YenGuard AI

YenGuard AI is a professional trading robot, which does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The robot is fully automatic and does not require any human intervention. It trades on the basis of moving averages and is able to trade in Forex USDJPY currency pairs and M15 time frame.

It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction.

Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT5 platform:  MACD Signal and Average True Range indicator. 
Indicators have period and level values adjusted in an optimal combination to best net profit.

It also contains stop loss and take profit which brings capital security for times when volatility increases.

The Expert was tested of USDJPY M15 historical data from 1 June 2024 to June 2025 (1 years backtest on MT5).

Please download it and test it yourself.

You can also use the optimization function in the Metatrader 5 platform to find a better version of the EA. 

Recommendation:

- MaxLotSize - maximal allowed trading lot. Change this parameter only if you really understand what you're doing. The EA was tested for a capital of 5000 euros with a lot of 0.1 and a spread of 10-30
- TakeProfit - take profit is 288 points.
- StopLoss – stop loss is 40 points.
- EAMagic - the magic number of the EA, that allows the advisor to work only with its positions. Must have different values for every chart.

This EA does not need to configure parameters.
Make sure you have the downloaded and testable history for this parity USD/JPY.
I recommend to use a VPS or a computer permanently connected to the internet.
Recommended broker - any. 

Minimal recommended deposit - 1000 $ for cent account and lot 0.1.
Leverage: 1/100
Spread value: 10 - 30 points

It can be optimized for automatic trading.

