manager.

A very important function is "Deposit Protection":

      In both modes (automatic and manual), it is advisable to enable automatic capital protection according to the strategy you have adopted.

At the initial stage, while no profit has been received yet, it is advisable to enable capital protection by limiting losses - setting the % risk of your own funds. In the percentage window in the panel, we set the possible loss, for example 20, and press the buttons [Risk%] and [On.Risk%].

At the same time, you need to set the desired amount to start the “Deposit Protection” function and the “Insurance” amount in the corresponding windows, both amounts in the account currency, and press the buttons: [StartProtection] and [Insurance].   

In the future, when the current Profit reaches the amount of the start of "Capital Protection", which we set during setup, the program continuously monitors it and compares it with the previously set amount of "Insurance". If the amount of the current Profit becomes less than the amount of "Insurance", all open positions on the chart will be automatically closed, only this symbol. In this case, the current balance will be saved, plus the amount of "Insurance". About the fact of the start of the "Deposit Protection" function, a banner with information appears on the chart and a mark will turn on - a vertical green line that will move in the chart and visually indicate from what moment the protection mode of your funds was turned on.

That's it, your funds are saved with the bonus: you can continue trading. How it works, you can see in the attached below   Video clip on YouTube.

      I recommend starting trading in a safe medium-term mode on TF : H1 and you will have a profit. Be patient, do not rush with quick income, everything has its time.

   

Installation and configuration of the Panel when working manually.

Assigning magic numbers in manual trading mode:

  In manual trading mode, set magic numbers. When installing on a chart, in the input parameters for each new instrument, set the variable "MN_X" to values not used in autotrading, with a step of 10, for example, 80, 90, etc. After that, you can trade manually, according to your strategy. Reusing unique magic numbers for other instruments is not allowed.

Panel   allows you to perform trading operations in one click:

  • Happy Way Panel - opening or closing by time.
  • Assign unique Magic numbers to the opened positions - symbol by symbol.
  • Open pending orders and positions with specified calculated risk.
  • Open multiple orders and positions.
  • Close pending orders and positions by groups.
  • Hedging a position (equalize the volumes of Buy and Sell positions by opening positions with volumes in the opposite direction).
  • Close all positions with one click.
  • Setting take profit and stop loss for all positions at the same price level.
  • Set stop loss for all positions to the breakeven level of the position or to any level.

When opening orders, the following functions can be applied:

  • Visualization of trading levels of the opened order on the chart.
  • Virtual stop loss and take profit.
  • Automatic increase of stop loss and take profit by the size of the current spread.
  • Setting up trailing parameters for a pending order (the pending order is automatically moved behind the current price at a specified distance).
  • Removing arrows and trace lines when opening and closing positions.

     Control of trading history.

Panel   allows you to control the trading history on your trading account and manage risks:

  • Displays the trading history tables on the chart, both for the account as a whole and for each symbol, when you press the "InfoAcc" or "InfoSymb" buttons.
  • Shows profit per day, week, month and year.
  • Limits the current loss to the amount of profit received.
  • Limits the current loss to a percentage of your own funds.

   When the limit is reached, it may:

  • Display messages on a graph.
  • Close all positions and pending orders.
  • Close the terminal until the next day.

       Closing orders.

  Panel   allows you to close all pending orders and positions if the total profit or loss of the positions reaches a specified value:

  • Can close orders and positions on the current symbol.
  • It can take into account profit on Buy+Sell positions, or only Buy, or only Sell.
  • Can close all positions and orders or only selected types.

Trailing stop function.

Panel   allows you to set a trailing stop function for a position (moving the stop loss towards profit according to a specific algorithm):

  • Number of levels     trailing stop   unlimited.
  • It has a function of trailing market positions button "Trail.Tip<2", and trailing limit positions button "Trail.Tip>1".
  • You can use virtual stop loss.

Break-even function.

Panel   allows you to set a breakeven function for a position (when a specified profit is reached, move the stop loss to the position opening price):

  • The number of breakeven levels per position is not limited.
  • You can use virtual stop loss.
  • Allows you to set the distance in points.
  • Line function - automatically displays a line on the chart   the overall break-even level of all open positions of the symbol .

    Alerts.

    • Allows you to set alerts when profit reaches a positive value.
    • Allows you to set alerts when the trend direction of a symbol changes .
    • Alerts can be displayed on the chart when positions are opened or closed.

    Information part.

