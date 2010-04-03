Professional Grade ATR And Volume Dashboard

Finally, a dashboard that cuts through the noise and shows what actually matters.Displays All Symbols In Your Market Watch List (Updates in real time)

This advanced Multi-Timeframe ATR & Volume Dashboard gives traders a crystal-clear view of market volatility and liquidity across all symbols and timeframes in one glance.

    Real-Time ATR & Volume Data – See exact volatility (ATR) and trading activity (Volume) for M1 to MN1
    Smart Grouping – Automatically classifies instruments (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)
    Relative Strength Matrix – Instantly spot the most volatile and most liquid markets

This dashboard presents Average True Range (ATR) values and trading volumes across multiple timeframes for various financial instruments including forex pairs, commodities, and indices.

The data allows for volatility and liquidity comparison across different time horizons.

How to Use It:
     Scan for opportunities – High ATR + High Volume = Strong trends
     Set smarter stops – Use precise ATR values to adjust risk
     Filter noise – Avoid low-volume instruments with erratic moves
     Day Traders should focus on instruments with higher intraday and hourly ATR values for sufficient price movement.
     Swing Traders may prefer instruments with balanced volatility across MTF
     Position Traders should consider instruments with strong volume in monthly timeframes for better liquidity.
        
     For Risk Management:
     Stop-loss placement should consider the ATR values in the relevant timeframe.
     Position sizing can be adjusted based on volatility - smaller positions for higher ATR instruments.
     Volume data helps identify the most liquid timeframes for entering/exiting positions.

This dashboard provides valuable multi-timeframe perspective on both volatility (through ATR) and liquidity (through volume).
The most actively traded instruments with consistent volatility patterns (like XAUUSD, EURUSD, and US30) may offer the most reliable trading opportunities across different time horizons. 
Traders should align their strategies with instruments whose volatility and volume characteristics match their preferred holding periods.

NOTE: Remove The grid from your chart. Change candles to a line chart. Change the line to black and level it out. You will get a clear screen with out candles cluttering your view. (Just like in the screenshot)

1. ATR (Average True Range) – Volatility Check
ATR measures how much price moves (on average) per candle.
Lower timeframes (M1–M15): Show short-term noise, useful for scalping entries/exits. A rising ATR here signals intraday momentum or breakouts.
Medium timeframes (H1–H4): Reflect intraday/intraweek rhythm. If ATR expands here, you’re seeing a broader trend or shift in volatility—better for swing setups.
Higher timeframes (D1–W1): Set the “big picture” volatility. If daily ATR is 2x the weekly average, market is in abnormal conditions—expect fast moves and wide stops.

How to use:
Align your stop loss size with ATR of your trading timeframe.
Compare lower vs. higher TF ATR. If H4 ATR is flat but M5 ATR spikes, you’re just in noise—not a real trend.
Watch for ATR compression → expansion (low volatility ranges break into high-volatility trends).

2. Volume – Liquidity & Confirmation
Volume confirms whether price moves are backed by real participation.
Lower timeframes (M1–M15): Spot liquidity bursts (news spikes, session opens). Helps avoid chasing fake moves with thin volume.
Medium timeframes (H1–H4): Confirm intraday trend strength. A breakout with weak H1 volume often fails; with strong H1 volume, it usually follows through.
Higher timeframes (D1–W1): Gauge institutional activity. Sustained high daily/weekly volume shows accumulation or distribution, not retail noise.

How to use:
Look for volume spikes aligning with ATR expansion → strong, real breakouts.
If ATR is high but volume is low → volatility without liquidity (often whipsaw).
If volume is high but ATR is low → accumulation/distribution, price is coiling before a breakout.

3. Putting ATR & Volume Together
Scalping: Use M1–M15 ATR to size stops, confirm moves with volume spikes.
Swing trading: Use H1–H4 ATR to measure trend ranges, confirm breakouts with matching volume.
Position trading: Use D1–W1 ATR to set realistic profit/stop zones, volume to confirm large player activity.

Rule of thumb: Trade when both ATR and volume expand in the same direction. Stay cautious when they diverge.