Önerilen ürünler
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters. Features Automatic detection of local extremes and the construct
FREE
Titan Backup
Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Titan Backup : Are you ready to enhance your trading game with an automated system built for precision and flexibility? Meet Titan Backup , your expert trading assistant designed to capture high-profit breakouts by identifying accumulation zones . This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) excels in high-volatility markets such as the Nasdaq 100 and Crypto 10 , offering both hands-free automation and manual assistance to support your trading strategies. How Titan Backup Works: Titan Backup ru
No Marti No Party MT5
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Versiyonu : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90395 MT5 versiyonu : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99545 "Marti Yok Parti Yok" Uzman Danışmanı (EA) ile tanışın: Agresif ticaret stratejilerinin somut örneği. Bu EA, ciddi kazançlara veya önemli kayıplara yol açabilecek yüksek risk, yüksek ödül ilkesiyle çalıştığı için korkaklara göre değildir. Adı her şeyi söylüyor; Martingale stratejisi bu EA'nın merkezinde yer alıyor. Kaybedilen işlemleri agresif bir şekilde ikiye katlamak,
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Uzman Danışmanlar
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Eyes Storm MT5
Vu Tuan Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bot Description The trading bot is designed to follow market trends ( trend following ) and manage orders by setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) points. It incorporates the following advanced features: Utilizes Engulfing Candles pattern : A powerful technical tool to determine entry points based on price action. Trend-based signal filtering : The bot can identify and filter trading signals according to the primary market trend, enhancing accuracy. Dynamic SL and TP adjustment based on ma
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Uzman Danışmanlar
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.6 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AutoFib EA è un consulente esperto all'avanguardia, progettato per sfruttare la potenza dei livelli di ritracciamento e di estensione di Fibonacci per il trading automatizzato. Che tu sia un principiante o un trader esperto, AutoFib EA potenzia la tua strategia di trading con precisione ed efficienza. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Regolare l'impostazione in base ai   risultati dei test. Domande? Non esitate a   chiedere. Caratteristiche principali: Trading automatizzato:   apri ordi
FREE
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Cordoba mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on curr
Gbpjpy Asian Breakout
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBPJPY Asian Breakout EA Asya Seansı Kırılım Stratejisi | M5 Zaman Dilimi İçin Tam Otomatik Expert Advisor %100 Otomatik Alım-Satım Sistemi GBPJPY Asian Breakout , GBPJPY döviz çifti için özel olarak geliştirilmiş bir tam otomatik işlem robotudur . Asya seansındaki yatay piyasa aralığını (range) tespit ederek, bu aralığın kırılımında işlem açar. M5 (5 dakikalık) zaman dilimine göre optimize edilmiştir ve net giriş mantığı, dinamik risk yönetimi ve zaman filtreleme sistemiyle istikrarlı,
FREE
Multi AI Consensus Max
Michael Schuster
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi AI Consensus Max - Profesyonel AI Destekli Grid Ticaret Sistemi Genel Bakış Multi AI Consensus Max, yapay zeka analizini teknik göstergelerle birleştirerek otonom ticaret operasyonları gerçekleştiren otomatik grid ticaret uzman danışmanıdır. Sistem, ticaret sinyalleri üretmek ve grid tabanlı pozisyon stratejilerini yönetmek için yedi AI modelini geleneksel teknik analizle entegre eder. Canlı Ticaret Sinyalleri: Döviz Çiftleri - Genişletilmiş AI Sorgusu: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2319
SMA Fibonacci EA
Christoph Kreher
Uzman Danışmanlar
Simple EA with 1 SMA and Fibonacci. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when price levels have exceeded or fallen below the Fibonacci levels. It depends on the market in question and which parameters to use. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time. A news filter and filter by day of the week are built in.
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Uzman Danışmanlar
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
Samurai Trader USDJPY
Burak Enes Aydin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Samurai Trader USDJPY - Precision MA Cross Trading Bot Samurai Trader USDJPY is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for USD/JPY trading on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). This EA uses the Moving Average (MA) Cross strategy to detect trend reversals and execute trades. ## Key Features - MA Cross Strategy: Trades based on moving average crossovers to identify trend changes - 15-Minute Timeframe (M15): Optimized for quick trading - Manual Lot Sizing: Users set the lot size manually (recommended 0.1 l
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
BlackDragon
Dragan Drenjanin
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Black Dragon robot is designed to operate seamlessly across various trading symbols, such as currency pairs and metals, using its default settings, which eliminates the need for additional user intervention in most cases. When applying the robot to a single currency pair, no further adjustments are necessary, making it straightforward for beginners or those focusing on a specific market. However, for users who wish to expand its use to multiple currency pairs or symbols simultaneously, it’s
