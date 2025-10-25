Macd Cross Strong
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Thibault Georges Rene Duval
- Sürüm: 16.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
Recommended accounts : ECN, Cent or USD, Profirm, ...
This EA is a trading algorithm combine the trend of the market and the cross of MACD.
The symbol recommended : all : GOLD, or all pair of FOREX
Minimum : 1 000 USD
Time Frame : 5 Minutes ONLY
The Draw Down is very small and constant, is very safe (-19 %)
Example of performance 18 % for 01-09-2025 -22-10-2025 (almost 2 months)
18 % for 2 months