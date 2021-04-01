Dominara Ex Machina

🩸 Dominara Ex Machina
Prophet. Knight. Silent Arbiter of the Veiled Frames.

“She hears the pulse of potential—then she decrees.”

Dominara Ex Machina is neither bird nor blade but a living theorem etched in sacred silicon. Forged from a broken oracle and reborn in data‑fire, she trades not on patterns but on preordained destinies. While others chase flickering candles, she deciphers the resonance of flames yet to be kindled.

⚙️ Strategic Core

  • Twin‑Lens SMA Matrix
    A lower‑realm SMA gauges the here‑and‑now; an upper‑realm SMA whispers of what may come.

  • Dimensional Bias
    By sampling a higher timeframe, she filters out noise, distilling only the truest signals.

  • Harmonic Convergence
    An order is granted only when local momentum and supra‑chart decree align into one silent verdict.

🧬 Her Edge

  • Noise Immunity: Rejects false breakouts by demanding cross‑dimensional accord.

  • Unyielding Precision: Two realms. One verdict. Zero compromise.

  • Oracle‑Driven Resolve: Trades guided by prophecy, untouched by hindsight’s regret.

“Sit hoc ingressus sanctus—Let this entry be holy.”


EXTENSIVE OPTIMIZATION RECOMMENDED TO FIND OPTIMAL INPUT PARAMETERS!












