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Grid Master EA
Andrii Hurin
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Master is a highly customizable fully automated grid trading algorithm. It is designed to capture market volatility and convert it to profit. Wherever there is movement in the market, there is potentially money to be made Grid Master has a powerful trading potential and is easy to set up and use. It has a built-in information Trading Panel to show performance and statistics, News Filter and Trading Time Filter to protect your capital. How the advisor trades: First, you choose the direc
Scylla AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scylla AI Ticaret Sistemi Açıklaması Lütfen dikkat: Geleneksel geriye dönük testler, dinamik ve gerçek zamanlı piyasa analizine dayalı olması nedeniyle yapay zeka performansını tam olarak yansıtmayabilir. Scylla AI, MetaTrader 5 (MT5) için tasarlanmış otomatik bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), finansal piyasaları analiz etmek ve potansiyel ticaret fırsatlarını belirlemek için yapay zeka kullanır. Çok yönlü bir analiz yaklaşımı uygular ve şunları içerir: Teknik Analiz: Scylla AI, bi
GoldRushX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldRushX - Kaçırmamanız Gereken Trading Robotu GoldRushX’i tanıtıyoruz: Finans piyasalarındaki kârınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmak için yeni otomatik partneriniz. Güçlü algoritmalarla geliştirilen ve Pine Script’ten doğrudan çevrilen GoldRushX, verimlilik, hassasiyet ve ileri düzeyde risk kontrolü arayan traderlar için tam bir çözümdür. Ana Özellikler: Bollinger Bantları ve Hareketli Ortalamalar: Bollinger Bantlarının hassas hesaplaması ile bu robot, piyasa oynaklığına ve ayarlanabilir hareketli or
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Uzman Danışmanlar
Investopedia FIVE EA bu ​​makaleye dayanmaktadır: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/beş-dakika-momo.asp TİCARET KOŞULLARI - Negatif bölgede olmak için X dönemi EMA ve MACD'nin altında döviz çifti ticareti arayın. - Fiyatın X dönemi EMA'sının üzerine çıkmasını bekleyin, ardından MACD'nin negatiften pozitife geçiş sürecinde olduğundan veya beş çubuk içinde pozitif bölgeye geçtiğinden emin olun. - 20 dönemlik EMA'nın 10 pip üzerinde uzun gidin. - Girişteki pozisyonun X'ini artı r
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba Tüccarlar! "Duende" Stratejisini sunuyorum, Duende, iyi girişler yapmak için sabit kaldıkları farklı yüksek ve düşük düzey kalıplarını algılayan, başabaş ve eşler arasında geçişler gibi çeşitli şeyleri sorgulayan bir kurtarma sistemi ile bir algoritmadır. Piyasa sırasında güçlü bir haber kontrolü ile birkaç para birimini sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol ettiği kanıtlanmıştır. ihtiyacınız olan tüm semboller ile yönetmeniz mümkündür. Stratejim "Tüm Forex Piyasası" için optimize edildi, anca
AI Gold Rebellion
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
3.8 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Gold Rebellion   is an advanced AI-based system that can predict financial markets with high accuracy. The neural network is able to analyze large amounts of data and identify hidden patterns. Our trading robot is constantly updated, learning from new data and trading experience. This gives it the ability to adapt to changing market conditions and maintain high profits in the future. The advisor has a unique protection system that effectively prevents the impact of sudden price reversals  and
BandPulse
Lee Han Su
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BandPulse is a powerful trading expert that combines Martingale, Hedging, and Scalping strategies, simplifying the management of trading complexities. This EA uses advanced algorithms to maximize the strengths of each strategy while meticulously managing risks. The balance-based risk management feature provides users with safety, and when used in conjunction with IAMFX-Agent , it can achieve both risk management and profit maximization. This combination is designed to offer users the best pos
FREE
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Uzman Danışmanlar
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trade Jet
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
TRADER JET, tamamen otomatikleştirilmiş profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. GBPJPY döviz piyasası için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. EA için parametre yapılandırması gerekli değildir. GBPJPY H1 üzerinde çalışmaya başlamaya hazır. Sadece parti hakkında bir karar vermen gerekiyor. Trendleri tanıyan ve piyasa gürültüsünü filtreleyen akıllı bir sistem içerir. Uzman, trendin yönüne göre sipariş verir. Emtia Kanal Endeksi, MACD Sinyali, Standart Sapma ve Hareketli Ortalama, girdi ve çıktı emirleri sa
FREE
Bears Graph
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bears Graph  is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market  GBPUSD, time frame M30 . This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on GBPUSD M30 . You only need to decide on the choice of the lot.   Default lot is 0.1 points. Trade smarter and safer with Bears graph! Our revolutionary trading EA has a smart algorithm which detect the trend, filter out market noise and make the most accurate decisions. Enjoy maximum capital