    Panel   p provides information about the account:

    • Deposit size.
    • Current account balance.
    • Amount of equity capital.
    • Current profit.
    • Deposit load level in %.
    • Volume of free lots.
    • Profit for the current month.
    • Profit for the current day.
    • Set trading hours.

    Panel   p provides information on the chart about the current symbol:

    • Spread.
    • Swap.
    • Commission.
    • Number of price points at the current moment in time, by TF: H4, D1, W1 and MN.
    • Number of points before Stop Out is triggered.
    • Step of changing the lot price.
    • The size of the trading leverage.
    • Magic number.
    • Trading signal based on Alligator and RSI indicators.
    • Profit on the current symbol, both total and for Buy and Sell orders separately.
    • Number of positions and their volume.
    • Breakeven price for positions on the current symbol, both as a numeric display and as a dotted horizontal line on the chart.
    • Number of already closed Buy and Sell orders

    Order management.

    Panel   allows you to manage order and position settings:

    • Edit stop loss and take profit.
    • Edit virtual stop loss and   virtual take profit.
    • Edit the trailing stop function.
    • Edit the breakeven function.
    • Edit the close function when a specified profit level is reached.
    • Complete closing of the position.

    • Visual control and management can be performed on the open chart via the active graphical trading panel.

         Installation and configuration:

    Instructions for actions and settings are broadcast during installation on the chart. Double-click on the icon in the Terminal Navigator, a table in Latin transcription will appear in the window that opens:

    1. Read the information about the advisor in the properties - tab (About the program).

    2. For the advisor to work on a real account: A password is required, either automatic or received when purchasing the advisor. Without a password, only on the Strategy Tester.

    3. Advisor operation during Manual trading: Edit in the Buy, Sell, LOT, Risk% windows and click: [Buy] and/or [Sell] and/or [Take_Buy], [Take_Sell], [ On_Take ].

    4. Advisor operation during Auto-trading: Buttons: [ LOT] or [Risk%] and [Virt_Take] . Deposit protection in the account currency, set the amounts and click: [StartProtection] and [Insurance].

    5. When loading on the chart, insert Magic (MN): The MN parameter is the unique number of the advisor, if pairs (see p.1), then     MN     auto.

    6. You can enable Balance Protection in %%: Change or do not change the number in the window and click   the   [ Risk% ] and the [On.Risk%] buttons (virtual SL).

    7. START the advisor: press the [START] button ---> .

    Translated into Russian:

    1. Read the information in the properties - tab (About the program).

    2. For work   on a real account: Password is required, either automatic or received upon purchase. Without password, only on the Strategy Tester.

    3. Expert Advisor Operation in Manual Trading: Edit in the Buy, Sell, LOT, Risk% windows and click: [On. Buy ] and/or [On. Sell] and/or [Take_Buy],   [Take_Sell],   [On_Take].

    4. Expert Advisor Operation in Auto-Trading: Buttons: [ LOT] or [Risk%] and [Virt_Take] . Enable Deposit Protection in the account currency: set the amounts and click: [StartProtection] and [Insurance].

    5. When loading on the chart, insert Magic (MN): The MN parameter is a unique number   , if pairs (see p.1), then   MN   auto.

    6. You can enable Balance Protection in %%: Change or do not change the number in the window and press the buttons [ Risk %] and   [On.Risk%] (virtual stop loss).

    7. START the advisor: press the [START] button ---> .


    Example: Visual introduction to the program in the Strategy Tester on the EURUSD chart (Video clip on YouTube) and (Screenshot pos. 1).

    Example: Trading Report using the Panel   on the Strategy Tester on the EURUSD chart (Screenshot pos. 2).


    Risk Warning

    This offer and any reports are not a call for trading in the financial markets, therefore the responsibility for using this program for automatic trading or manual work lies entirely with the user.