Önerilen ürünler
Pivot Reversal Free
Fyodor Korotkov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Hi there! Since I am starting commercial and non-commercial product publishing I would highly appreciate: If you like this product, please rate it. That will help to promote not only this product, but indirectly another ones. So, such promotion will help to make some money from commercial products. Thus, I will have opportunity to fund my another directions of trading researches like bot development using mql4 and mql5 programming languages as well as python written products like crypto bots. If
FREE
Gold Range Filter Pro with Volume Signals
Fazal Abbas Shah
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Indicator Description Range Filter Pro is a sophisticated trading tool for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines adaptive price filtering with volume analysis and real-time market monitoring. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this indicator helps identify trend direction, potential reversals, and significant market movements through its multi-layered approach. Key Components 1.Dynamic Range Filter 2.Volatility-Adjusted Bands 3.Volume-Enhanced Candles 4.Professional Trading Dashboard 5.M
FREE
Amiguinhos Bar Counter
Eduardo Correia Da Silva
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Amiguinho's Bar Counter is a price action indicator to display the bar count (candles) with some interesting options. About the "Period of analysis" parameter: if the current timeframe is in minutes, then the analysis period will be considered in days; if the current timeframe is in days, then the analysis period will be considered in months; or  if the period of analysis will be considered in years.
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Touch VWAP MT5
Danrlei Hornke
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
O Touch VWAP é um indicador que permite calcular uma Média Ponderada por Volume (VWAP) apenas apertando a tecla 'w' no seu teclado e após clicando no candle do qual deseja realizar o calculo, clicando abaixo do candle é calculada a VWAP baseado na minima dos preços com o volume, clicando sobre o corpo do candle é calculado uma VWAP sobre o preço medio com o volume e clicando acima do candle é calculado uma VWAP baseado na máxima dos preços com o volume, voce tambem tem a opção de remover a VWAP
FREE
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
Göstergeler
Overview: Volume Profile Flex visualizes the distribution of trading volume at different price levels, enabling traders to identify key support and resistance zones, including: POC (Point of Control) VAH (Value Area High) VAL (Value Area Low) Designed with flexibility, it allows customization of timeframe, number of bars, and value area percentage. It is optimized for both live trading and backtesting without impacting platform performance. Key Features: Customizable POC , VAH , and VAL lines wi
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
MP Demark Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Göstergeler
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Demark's Pivots. Calculations:     PP = X / 4     R1 = X / 2 - LOWprev     S1 = X / 2 - HIGHprev Uses: When the pair currency price may change the direction of movement. Possible constraints of support and resistance that creates plateaus for the currency pair prices. Tendency identification by comparing the present prices according to current day's pivot point and also the prior day's pivot points. ____________
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Göstergeler
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
OBV Divergence Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
OBV Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader5 The   OBV Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader5   is a smart analytical tool designed to automatically highlight divergences between On Balance Volume (OBV) and price movement. This indicator is widely used in momentum-based strategies and eliminates the need for manual detection of divergence patterns. It provides clear visual cues by marking potential buy zones with blue signals and potential sell zones with pink markers. «Indicator Installation & User G
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Göstergeler
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
SupportResistance MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Göstergeler
Support Resistance Indicator The "Support Resistance" indicator is a versatile tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels based on an underlying algorithm. These levels indicate price points where an asset historically experiences buying (support) or selling (resistance) pressure. The indicator allows traders to visualize these levels on their charts, making it easier to make informed decisions. All Products   |   Contact PARAMETERS: Timeframe : Users can select the
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Göstergeler
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Göstergeler
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
ARKA Logical Trader vL MT5
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on Mr. Mark Fisher's ACD strategy, based on the book "The Logical Trader." - OR lines - A lines - C lines - Daily pivot range - N days pivot range - Customizable trading session - Drawing OR with the desired time Drawing levels A and C based on daily ATR or constant number - Possibility to display daily and last day pivots in color zone - Displaying the status of daily PMAs (layer 4) in the corner of the chart - Show the order of daily pivot placement with multi-day piv