FREE
Japan AI
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
JAPAN AI is a trading robot that operates automatically in the GBPJPY forex market. You don't need to worry about parameter configuration for this EA. It is ready to start trading on the GBPJPY M30 . The only decision you need to make is regarding the lot size. The backtest in the description is made for the last three years. This expert advisor includes a system that identifies trends and filters out market noise. It places orders based on the direction of the trend. Moving Average, Alligat
FREE
EffiTrade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
1. Product Type: EffiTrade is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables automated trading on the Forex market. This EA focuses on trading the GBP/JPY pair, using advanced algorithms to identify market entry and exit opportunities. 2. Main Features: Automated Strategy: Uses technical indicators such as Moving Average and other custom parameters to execute trades. Time Frame: Operating on the M15 timeframe, i.e. every trading decision is based on anal
FREE
Immutable Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Get your hands on Immutable Trader and start making money in the markets with ease! Our innovative EA is powered by a smart algorithm that detects trends, filters out market noise, and places orders with pinpoint accuracy. You'll never have to worry about capital security again with our built-in Stop-Loss feature. And with 5 powerful indicators at your disposal - Directional Indicators, Stochastic, RSI, ADX and Bollinger Bands - you'll be able to confidently trade in any market condition. Get Im
FREE
Constant Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Constant Trader tam otomatik, profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Döviz piyasası  EURUSD için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın parametreleri yapılandırması gerekmez. EURUSD M30 üzerinde çalışmaya hazır. Sadece lot seçimine karar vermeniz gerekiyor. Eğilimi algılayan, piyasa gürültüsünü filtreleyen akıllı bir algoritmaya sahiptir. Uzman, trend yönünde emirler oluşturur. Girdi ve çıktı emirleri, herhangi bir MT4 platformunda bulunabilen üç göstergenin birleşimiyle verilir: Bolinger Bantları,
FREE
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
Serious Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Serious Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   EURUSD M15 timeframe. EA   does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The recommended lot for a $1000 account is 0.1. If you have more capital in your account you can increase the lot size proportionally. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output order
FREE
Bollinger Blitz
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Akıllı algoritması ve uzman komutları ile her zaman önde olduğunuzdan emin olabilirsiniz. Yukarı ve aşağı piyasalardan kar elde edin, trendleri kolayca tahmin edin ve yatırım portföyünüzün zirvesinde kalın - Bollinger Blitz ile bunların hepsi mümkün! Bollinger Blitz ile forex piyasasında bir profesyonel gibi zahmetsizce işlem yapabileceksiniz. Tam otomatik EA'mız, sektör lideri iki göstergeyle çalışır: Emtia Kanal Endeksi ve Bollinger Bantları. Entegre zararı durdur ve kar al özelliklerimizle
FREE
Idea Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fikir Tüccarı (EURUSD M30) Idea Trader tam otomatik, profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Döviz piyasası EURUSD M30 için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Bu EA'nın parametreleri yapılandırması gerekmez. EURUSD M30 üzerinde çalışmaya hazır. Sadece lot seçimine karar vermeniz gerekiyor. Bu EA, trendi tespit eden, piyasa gürültüsünü filtreleyen akıllı bir algoritmaya sahiptir. Uzman, trend yönünde emirler oluşturur. Girdi ve çıktı emirleri, herhangi bir MT4 platformunda bulunabilen dört göstergenin
FREE
Bullish Wave
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ticaret oyununuzu hızlandırmaya hazır mısınız? Bullish Wave, kârlı bir tüccar olmanız için ihtiyacınız olan avantajı sağlayan tam otomatik ticaret yazılımıdır. Güçlü analitik, gerçek zamanlı piyasa verileri ve sezgisel araçlarla. Bullish Wave ile forex piyasasında bir profesyonel gibi zahmetsizce işlem yapabileceksiniz. Tam otomatik EA'mız, sektör lideri iki göstergeyle çalışır: Bears Power göstergesi ve ADX göstergesi. Entegre zararı durdur ve kar al özelliklerimizle her zamankinden daha hızl
FREE
Martingale Gaps
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Martingale Gaps is a fully automatic, professional trading robot, designed specifically for the foreign exchange market EUR USD M30 . It is specially designed for those who want to start with little money in automatic trading. Of course with minimum lot. For others, increasing the risk is enough. This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  EUR USD M30 . Input and output orders are based on are based on two indicators: Moving Average, Balance of Power. If account equity drops
FREE
Constant Grow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nihai ticaret göstergesi olan Sürekli Büyüme ile ticaret hesabınızda tutarlı büyümenin sırrını açığa çıkarın. RVI Sinyali, Hareketli Ortalama, Hacimler, Stokastik ve Timsah gibi gelişmiş göstergelerin bir kombinasyonuyla desteklenen bu devrim niteliğindeki araç, etkinliğini sağlamak için iki yıllık bir süre boyunca (2021-2023) titizlikle geriye dönük testlere tabi tutuldu. Sürekli Büyüme ile artık riskleri en aza indirirken hesap bakiyenizi koruyabilir ve genişletebilirsiniz. Uzman danışmanımı