    Önerilen ürünler
    Smart Funded Hft
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.81 (64)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
    Ilanis
    Mikhail Sergeev
    4.74 (27)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
    Project Infinity
    Sergey Yarmish
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
    DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
    Daying Cao
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    Red Hawk EA
    Profalgo Limited
    4.18 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
    EA211 Reversal Scalp
    Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
    MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
    Andre Tavares
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
    VR Black Box
    Vladimir Pastushak
    3.67 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VR Black Box ticaret robotu, popüler ve zaman içinde test edilmiş trend takip stratejisine dayanmaktadır. Birkaç yıl boyunca, düzenli güncellemeler ve yeni fikirlerin tanıtılması yoluyla canlı ticaret hesaplarında iyileştirildi. Bu sayede VR Black Box, hem yeni başlayanları hem de deneyimli yatırımcıları etkileyebilecek güçlü ve benzersiz bir ticaret robotu haline geldi. Robotu tanımak ve etkinliğini değerlendirmek için onu bir demo hesabına kurmak ve sonuçları birkaç gün veya hafta boyunca gözl
    Project Oro
    Giacomo Donati
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
    Vizzion
    Joel Protusada
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.52 (27)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    Granite Anvil NQ MT4
    Marco Mendez Antuña
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This system was created for the NASDAQ (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders who va
    Ea Kogoro Trend
    Pham Xuan Can
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
    EA123 Snipper MACD
    Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
    Fundamental Robot MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    Jet Punch
    Didit Haryadi Saputra
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
    Maximo Momentum Gold EA
    Sayan Vandenhout
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Maximo Momentum  USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 a
    GMMA Trade X
    Yu Xin Pu
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
    Night Trader EURUSD
    Ugur Oezcan
    4.21 (29)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
    Black Out EA
    Jason Thato Hartley
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
    Bear vs Bull EA MT4
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
    Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
    ANTON BELOUSOV
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
    Royal Dutch Skunk
    Sayan Vandenhout
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
    Stacking King EA
    Dora Nafwa Mwabini
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stacking King EA – Hassas Güç, Düğme-Basit Açıklama: Stacking King EA, tek bir tıklamayla anında birden fazla işlem açmanıza veya her dakika işlemleri belirli bir süre boyunca otomatik olarak yığmanıza olanak tanıyan güçlü bir işlem aracıdır — doğrudan aktif MT4 terminalinizde. İster bir scalper, ister trend sürücüsü veya kopuşları yığıyor olun, bu EA size minimum çabayla tam kontrol sağlar. Gerçek piyasalardaki gerçek yatırımcılar için üretilmiştir. Sadece bir geri test oyuncağı değil — bu can
    MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
    Adam Benjamin Kildare
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
    TrendLines And Volumes
    Alexander Nikolaev
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
    Valeriy Potapov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
    Grid HLevel
    Sergey Ermolov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5 versiyonu  |  Valable ZigZag göstergesi   |  FAQ Grid HLevel   Expert Advisor, Forex piyasasında her ay istikrarlı bir kar elde etmek isteyen tüccarlar için mükemmeldir. Expert Advisor, ortalama alma stratejisine göre çalışır ve onu doğru kullanmanızı öneririm. Bunu "doğru" kullanmak, piyasanın tersine dönme noktasında ortalama ile alım satım açmak ve yalnızca küresel bir trend yönünde ticaret yapmak anlamına gelir. Ana eğilimin yönüne gelince, bunu H4 zaman dilimindeki Valable ZigZag göste
    EA RSI Pending Grid
    Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    "RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.78 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision. One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk an
    Scalp Unscalp MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    4 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ve Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Do
    Trend AI EA
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.93 (27)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.41 (37)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Diamond PRO
    Fanur Galamov
    4.79 (62)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Only 1 copy left for $225 Tomorrow price ---> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
    EA Forex Scalper
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
    Recovery Manager Pro MT4
    Ianina Nadirova
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
    GOLD Dahab MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
    Steadily forward
    Yvan Musatov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    In order to understand the work of a bot Steadily forward , first of all, you need to understand what parameters it has. Therefore, I believe that a detailed description of the parameters will be the best description of the bot. Since it will give the user an understanding of what he is dealing with and will allow him to decide, this bot is suitable for his trading style and will allow his broker to work with the help of this bot. Be sure to set Fake Robot On = false Basic parameters, a number
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
    Cherma Mt4
    Hicham Chergui