FREE
Renko Box
Andrey Dik
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Description. The basis for the formation of the Renko chart is the price range. If the price goes beyond its limits, the chart shows a box above or below the previous one. As a result, we see price movement without additional "noise" and important support and resistance levels. Features. For use in conjunction with the Expert Advisor, an additional buffer is implemented-a box counter. For convenience and to increase the speed of testing, the user can use the "new box" event, which the indicator
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Pivot classic woodie camarilla fibo demark
Emin Ulucanli
4 (2)
Göstergeler
Pivot Classic, Woodie, Camarilla, Fibonacci and Demark Floor/Classic Pivot noktaları veya basitçe pivotlar, bir varlığın en yüksek, en düşük ve kapanış değerlerini inceleyerek potansiyel destek/direnç seviyelerini, alım satım aralıklarını, trend dönüşlerini ve piyasa duyarlılığını belirlemek için kullanışlıdırlar. Floor/Classic Pivot Noktaları şu şekilde hesaplanabilir. Pivot Point (P) = (High + Low + Close)/3 S1 = P * 2 - High S2 = P - (High - Low) S3 = Low – 2*(High - P) R1 = P * 2 - Low R2 =
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Göstergeler
RSI ABCD Desen Bulucu: Teknik Strateji 1. Gösterge Nasıl Çalışır? Klasik RSI ile otomatik ABCD harmonik desen tespitini birleştirir. Temel Bileşenler Standart RSI (ayarlanabilir periyot) Tepe ve dip işaretleri (oklar) ABCD desenleri (yeşil/kırmızı çizgiler) Aşırı alım (70) ve aşırı satım (30) filtreleri 2. MT5 Kurulumu period = 14 ; // RSI periyodu size = 4 ; // Maksimum desen boyutu OverBought = 70 ; // Aşırı alım seviyesi OverSold = 30 ; // Aşırı satım seviyesi Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // On
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Göstergeler
Genel Açıklama Bu gösterge, klasik Donchian Kanalı ’nın geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur ve gerçek işlem için pratik işlevlerle zenginleştirilmiştir. Standart üç çizgiye (üst, alt ve orta çizgi) ek olarak sistem breakout (fiyat kırılımı) noktalarını tespit eder ve bunları grafikte oklarla görsel olarak gösterir. Ayrıca grafiği sadeleştirmek için mevcut trend yönünün tersindeki çizgi yalnızca görüntülenir. Gösterge şunları içerir: Görsel sinyaller : Kırılım sırasında renkli oklar Otomatik bildiriml
FREE
My Candle Patterns
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, buradan indirilebilen My Candle Complete'in bir demo sürümüdür: Candle Patterns Creator Tam sürümü ile kendi candle kurallarınızı oluşturabilir ve stratejinize göre geleneksel candle desenlerini daha doğru hale getirebilirsiniz. Gösterge, birkaç örnek candle kuralı içerir, ancak burada sadece bazılarını göstereceğim: Pattern Rule Candle Green C > O Candle Red C < O Doji C = O Hammer (C > O and (C-O) *2 < O-L and (C-O) *0.5 > H-C) or (C < O and (O-C) *2 < C-L and (O-C) *0.5 > H-O) Ha
FREE
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
Göstergeler
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Göstergeler
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Göstergeler
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT5 The   Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT5   applies three consecutive smoothing phases to filter out unwanted market noise and highlight the genuine direction of price action. In addition to clarifying price movement, this technical tool also measures the strength of the prevailing trend and identifies overbought or oversold market conditions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT4   | ALL Produ
FREE
Selective PinBar mt5
Daniel Opoku
Göstergeler
The selective pin bar is designed to identify reversals. To use the selective pin bar effectively, traders typically look for Strong Rejection: The tail of the pin bar should extend significantly beyond the surrounding price action. It indicates that there was a sharp rejection of higher or lower prices during the trading period. A strong rejection suggests that the market sentiment may be changing.
FREE
Awesome Pivot Indicator MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Göstergeler
The Pivot Indicator is a vital tool for technical analysis used by traders in the financial markets. Designed to assist in identifying potential reversal points or trend changes, this indicator provides valuable insights into key levels in the market. Key features of the Pivot Indicator include: Automatic Calculations: The Pivot Indicator automatically calculates Pivot Point, Support, and Resistance levels based on the previous period's high, low, and close prices. This eliminates the complexity
FREE
Rejection Zones
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Göstergeler
Este poderoso indicador analisa o gráfico e mostra zonas de Rejeição de Preços! Isto é, locais onde o preço foi, mas não foi aceito pelo mercado! A visualização desta zona de Rejeição, facilita o entendimento do trader na tomada de decisões de onde operar e como operar! O indicador é composto por 4 linhas, sendo classificadas em 2 grupos: Linhas Vermelha e Amarela: Denotam os extremos onde o preço conseguiu chegar, mas não foi aceito! Linhas Laranja e Azul: A partir delas, denotam o Início da z
FREE
LT Force
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Göstergeler
