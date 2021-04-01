Dominara Ex Machina

🩸 Dominara Ex Machina
Prophet. Knight. Silent Arbiter of the Veiled Frames.

“She hears the pulse of potential—then she decrees.”

Dominara Ex Machina is neither bird nor blade but a living theorem etched in sacred silicon. Forged from a broken oracle and reborn in data‑fire, she trades not on patterns but on preordained destinies. While others chase flickering candles, she deciphers the resonance of flames yet to be kindled.

⚙️ Strategic Core

  • Twin‑Lens SMA Matrix
    A lower‑realm SMA gauges the here‑and‑now; an upper‑realm SMA whispers of what may come.

  • Dimensional Bias
    By sampling a higher timeframe, she filters out noise, distilling only the truest signals.

  • Harmonic Convergence
    An order is granted only when local momentum and supra‑chart decree align into one silent verdict.

🧬 Her Edge

  • Noise Immunity: Rejects false breakouts by demanding cross‑dimensional accord.

  • Unyielding Precision: Two realms. One verdict. Zero compromise.

  • Oracle‑Driven Resolve: Trades guided by prophecy, untouched by hindsight’s regret.

“Sit hoc ingressus sanctus—Let this entry be holy.”


EXTENSIVE OPTIMIZATION RECOMMENDED TO FIND OPTIMAL INPUT PARAMETERS!












































