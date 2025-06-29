M1 Golding
- インディケータ
- Aleksandr Makarov
- バージョン: 2.1
- アップデート済み: 1 7月 2025
- アクティベーション: 20
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!
M1 Golding — This is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for the M1-M5 time frame.
The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system, as well as as part of your existing trading system.
Bonus: When you buy the indicator, you get a gift - Trend Arrow Super
I also provide an additional trend filter indicator absolutely free of charge - Filter
The combination of these indicators can help you make your trading easier and more accurate.
Indicator Parameters:
- Trend Period - 100 (You can change this parameter for more accurate signals)
- Multiplier - 6.0 (The main parameter that is responsible for the accuracy of signals)
M1 Golding Development Roadmap
- Writing an Advisor with Signal Filtering.
I wish you great success in trading!
Great product that works and that's positive.