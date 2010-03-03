YenGuard AI

YenGuard AI is a professional trading robot, which does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The robot is fully automatic and does not require any human intervention. It trades on the basis of moving averages and is able to trade in Forex USDJPY currency pairs and M15 time frame.

It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction.

Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT5 platform:  MACD Signal and Average True Range indicator. 
Indicators have period and level values adjusted in an optimal combination to best net profit.

It also contains stop loss and take profit which brings capital security for times when volatility increases.

The Expert was tested of USDJPY M15 historical data from 1 June 2024 to June 2025 (1 years backtest on MT5).

Please download it and test it yourself.

You can also use the optimization function in the Metatrader 5 platform to find a better version of the EA. 

Recommendation:

- MaxLotSize - maximal allowed trading lot. Change this parameter only if you really understand what you're doing. The EA was tested for a capital of 5000 euros with a lot of 0.1 and a spread of 10-30
- TakeProfit - take profit is 288 points.
- StopLoss – stop loss is 40 points.
- EAMagic - the magic number of the EA, that allows the advisor to work only with its positions. Must have different values for every chart.

This EA does not need to configure parameters.
Make sure you have the downloaded and testable history for this parity USD/JPY.
I recommend to use a VPS or a computer permanently connected to the internet.
Recommended broker - any. 

Minimal recommended deposit - 1000 $ for cent account and lot 0.1.
Leverage: 1/100
Spread value: 10 - 30 points

It can be optimized for automatic trading.

