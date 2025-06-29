M1 Golding

3.67

M1 Golding — This is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for the M1-M5 time frame.

The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system, as well as as part of your existing trading system.

Bonus: When you buy the indicator, you get a gift - Trend Arrow Super

I also provide an additional trend filter indicator absolutely free of charge - Filter

The combination of these indicators can help you make your trading easier and more accurate.


Indicator Parameters:

  • Trend Period - 100 (You can change this parameter for more accurate signals)
  • Multiplier - 6.0 (The main parameter that is responsible for the accuracy of signals)


M1 Golding Development Roadmap

  • Writing an Advisor with Signal Filtering.

I wish you great success in trading!

Comentários 4
DanyLbc747
1222
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:44 
 

Great product that works and that's positive.

Yik Hung Lai
795
Yik Hung Lai 2025.07.02 11:51 
 

The indicator is really good, highly recommend

Responder ao comentário