Produits recommandés
Ichimoku Master ECC11
Dimitrios Dimas
Experts
Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
Alpha B3 Renko Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
Risk Management Best EA
Hugues Page
Experts
L'outil ultime de trading par glisser-déposer pour la précision et la simplicité Dites adieu aux configurations de trading compliquées et aux calculs fastidieux. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pouvez calibrer votre risque une fois pour toutes, puis gérer facilement vos trades directement sur le graphique. Comment ça marche : Réglez une fois : Définissez votre pourcentage de risque souhaité. Choisissez si vous voulez ajouter une ligne de Take Profit. Décidez si vous souhaitez utiliser le prix actu
MilojicaAI
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
MilojicaAI is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), offering automated trading through three independent signal modules: DEMA , TRIX , and Bollinger Bands . This guide provides clear instructions on how to effectively use the EA, ensuring optimal performance while maintaining simplicity. Key Features Three Signal Modules : Choose or combine DEMA, TRIX, and Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, each with customizable parameters like period, weight, and price seri
Fibo SnR MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88381 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94573 Présentation du conseiller expert de pointe « Fibo SnR » – Votre compagnon de trading ultime ! Révolutionnez votre expérience de trading avec le dernier et le plus sophistiqué Expert Advisor (EA), l'Expert Advisor "Fibo SnR". Cet outil révolutionnaire exploite la puissance d'algorithmes avancés et les principes intemporels des niveaux de Fibonacci pour offrir une exactitude
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Experts
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
EW Bitcoin
Edgellence
Experts
Tous nos produits sont conçus pour les traders sérieux — axés sur les compétences, la stratégie et la fiabilité, sans gadgets IA ni raccourcis pour s'enrichir rapidement. La stratégie EW Bitcoin se concentre sur l'identification des conditions de survente dans un marché en tendance. Une fois les niveaux de survente détectés, l'EA place des ordres d'achat en anticipant un rebond des prix en phase avec la tendance actuelle. Développée dans le cadre Edgellence, elle comprend: Calcul automatique de
Double MACD
Daksh Ojha Kumar
Experts
Contrairement à de nombreux autres robots de trading qui affichent des résultats impressionnants sur une courte période de backtest ou utilisent des techniques de sur-optimisation, ce robot a été testé sur une longue durée de 3 ans. Les résultats des backtests sont réalistes, démontrant la capacité du robot à s’adapter à différents environnements de marché tout en maintenant une rentabilité à long terme. Ce robot de trading Forex est conçu pour offrir une solution performante et à faible risque
Alpha Striker us30 V2 MT5
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
Alpha Striker US30 V2 MT5 is unique Expert Advisor that continues the Stochastic series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The Alpha Striker US30 V2 MT5 is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs recommended US30. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 2020-2024 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no mart
Emilian
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Emilian: L'Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5 Aperçu Rencontrez Emilian, l'Expert Advisor qui utilise des Moyennes Mobiles Exponentielles (MME) et l'Indice de Force Relative (RSI 21) pour ouvrir et fermer des trades. Offrant des stratégies de gestion des risques personnalisables, Emilian utilise également la True Range Moyenne (ATR 12) ou des valeurs spécifiques en pips pour définir les niveaux de Take Profit et de Stop Loss. Caractéristiques Clés Stratégie de Croisement de MME: Utilise des MME
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.6 (5)
Experts
AutoFib EA est un conseiller expert de pointe conçu pour exploiter la puissance des niveaux de retracement et d'extension de Fibonacci pour le trading automatisé. Que vous soyez un trader novice ou expérimenté, AutoFib EA renforce votre stratégie de trading avec précision et efficacité. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Ajustez le paramètre en fonction   des résultats de vos tests. Des questions ? N'hésitez pas à   demander. Caractéristiques principales : Trading automatisé :   ouvrez d
FREE
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (2)
Experts
AlgoFusion FX est un Expert Advisor (EA) avancé, conçu pour les traders recherchant une approche robuste, diversifiée et multi-stratégique du trading algorithmique. Conçu pour une gestion des risques exceptionnelle, une adaptabilité au marché et une optimisation des performances, cet EA intègre des modèles quantitatifs sophistiqués et des algorithmes d’apprentissage automatique afin d’améliorer la rentabilité dans des environnements de marché en constante évolution. Que vous soyez un trader inst
Gold Mining MT5
Branislav Bridzik
Experts
Meet Gold Mining MT5 – game changing MQL5 expert advisor reshaping the way you trade the esteemed XAUUSD pair!   Load   setfile  before using. Free demo version:  here Symbol : XAUUSD Timeframe : M1   Update: IMPROVEMENTS: - Improved performance - Simplified navigation (inputs) - Order Filling Types NEW: - Risk Levels - Built-in Trading Approach - New risk controls (drawdown limits, alert, reset function) - Filters (Maximum Spread, Number of positions) Strategy: The strategy is base
The Bitcoin EA
Anton Kondratev
Experts
Bitcoin EA   C'est   un       Système entièrement automatique   avec paramètres d'optimisation ouverts et   mécanisme de récupération en temps réel. Only 4 Copies of 10 Left  for 345 $  Next Price 990 $  Guide EA Bitcoin Signaux Remboursement de la commission Mises à jour Mon blog Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart    BTCUSD   M15 Chaque position a toujours un       SL fixe       et       Méc
