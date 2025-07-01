Steer Gold

Steer Gold is the best 100% automated Gold (XAUUSD) MT4 trading tool.


Example in autotrading mode on the XAUUSD instrument:

1 . Medium-term mode: (timeframe H1) on the Strategy Tester, stable result from 10% monthly, control of trading operations is not required. (Screenshot pos. 1).

Steer Gold (hereinafter referred to as the Robot) is designed specifically for trading gold (the XAUUSD instrument). The program operates according to its own algorithms, using signals from the Alligator and RSI indicators. The Robot can be traded in automatic and semi-automatic modes, with reliable automatic protection of your capital. At the same time, a complex hedging mechanism is used, skillfully combined with a trend-following strategy. When autotrading in the medium-term mode (the XAUUSD instrument), the Robot is able to bring you a stable profit of 10% monthly, while the maximum drawdown is no more than 12%, and profitable transactions are over 90%.

When trading manually on any currency pairs, the Robot can be used as a convenient trading panel with an intuitive interface.

The robot has a time filter that can be used if necessary. Working hours: 24 hours, Monday through Friday (time can be changed using the built-in graphical trading panel).

In addition, the Robot has information tables (live statistics) that allow you to visually track trading results by trading days, weeks, months and year. These tables are available at any time and are enabled by pressing the appropriate buttons on the built-in graphical trading panel.

Brief description

• Platform: MetaTrader 4.

• Symbol Format: Standard Forex symbols must be XXXYYY.

• Account type: Hedge. Works on accounts with 5-digit quotes.

   For trading when working manually: any TF.

   For trading in automatic mode: Medium-term mode: TF H1.

• For trading on cent accounts, a deposit of 10,000 cents USD ($100) per Robot, with starting lot positions from 0.01.

• Account currency USD, XAU.

Explanation of how the program works

The program calculates lots of opened, both market and deferred positions, based on the percentage of deposit loading, taking into account Leverage, StopLoss and Risk, while virtual take profit and stop loss are used. In the autotrading mode, the Robot input parameters are configured by default only for XAUUSD and set files are not needed.

The program provides 2 trading modes:

1. Manual work according to your strategy, managing trades using a graphical trading panel.

2. And autotrading on the H1 timeframe is a medium-term mode, works around the clock. This is a conservative style, which produces a small but stable result of 10% monthly, no control of trading operations is required.

Recommendations

      In both modes, it is advisable to enable automatic capital protection according to the strategy you have adopted. At the initial stage, while no profit has been received yet, it is advisable to enable capital protection by automatically limiting losses — by setting the % risk of your own funds. In the percentage window, we set the possible loss, for example, 20, and press the buttons [Risk%] and [On.Risk%]. At the same time , set the desired amount to start the "Deposit Protection" function in the account currency in the corresponding window and press the buttons: [StartProtection] and [Insurance]. In the future, upon reaching the desired amount of profit, the "Deposit Protection" function will automatically turn on and your investments will be reliably saved and increased.

All these actions are easily performed on the Robot's built-in graphical panel.

For XAUUSD the Robot works automatically, with that said, all you need is to install it on MT4 and leave the PC running (or just use a VPS).

In the medium-term autotrading mode, please do not interfere with the Robot, do not modify open positions and do not open additional positions manually. Trust the Robot, it is a profitable expert, let it bring you profit.

After finishing the manual work, you can switch to the medium-term mode on the H1 timeframe and not control further trading with the Robot.

  Installation and configuration:

• Instructions for actions and settings are broadcast when the Robot is launched, during its installation on the chart. Double-click on the Robot icon in the Terminal Navigator, a table in Latin transcription will appear in the window that opens:

1. Read the information about the advisor in the properties - tab (About the program).

2. For the advisor to work on a real account: A password is required, either automatic or received when purchasing the advisor. Without a password, only on the Strategy Tester.

3. Advisor operation during Manual trading: Edit in the Buy, Sell, LOT, Risk% windows and click: [Buy] and/or [Sell] and/or [Take_Buy], [Take_Sell], [ On_Take ].

4. Advisor operation during Auto-trading: Buttons: [Autotrade], [ContTime] and [Virtual_Take]. Deposit protection in the account currency, set the amounts and click: [StartProtection] and [Insurance].

5. When loading on the chart, insert Magic (MN): The MN parameter is the unique number of the advisor, if pairs (see p.1), then     MN     auto.

6. You can enable Balance Protection in %%: Change or do not change the number in the window and click   the   [ Risk% ] and the [On.Risk%] buttons (virtual SL).

7. START the advisor: press the [START] button ---> .

Translated into Russian:

1. Read the information about the Robot in the properties - tab (About the program).

2. To work Robot a on a real account: You need a password, automatic or received when purchasing Robot a. Without a password, only on the Strategy Tester.

3. Expert Advisor Operation in Manual Trading: Edit in the Buy, Sell, LOT, Risk% windows and click: [On. Buy ] and/or [On. Sell] and/or [Take_Buy],   [Take_Sell],   [On_Take].

4. Expert Advisor Operation in Auto-trading: Buttons: [Autotrade], [Ctrl.Time] and [Virtual_Take]. Enable Deposit Protection in the account currency: set the amounts and click: [StartProtection] and [Insurance].

5. When loading on the chart, insert Magic (MN): Parameter MN is the unique number of the Robot , and if pairs (see p.1), then   MN   auto.

6. You can enable Balance Protection in %%: Change or do not change the number in the window and press the buttons [ Risk %] and   [On.Risk%] (virtual stop loss).

7. START the advisor: press the [START] button ---> .

• Visual control and management can be performed on the open chart via the active graphical trading panel.

• Support for positions opened manually in automatic trading mode is possible.

• Below are instructions on how to install the Robot on the Strategy Tester.


Testing Robot trading on Strategy Tester.   

For a visual introduction to trading with the Robot, install it on the Strategy Tester for XAUUSD.

In the Strategy Tester settings:

1. Check the box in the Visualization window;

2. Open the Expert Properties and change the parameter: Use_Graphics = true;

3. Set the spread: Current.

4. For medium-term auto trading, the timeframe is H1 and the deposit volume is not less than 1000.

Note:

1. To see how "Deposit Protection" works, in the expert properties set the desired amount to start the "Deposit Protection" function StartSave_Depo and the amount to save the balance increase SizeSave_Depo, and switch the parameter Use_SizeSave_Depo = true;

2. To speed up the Robot in the Strategy Tester, uncheck the box in the Visualization window and switch in the properties - Use_Graphics = false;

Robot trading report on Strategy Tester on XAUUSD chart: (Screenshot pos.1).

Example of trading with Robot, on Real account, XAUUSD chart : (Video clip on YouTube).

An example of the automatic Capital Protection operation: (Screenshot pos. 2).

 

Risk Warning

This offer and any reports are not a call for trading in the financial markets, therefore the responsibility for using this program for automatic trading or manual work lies entirely with the user.