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. Thanks to Andre Sens for the version 1.1 idea. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT4 version: 
FREE
Support Resistance Dynamic
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The "Support Resistance Dynamic" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify and plot dynamic Support and Resistance zones on price charts. This indicator helps traders easily recognize important price levels, potential reversal points, or breakout areas, thereby enabling more informed trading decisions. 2. Key Features Dynamic S/R Identification : Automatically identifies support and resistance zones based on an advanced Pivo
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Göstergeler
Gold Stuff mt5, özellikle altın için tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir ve herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda da kullanılabilir. Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve gecikmez. Önerilen zaman dilimi H1. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!   AYARLAR Ok Çiz - açık kapalı. grafik üzerinde oklar çizmek. Uyarılar - sesli uyarılar kapalı. E-posta b
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağlam ticaret stratejisi sunuyor, bu da çeşitli piyasa koşulları için esnek bir seçim yapar. Tr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Entry Sniper – Altın Scalping & Swing Trading için Profesyonel Çoklu Zaman Çerçeveli ATR Paneli Gold Entry Sniper , XAUUSD ve diğer enstrümanlar için doğru al/sat sinyalleri veren, ATR Trailing Stop mantığı ve çoklu zaman çerçevesi analizi ile geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir MetaTrader 5 göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler ve Avantajlar Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Analizi – M1, M5, M15 trendlerini tek panelde gösterir. ATR Tabanlı Trailing Stop – Volatiliteye göre dinamik olarak ayarlanır. Profesyonel Gra
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri yalnızca $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk hafta   boyunca veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  MQL5’te Trading Tools Kanalı : En son haberlerim için MQL5 kanalıma katılın Bu gösterge, volatiliteye göre normalize edilmiş fiyat hareketine dayanan ve “Smart Breakout Channels” olarak adlandırılan kırılma tespit bölgelerini çizer. Bu bölgeler, hacim bindirmeleriyle birlikte dinamik kutular olarak gösterilir. Araç, özel bir normalize volatilite hesabı kullanarak
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Globex Range Levels
Jason Smith
Göstergeler
Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition Market Focus: XAUUSD / Gold / Futures-style Assets m5-m15 Designed For: Day Traders, Scalpers, Institutional-Level Strategies What is Globex Globex is the electronic trading platform operated by CME Group, enabling nearly 24-hour trading of futures and options across global markets. It runs outside traditional U.S. trading hours and is commonly referred to as the overnight session . In trading, the term "Globex session" typically refers to the period between th
FREE
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot" Expert Advisor! What Does this bot Do? The  EA is designed to execute trades based on a random entry, ensuring that your trading positions are always dynamic and engaging. Here's what it offers!     Random Trade Direction:     This EA randomly selects whether to buy or sell, ensuring that your trading strategy isn't limited by predictable patterns.     Buy or Sell:       The Bot will Randomly Choose     Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit:     Bas
FREE
FinalStrike EA
Jason Smith
Yardımcı programlar
Automatically Close Trades at Your Desired Profit Target! Take the guesswork out of trading by automatically closing your positions as soon as they reach your set profit target. Add to any chart-  The Bot will monitor all open trades Key Features:     Automatic Trade Closing:     Set a profit target in USD, and let FinalStrike automatically close the trade when dollar amount is achieved     Multiple Positions Supported:     Whether you have one or multiple trades open across different pairs,
FREE
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss With Trailer
Jason Smith
Yardımcı programlar
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss  Automate Your Risk Management This utility works seamlessly with any symbol, by intelligently setting your initial Stop Loss and Take Profit the instant a new position is opened. Perfect for traders who enter manually or via an EA  but want consistent, rules-based risk management applied automatically. Why You Need This Eliminates Human Error: Never forget to set a stop loss again. Ensures every trade is protected from the start. Enforces Discipline: Removes
FREE
Williams Percent Range
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the Williams Percent Range EA (wpr)           It's recommended that you read through the document before you start creating a strategy.         Risk management  — Fixed and risk-based position sizing for flexible risk management.        Features:  ATR For Stop Loss And Take Profit. Position Size. Fixed Or Risk Based Risk Based. Equity, Balance Or Free Margin Stop Loss Mode. Closes trade on signal and enters new trade opposite direction. (close of candle) Limit Trading Hours
ATR Driven Daily Percentage Trading Bot