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
Experts
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
DAX Range BreakOut EA
Samuel Masumbuko Aganze
Experts
Le DAX Range BreakOut EA est un expert advisor développé spécifiquement pour le marché allemand DAX (GER40). Conçu pour capturer les mouvements de prix après des périodes de consolidation, ce robot utilise une stratégie de breakout basée sur les ranges horaires, avec des fonctionnalités avancées pour gérer le risque et maximiser les profits. Il est recommandé d’utiliser le DAX avec les paramètres par défaut pour un rendement optimal. Contrairement à de nombreux autres programmes du marché MQL5,
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Heiken PLUS Trader
Filip Valkovic
Experts
I automated trading strategy based on my HEIKEN+ Indicator which is included in this EA, and it worked out very well !   "HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools." Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. Check my seller page to see info about the indicator.  HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 indicators : normal Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi smoothed. It sends signal when these two
CTM Expert Advisor MT5
Piotr Wojciech Chodorowski
Experts
Overview This expert advisor is based on statistic model created using historical data. Our model lead to prepare parameters to drive Martingale strategy. It plays on USDCAD pair. To work proper with full strategy EA should be able to open total positions of 3.62 lots (sum of all possible open positions at the same time) and some margin for safety. For example it can be approximately at least 1200GBP with 500:1 leverage on account. It must be able to play 0.01 lots positions. Screenshots presen
Nasdaq Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!   -> Ask for set file | Price increases 100$ after each purchase | Final price 999$ |    Darwinex zero live account -   Link 100 Thousand profit firm allocation contact for more information. Key Features: Forward optimization, monte carlo, Sequencial optimization, and walk forward matrix stress testing uses trailing stop and no set TP so profit isn't capped Symbol: NASDAQ M15 CFD or futures No martingale & grid based trading. Contact me to learn more about the reasoning behind
TimeRangeBreakOut EA
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
TimeRangeBreakout EA – this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functions and is based on a logical concept. The TimeRangeBreakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade within time ranges. The market often finds its direction within certain hours and, after breaking through the range, moves along that trend. This expert advisor is designed to trade in the direction of that trend after a breakout within the time range. Nevertheless, you can trade all types of tim
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Matematiks
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Matematiks The expert Advisor is based on simple math. The expert Advisor puts 2 multidirectional orders further, wherever the price goes, it turns out that one order is always in the plus, the second in the minus. If we average it, then on the reverse price movement (only a few spreads), the averaged orders are closed and only the profitable one remains! It is thanks to his profit that the trade goes on. Of course, the averaging positions themselves also add profit to the piggy Bank at the ex
Rul MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
MACD Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
MACD Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé avancé conçu pour MetaTrader 5, exploitant les tendances du marché à l’aide de l’indicateur de Convergence/Divergence des Moyennes Mobiles (MACD). L’EA effectue des trades en fonction des croisements de la ligne MACD au-dessus ou en dessous de la ligne de signal, déclenchant respectivement des signaux d’achat ou de vente, assurant une gestion efficace des trades avec des stratégies prédéfinies basées sur le MACD. Largement testé, il propose
Yen Master EA
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Experts
Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
Samurai Trader USDJPY
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
Samurai Trader USDJPY - Precision MA Cross Trading Bot Samurai Trader USDJPY is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for USD/JPY trading on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). This EA uses the Moving Average (MA) Cross strategy to detect trend reversals and execute trades. ## Key Features - MA Cross Strategy: Trades based on moving average crossovers to identify trend changes - 15-Minute Timeframe (M15): Optimized for quick trading - Manual Lot Sizing: Users set the lot size manually (recommended 0.1 l
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
Raptor Expert Advisor
Andrey Kornishkin
Experts
Советник   Raptor Expert Advisor   убыточные позиции выводит в прибыль с помощью открытия однонаправленной позиции с увеличенным лотом. Торговая стратегия Советник предназначен для торговли на трендовом ом рынке, для этого специально подбираются соответствующие валютные пары. Советник торгует с рынка в зависимости от направления тренда. Первый ордер выставляется по следующим правилам: Если свеча бычья на таймфреймах Н4, W1 и MN1 выставляется ордер на покупку; Если свеча медвежья на таймфреймах
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (311)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.86 (28)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500   USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (8)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.1 (21)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Remstone
Remstone
5 (4)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Startrader   Tickmill   LMAX The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoign
