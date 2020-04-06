AlgoV6 ATR Trend Breakout EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Muhammad Nadeem Satti
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
✅ Product Name:
AlgoV6 ATR Trend Breakout EA
✅ Market Description:
Overview
AlgoV6 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss/Take Profit logic and pivot breakout strategies to capture strong trends across any symbol or timeframe. It intelligently identifies pivot highs and lows to determine market bias, and waits for confirmation before executing trades — a reliable approach for low-noise entries with built-in risk control.
🎯 Key Features
-
✅ Smart Trend Detection using pivot highs/lows
-
✅ Dynamic ATR-Based SL & TP for adaptive risk-reward
-
✅ Supports Any Symbol & Timeframe
-
✅ No Martingale, No Grid – Pure Logic
-
✅ Built-in Debug Mode for Strategy Review
-
✅ Simple Setup – Plug & Play
⚙️ Inputs
-
ATR_Period — Smoothing for volatility (default: 50)
-
LotSize — Fixed lot size per order
-
StopLossATRMultipler / TakeProfitATRMultipler — Dynamically adjusts SL/TP
-
DebugMode — Enable detailed logs for testing and tuning
-
TimeFrame — Customizable for flexibility
📈 Strategy Logic
-
Waits for bar close (new bar only)
-
Detects recent pivot highs/lows as market structure reference
-
Uses ATR to calculate realistic SL/TP
-
Executes buy/sell only on confirmed breakouts
-
Avoids trades in sideways or uncertain conditions
📌 Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, Any
-
ATR Period: 50
-
SL/TP Multipliers: 5.0 (default)
-
VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 runtime
🔒 Risk Management
-
Fixed lot size input for simplicity
-
ATR-driven SL & TP means adaptive protection in volatile markets
-
Trades only once per new bar to avoid overtrading
💡 Note
This EA is designed for users who want clean logic, solid entries, and professional-level control without complex grid or averaging systems.