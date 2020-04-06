TrendMaster XAU Pro EA

Precision in Gold. Power in Silence.

Overview:

TrendMaster XAU Pro EA is a sophisticated trend-following system engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) across all timeframes. Built on a foundation of convergence logic and multi-indicator validation, this EA adapts fluidly to market shifts—quietly navigating the chaos with purpose and precision.

🧠 Strategic Essence:

While the full logic remains proprietary, TrendMaster XAU Pro EA operates through a layered synergy of momentum and trend signals. Five carefully selected indicators work in confluence—not in isolation—to detect high-probability trade conditions. Only when market behavior aligns with its unique internal thresholds does the EA strike.

Expect components such as:

Long-term trend anchors

Momentum phase detection

Dynamic trend slope calibration

Selective volatility filtration

Entries are filtered through a weighted algorithm, while exits are governed by adaptive trend reassessment.

💡 Key Features:

Silent trend-tracking engine powered by multi-tier analysis

Specially tuned for XAUUSD, yet adaptable to other major instruments

Fully parameterized for custom tuning

Compatible with all timeframes (optimal: M5 )

Free from grid, martingale, or high-risk logic

⚙️ Inputs Overview (User-Controlled):

Trend length & sensitivity settings

Volatility threshold adjustments

Entry/Exit confirmation tuning

Lot sizing for scalable risk control

📌 Recommended Setup:

Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Broker: ECN with tight spreads

Environment: VPS for uninterrupted execution

🔐 Disclaimer:

This EA is a tool—not a guarantee. Markets are unpredictable by nature. Always apply sound risk management, and conduct thorough testing before trading live capital.