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. For the first time ever on MQL5 . A first of its kind on the marketplace. Introducing a truly groundbreaking trading bot—one that combines ATR-driven risk management with an innovative daily percentage change trading strategy. Designed for trading a wide range of assets, including Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Forex and Indices . (Ideal for basket trading.) This powerful, fully automated exclusive Bot is designed to give traders a unique edge
Mfi ATR EA
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
Money Flow Index. MFI EA Atomated Trading Bot MFI bots can be valuable tools for automating trading s trategies based on market momentum. However, it's crucial to understand their functionality, monitor their performance, and use them as part of a comprehensive trading plan. The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical analysis tool that combines price and volume to assess the buying and selling pressure of an asset. In cryptocurrency trading, MFI bots utilize this indicator to automate trading d
Moving Average Crossover With ATR
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
Moving Averages Bot with ATR – A Comprehensive Trading Tool .     Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Multiple Time Frames and a lot more.     This Bot is an impressive automated trading system that combines the simplicity of moving averages with the dynamic adaptability of the Average True Range (ATR).     Designed to enhance trading strategies by offering a balanced mix of trend-following techniques and risk manag
Silent Syndicate
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trading Made Simple – Maximize Profits With This Proven Strategy! Silent Syndicate – The Ultimate AI-Powered Gold Trading Bot. Precision. Performance. Profitability. Gold trading is a highly lucrative market , but without the right strategy, it can be volatile and unpredictable. Silent Syndicate is a state-of-the-art trading system designed to maximize profits, minimize risk, and provide consistent long-term returns. Powered by intelligent algorithms, strategic trade management, and advan
TriggerGuard Pending Order EA
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing TriggerGuard Pending Order EA This Bot is a state-of-the-art, fully automated Expert Advisor  Utilizing a robust pending order system, TriggerGuard ensures that your trades are placed and executed only when market conditions align with your preset criteria. A very useful transferable tool for price action strategies, allowing you to effortlessly set traps in the market. It works flawlessly. You can execute the bot during corrections in a descending channel, against impulse waves, or
Midnight Throttle EA
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Midnight Thottle Expert Advisor: Automated Trading Based on Alignment of Percentages The Midnight Throttle EA is an expert advisor that trades automatically based on the alignment of four key timeframes' percentage changes. It trades what Midnight Watch visualizes." It uses the Midnight Watch indicator’s data to analyze market conditions and enter trades when the market shows significant alignment across different timeframes. How Midnight Throttle Works: Alignment Criteria: The Expert
Midnight Watch
Jason Smith
Göstergeler
I am a trader specializing in the development of rare , exclusive , high-performance trading bots designed for serious traders who are committed to achieving consistent profitability and success. This free indicator is more than just a visual tool—it powers the Midnight Throttle EA , an automated trading system that executes trades based on the precise market conditions this indicator observes. Midnight Watch : A Pro-Level Tool for Precision Market Analysis. An advanced , multi-functional MetaTr
Candle Wick Hunter Pro
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
Candle wick Hunter - Advanced Precision Wick Trading EA (Fully Featured) Professional Wick Reversal Strategy with Scalping Features What it does: Targets high-probability wick reversal setups on XAUUSD (optimized for gold) but can be used an Oil, Forex, Crypto and indices Flexible entry modes: Fixed pip wicks or % of candle size Advanced scalping features: Trailing stops, breakeven, quick partial closes Smart risk management: Fixed lots or % risk per trade Optional ATR-based dynamic stops or fi
Sentinal Core
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. Sentinal Core– A Multi-Timeframe Percentage Threshold Logic Engine Exclusive to MQL5  Sentinal Core is the third and final Expert Advisor in a trilogy of EA's engineered for directional alignment using percentage-based trend analysis. It is not your typical entry-signal bot. Sentinel Core is a pure logic engine designed to rigorously filter signal validity through real-time, multi-timeframe sentiment analysis based solely on price act
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion With Walk Feature
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor combines classic mean reversion with an advanced Bollinger Band Walk Filter to trade when momentum is confirmed. It can be adapted between mean reversion and a breakout strategy (Bollinger walk), reducing false signals and improving trade precision. The Walk Filter detects sustained price interaction with Bollinger Bands over N consecutive bars. Only after this walk is confirmed does the EA enable breakout trades in the corresponding direction. Upper band walks trigger breako
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt