Macd Cross Strong

Recommended accounts : ECN, Cent or USD, Profirm, ...

This EA is a trading algorithm combine the trend of the market and the cross of MACD.

The symbol recommended : all : GOLD, or all pair of FOREX

Minimum : 1 000 USD

Time Frame : 5 Minutes ONLY

The Draw Down is very small and constant, is very safe (-19 %)

Example of performance 18 % for 01-09-2025 -22-10-2025 (almost 2 months)

18 % for 2 months