🛡️ Take Control of Your Trading Discipline 🛡️

Stop losing your gains to overtrading and emotional decisions. The Discipline Firewall EA v3.10 acts as your personal trading watchdog, enforcing strict risk management rules in real-time.





Key Protection Features:





Advanced Drawdown Protection: Automatically blocks trading if your daily drawdown exceeds your set percentage or dollar amount.









Real-Time Equity Trailing: Locks in profits by using your peak equity as the drawdown reference point.













Hard Profit Targets: Enable "Max Daily Profit" to walk away while you're ahead—the EA can automatically close all positions once hit.













Trading Frequency Limits: Prevent "revenge trading" by setting a maximum number of trades or total lots allowed per day.













Consecutive Loss Shield: Stop the bleeding automatically after a specific number of losing trades in a row.









Global GMT Session Filters: Define precise trading windows for Asian, European, and American sessions.













📊 Smart Interactive Dashboard

Stay informed with a comprehensive on-chart display that tracks:









Current Drawdown & Daily Profit (with visual color-coded warnings).













Trade & Lot Counts vs. your daily limits.













Live Session Status and automated "Trading Blocked" alerts.









Built-In Security & Automation





Automatic Daily Reset: All limits refresh automatically based on your chosen GMT reset time.













License Control: Secure account-locking features for vendors and prop firm traders.









Emergency Liquidation: Instantly closes all positions and deletes pending orders when limits are breached.









"Trading isn't about how much you make; it's about how much you keep."