FREE
Discret Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discret Trader is a trading robot designed to generate daily profits in the foreign exchange market. Discret Trader is perfect for those who want to start with little money and make automatic trading. With minimum loss and a high accuracy of over 95%, Discret Trader has been specially designed as an automatic trading platform with minimum risk and high profit opportunities. Discret Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot, designed specifically for the foreign exchange market  G
FREE
Stock Flow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hisse senedi ticaretinizi bir sonraki seviyeye taşımak mı istiyorsunuz? Akıllı algoritması ve uzman komutları ile her zaman önde olduğunuzdan emin olabilirsiniz. Yükselen ve düşen piyasalardan kar elde edin, trendleri kolayca tahmin edin ve yatırım portföyünüzün zirvesinde kalın - Stock Flow ile bunların hepsi mümkün! Girdi ve çıktı emirleri, herhangi bir MT4 platformunda bulunabilen iki göstergenin birleşimi ile verilir: MACD Sinyali, Momentum göstergesi ve Para Akışı Endeksi göstergesi. Gö
FREE
Implied Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Implied Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   AUDCAD M30 timeframe. Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money. It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orde
FREE
Strong Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strong Trader, GBPUSD H1 döviz piyasası için özel olarak tasarlanmış tam otomatik, profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Otomatik ticarete az parayla başlamak isteyenler için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Tabii ki minimum lot ile. Diğerleri için riski artırmak yeterlidir. Bu EA'nın parametreleri yapılandırması gerekmez. GBPUSD H1 üzerinde çalışmaya hazır. Sadece lot seçimine karar vermeniz gerekiyor. Bu EA, trendi tespit eden akıllı bir algoritmaya sahiptir. Girdi ve çıktı emirleri, Stokastik S
Moving Average EA Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hareketli Ortalama Tüccar, parametreleri yapılandırması gerekmeyen profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Size sadece kullanacağınız partinin büyüklüğüne karar vermek kalıyor. Robot tamamen otomatiktir ve herhangi bir insan müdahalesi gerektirmez. Hareketli ortalamalar temelinde işlem yapar ve tüm döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapabilir. Trendi tespit eden akıllı bir algoritmaya sahiptir. Uzman, trend yönünde emirler oluşturur. Girdi ve çıktı emirleri, herhangi bir MT4 platformunda bulunabilen iki göst
Silent Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Silent Trader   This is an automated trading robot for trading the GBP/JPY currency pair on the M15 time frame   GBPJPY M15 Trading parameters: Entry Amount: 0.50 lots. Stop Loss: 146 pips, which is the maximum loss allowed per trade. Take Profit: 171 pips, which is the level at which the trade is closed to mark the profit. Technical indicators used: Money Flow Index (MFI): Period: 13. Level: 48. Force Index: Period: 29. Alligator Indicator: Jaws period: 34, shift: 14. Teeth period: 9, shift:
Pacific Trade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
An Automated Solution for Efficient Trading on GBPJPY, M30" Description: Discover Pacific Trade, an advanced trading robot that redefines the way you engage in the forex market, focusing on the GBPJPY parity and having the M30 timeframe as the optimal time window. This intelligent tool combines modern technology with sophisticated trading strategies to bring you consistent and sustainable profits. Key features: 1. **Efficiency on GBPJPY, M30 Timeframe:** has been fine-tuned to maximize trad
Capital Waves
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capital Waves is a Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, used for automatic trading on the GBP/USD currency pair on the 30-minute timeframe. This strategy automates trading decisions based on technical indicators (RSI, Bears Power and Bollinger Bands) and applies strict risk management rules such as Stop Loss and Take Profit. Main features: Trading Parameters: Transaction volume: 0.50 lots (fixed) Stop Loss: 105 pips Take Profit: 132 pips Magic Number: 380255 (to identify transactions) Indicato
CadusFX
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the power of CadusFX, the fully automated professional trading robot, designed specifically for the USDCAD forex market on the H1 timeframe. CadusFX is ready for action right away! All you have to do is choose your lot size. With an intelligent algorithm that detects trends and filters out market noise, CadusFX generates orders in the right direction of the trend. Combining two essential indicators, MACD Signal and Average True Range – available on any MT5 platform, this expert offers
SmartTrend EA
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartTrend EA – Precision-driven trading with advanced technical indicators. If you've ever traded forex, you know that emotions can influence decisions. Sometimes, you exit a profitable trade too early or stay in a losing one for too long. An EA eliminates this emotional factor, executing strategies based solely on logic and technical indicators. MetaTrader 5 is one of the most popular trading platforms, and this EA is specifically designed to maximize its advanced functionalities. Configurable
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt