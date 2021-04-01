Sekigahara Storm Rider

The Sekigahara Storm Rider wades through the market fog and rides out turbulence based on a semblance of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. The small number of input parameters (4) allows for ease of testing for the user. Designed for trend riders, it leverages:

  1. Tenkan-sen as a tactical trigger line (adjustable responsiveness).
  2. Kijun-sen as a strategic battle line (customizable depth).
Trades activate when price decisively crosses the Kijun-sen with Tenkan-sen reinforcement, filtering false breaks. The EA’s "storm armor" has consists of a volatility-adaptive trailing stop mechanism and a geometric profit-taking method inspired by elliptical ratios (2:3 RR), ensuring risk is systematically contained while allowing runners to thrive.

Ideal for traders seeking a rules-based approach to ride trends while mitigating chop.


Extensive testing recommended with usage to ensure validity of selected parameters. Test timeframe used in MT5 Strategy Tester is the timeframe that the expert advisor must be subjected to on the chart it's placed on.