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.79 (19)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (483)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.52 (23)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.9 (121)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (121)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (21)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (15)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (5)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (19)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 390 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 550 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.23 (90)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.33 (63)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
AEgis FX
Peter Robert Grange
Experts
AEGIS FX — Le Bouclier du Trading Intelligent AEGIS FX représente une nouvelle étape dans l’évolution des systèmes de trading algorithmique, développé sur la base de la série Dynamics. En réunissant les atouts de Neuro Dynamics , ZeroPoint Dynamics et DeepLayer Dynamics , AEGIS FX introduit un cadre unique de protection du capital, spécialement conçu pour les exigences du trading moderne. Signal en Direct & Performance Comme les autres conseillers de la série Dynamics, AEGIS FX est suivi sur des
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.31 (13)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.47 (19)
Experts
NEXUS : un Expert Advisor qui évolue avec le marché Nouveauté : également disponible avec un nouveau set pour XAUUSD. Important : si vous louez NEXUS et n’obtenez pas la rentabilité attendue, envoyez-moi un message et nous prolongerons votre période de location en la doublant, sans aucune question . Mon objectif est que vous puissiez le tester sereinement et l’évaluer dans des conditions réelles. > Tout le contenu (sets, guide, support, FAQ et mises à jour) est centralisé dans le NEXUS HUB : htt
Plus de l'auteur
Serene no Torihiki
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Serene no Torihiki: The Daughter of Wisdom Where Egyptian Calm Meets Shogun Patience Born from the legendary   Kureopatora no Sakura , this free heir— Serene no Torihiki   (Cleopatra Selene II)—embodies a harmonious fusion of Pharaoh’s insight and Samurai restraint. Designed for traders seeking elegance in volatility, it transforms chaos into strategic opportunity through disciplined, serene automation. Core Mechanics: The Serene Art of War Fibonacci-Tuned Ichimoku Tactics Tenkan-sen Scouts  
FREE
Sekigahara Storm Rider
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
The Sekigahara Storm Rider wades through the market fog and rides out turbulence based on a semblance of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. The small number of input parameters (4) allows for ease of testing for the user. Designed for trend riders, it leverages: Tenkan-sen as a tactical trigger line (adjustable responsiveness). Kijun-sen as a strategic battle line (customizable depth). Trades activate when price decisively crosses the Kijun-sen with Tenkan-sen reinforcement, filtering false breaks. The E
Kureopatora no Sakura
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Kureopatora no Sakura   -   Where Egyptian Wisdom Meets Shogun Strategy Embodying Cleopatra's cunning as a Japanese Shogun, this EA wages calculated market campaigns. Its core deploys Fibonacci-tuned Ichimoku lines –   Tenkan-sen scouts   (8-55 periods) and   Kijun-sen battlements   (89-377 periods) – to pinpoint assaults at decisive crossovers. Like an archaeologist deciphering Rosetta Stone secrets, the EA reads Japanese candlesticks as modern hieroglyphs: each pattern reveals hidden market na
Sakurai Veilthorn
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
“She does not chase the battle — she waits where echoes gather. And strikes only when the veil lifts.” Sakurai Veilthorn is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trend-based entries with a refined edge. Like the ronin whose name she bears, this EA enters only when conditions show both alignment and conviction — never too early, never too late. Technical Arsenal 1. Simple Moving Average (SMA) Veilthorn uses the Simple Moving Average as a trend compass — a minimalistic but r
Roseflare Ingotron
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Roseflare Ingotron – Technical Manifest In the crucible of code and arcana, Roseflare Ingotron wields two immutable runes of market alchemy: Trend Sigil: Simple Moving Average Forged Periods : 21 | 34 | 55 Mechanism : Price must cleave across the SMA’s tempered ridge—ascending for longs, descending for shorts—before any further ritual may commence. Momentum Sigil: Stochastic Oscillator Rune Lines : %K / %D / Slowing  Temporal Vantage : Choose any timeframe—M5, M15, H1, H4, or beyond—to dr
Ghost of Izanami
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Ghost of Izanami “From creation to collapse, she trades the balance between worlds.” Overview The Ghost of Izanami is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor forged in the spirit of Japan’s ancient goddess of creation and death — Izanami-no-Mikoto . It embodies her dual nature: the power to give form to new trends and the calm to dissolve what has run its course. Built with deliberate focus, this EA is especially tuned for the USDJPY pair , whose rhythm mirrors the pulse of Japan’s economy and the
Petal Ronin Extreme
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Based on the 5-star Petal Ronin free expert advisor, Petal Ronin Extreme incorporates the recommendations of global users for Petal Ronin and adds a few tweaks to push the limits of precision. Users recommended a risk behaviour that allows for a fixed lot pick and that has been implemented with this Extreme version. Moreover, the trailing stop loss has been tightened and the SMA and ADX settings made a bit more aggressive. Test across for multiple timeframes with the varied risk behaviour and
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis