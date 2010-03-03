Fibonacci MT5

Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters.

Features

  • Automatic detection of local extremes and the construction of Fibonacci levels. 
  • Customizable conditions for opening and closing deals based on Fibonacci levels. 
  • Flexible risk management options: stop loss, take profit, limit the volume and number of orders.

General Settings
Lot Size: Lot size for opening trades.
Max Open Buy Orders: Maximum number of open buy trades.
Max Open Sell Orders: Maximum number of open sell trades.
Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA trades.

Risk Management
Use Stop Loss: Enable stop loss.
Stop Loss (pips): Stop loss size in pips.
Use Take Profit: Enable take profit.
Take Profit (pips): Take profit size in pips.

Time Filter
Use Time Filter: Enable time filter.
Start Trading Hour: Trading start hour.
End Trading Hour: Trading end hour.
Continue if Orders Open After Hours: Continue running if trades remain open after hours.

Analysis Settings
Bars for Min/Max Analysis: Number of bars to search for minimum and maximum.
Update Frequency (bars): Frequency of analysis update in bars.
Limit Trades by Bars: Limit trading by number of bars between trades.
Bars Between Trades: Number of bars between new trades.
Trade with Trend (false = Reversal Trading): Trade with trend (false = reversal trading).
Max Pips from Level to Open Trade: Maximum distance in pips from Fibonacci level to open a trade.

Fibonacci Levels for Opening Trades
Fibonacci Level for Opening Buy: Fibonacci level for opening buy trades.
Fibonacci Level for Opening Sell: Fibonacci level for opening sell trades.

Fibonacci Levels for Closing Trades
Use Fibo Take Profit for Buy: Enable Fibonacci take profit for buys.
Fibo Take Profit Level for Buy: Fibonacci take profit level for buys.
Use Fibo Take Profit for Sell: Enable Fibonacci take profit for sells.
Fibo Take Profit Level for Sell: Fibonacci take profit level for sells.
Use Fibo Stop Loss for Buy: Enable Fibonacci stop loss for buys.
Fibo Stop Loss Level for Buy: Fibonacci stop loss level for buys.
Use Fibo Stop Loss for Sell: Enable Fibonacci stop loss for sells.
Fibo Stop Loss Level for Sell: Fibonacci stop loss level for sells.

Equity-Based Closing
Close All on Total Profit: Close all trades when total profit is reached.
Total Profit Target ($): Target total profit in dollars.
Close Buys on Buy Profit: Close buy trades when buy profit is reached.
Buy Profit Target ($): Target profit for buys in dollars.
Close Sells on Sell Profit: Close sell trades when sell profit is reached.
Sell Profit Target ($): Target profit for sells in dollars.

Display Settings
Fibonacci Lines Color: Fibonacci lines color.
Fibonacci Text Color: Fibonacci text color.