    2.79 (14)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
    Gold Trend Scalping MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Extractors MT4
    DRT Circle
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    XAUUSD için çıkarıcılar XAUUSD için Extractors, Altın (XAUUSD) ile işlem yaparken hassasiyete, kontrollü riske ve uyarlanabilir işlem mantığına önem veren yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış profesyonel düzeyde bir Uzman Danışmandır. İki gelişmiş yerleşik strateji ve beş esnek piyasa yaklaşım modunu bir araya getirerek, yatırımcılara sistemin farklı piyasa yapıları altında işlemleri nasıl yorumladığı, girdiği ve yönettiği üzerinde tam kontrol sağlar. Kapsamlı araştırma ve geliştirme üzerine inşa edi
    Squid X MT4
    Duy Van Nguy
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Squid X – XAUUSD için Hassas Scalper Canlı Sinyal: Buraya tıklayın MT5 Sürümü: Buradan edinin Özel Lansman Teklifi: MT4 sürümünün yayınlanmasından sonraki ilk 3 gün boyunca Squid X, indirimli fiyat olan 399 $’dan satışta olacak, ardından MT5 sürümüyle aynı olan normal fiyatı 777 $’a geri dönecektir. Merhaba traderlar! Ben Squid X, özellikle altın (XAU/USD) işlemleri için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir uzman danışmanım (EA). Temelim, saf fiyat hareketi, zamanla test edilmiş teknik prensipler v
    GbpUsd Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (92)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.5 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.59 (27)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
    Bitcoin Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.69 (64)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
    Relax EA MT4
    Fabio Cavalloni
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Live monitoring   signal NOTE: This is for monitoring only, do not subscribe to signal! This EA trade in a very delicate way during very delicate time, be smart and don’t use copy signals service. Discrepancies in quotations, spreads, trading hours and delay in copying trades will make almost impossible to have same results. Relax EA open trades at the end of Friday trading session looking for specific patterns, volatility and momentum on several timeframes: main idea is to catch quickly and pr
    Gold on Ichimoku
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (13)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
    Dark Gold
    Marco Solito
    4.73 (90)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Hedging trading system
    Vladimir Sobolev
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trading system "Hedging trading system" (hereinafter referred to as the Robot). To ensure the safety of your funds,   the Robot has an automatic   "Deposit Protection" function. The robot contains more than 30 trading functions for manual trading   , as well as   2 options for auto trading: 1. Auto trading   with   a fixed lot of   7 currency pairs:   XAUUSD   ,   EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF. 2. Auto trading   by lot,   with calculation by free margin, for the same 7   curren
    Robot Gold Live Trading
    Vladimir Sobolev
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Automate your trading and maximize your profits with the Gold Live Trading Robot (hereinafter referred to as the Robot). Fully automatic Robot   on the XAUUSD instrument   for online trading on FOREX   . Optimized for auto trading on XAUUSD. If you want to automate your Forex trading and maximize profits, then this   hedging robot   is for you. The robot is an automated trading system designed to make trades by opening, under certain conditions, positions in the opposite direction to the initi
    Active Gold
    Vladimir Sobolev
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Active Gold   is an excellent 100% automated tool for online trading   on the Forex Gold (XAUUSD) market, on the MT4 platform. See: Example of trading with   Automatic saving of investments and profits         XAUUSD       on Strategy Tester   (Video clip on YouTube). Active Gold — Advisor, developed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD instrument). The basis of the work is opening orders on the Alligator and RSI indicators, thus   the Advisor   works on the "Trend Follow" strategy, which mean
    Steer Gold
    Vladimir Sobolev
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Steer Gold is the best 100% automated Gold (XAUUSD)   MT4   trading tool. Example in autotrading mode on the XAUUSD instrument: 1   .   Medium-term mode:   (timeframe H1)   on the Strategy Tester, stable result from 10% monthly, control of trading operations is not required. (Screenshot pos. 1). Steer Gold   (hereinafter referred to as the Robot) is designed specifically for trading gold (the XAUUSD instrument). The program operates according to its own algorithms, using signals from the Allig
    Keys to gold
    Vladimir Sobolev
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Торговая система «Keys to gold» (далее именуемый Робот). Для гарантированного сохранения Ваших средств,  Робот имеет автоматическую  функцию "Защита депозита".   Робот содержит более 30 торговых функций  для ручной торговли , а также  2 варианта автоторговли: 1. Автоторговля  с   фиксированным лотом   7 валютных пар:   XAUUSD ,  EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF. 2. Автоторговля  лотом,  с расчетом по свободной марже, для этих же 7  валютных пар .       Этот  Робот предназначен для
    Magic of golds
    Vladimir Sobolev
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Торговая система «Magic of golds» (далее именуемый Робот). Для гарантированного сохранения Ваших средств,  Робот имеет автоматическую  функцию "Защита депозита". Робот содержит более 30 торговых функций  для ручной торговли , а также  2 варианта автоторговли:  Для  XAUUSD: 1. А втоторговля  с фиксированным лотом.  2. А втоторговля   с  лотом, рассчитанным по свободной марже .         Для XAUUSD программа работает автоматически.  При работе программы в режимах автоторговли, стабильный результат о
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt