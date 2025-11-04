Magic History is a detailed trade visualization indicator designed to bring the full story of your trading activity directly onto the chart.

If you’re a developer or trader who uses magic numbers, this is made for you.

Smart pagination - never lose track of your trades again

Pagination means dividing content into separate pages instead of showing everything all at once.Pagination is a system that lets you view your trades in sections (pages) — for example, Page 1 shows 10 trades, Page 2 shows the next 10, and so on.This prevents your screen from becoming overcrowded when you have many trades.

So in simple terms:

Pagination = “showing data in pages, not all at once.”

It makes large lists easier to read, especially when displaying many open or closed trades on a chart.

Introducing revolutionary pagination for the Magic History indicator. This feature allows you to navigate through your entire trading history seamlessly without cluttering your chart. Whether you have a few trades or hundreds, the display remains clean, organized, and easy to read.

With simple navigation , you can flip through pages of open and closed trades, review historical performance, and analyze your strategy’s results — all directly from your chart.

Magic History with pagination gives you complete control and visibility over your Magic Number-based trades, making it a true essential for both developers and traders.

Instead of digging through the terminal’s trade or account history tabs, this tool builds a live dashboard that displays all open and recently closed trades, filtered by magic number and time period. It is built specifically for traders and developers who use automated strategies and want an instant visual overview of performance per Expert Advisor, symbol, or time window.

Once attached to any chart, the indicator analyses all open positions and trade history from the account, applying two main filters: the chosen magic number and the look back period in days.

Setting the magic number to zero displays every trade, allowing a global overview of account activity. Setting a specific magic number isolates one strategy or EA.

The look back filter defines how far back the analysis goes—traders can choose to see all history or focus only on recent days. The indicator updates every few seconds rather than on every tick, ensuring that the chart remains responsive even with hundreds of historical deals.

The information layout is clean and hierarchical.

At the top, Magic History prints a header summarizing the current settings, such as which magic number and time period are being monitored. Below this header, if enabled, appears a list of open positions. Each open trade is displayed with its ticket number, symbol, order type (BUY or SELL), volume, open price, stop loss, take profit, and current floating profit or loss. Profitable trades are coloured lime, losing ones red, making it easy to gauge account exposure at a glance. The open positions area concludes with totals showing the number of open trades and total floating P&L.

The closed trades section works similarly but focuses on deals that have already been completed within the selected look back period. Each trade shows the symbol, direction, entry and exit prices, lot size, profit, magic number, and closing time. The list is ordered from the most recent to the oldest, allowing you to scroll through recent trade activity directly on the chart. The closed trades portion automatically caps the display to prevent overcrowding, which keeps the on-screen layout readable even for very active accounts.

At the bottom of the display, Magic History produces a dynamic summary report that updates automatically. It calculates total closed trades, total open trades, combined net profit, floating profit, win rate, and profit factor. It also compiles a list of symbols that were traded under the selected magic number. These performance metrics give an immediate sense of strategy efficiency and trading diversity without the need to export reports or run external analysis. The summary section adapts its colours based on whether the overall performance is positive or negative, so a quick glance is enough to read the trading health.

Unlike static account reports, this indicator is alive: every five seconds it checks for new trades, updated profit, or changing history. When nothing new happens, it quietly updates the timestamp to show when the data was last refreshed. This reduces CPU load and avoids flickering or lag on the chart. When trades are opened or closed, or when you change the magic number or look back period, the display automatically refreshes and rebuilds itself.

The interface is controlled by a small group of intuitive inputs. You can specify the magic number, how many days of history to analyse, the font size, colours for profit and loss, and where on the chart the information should appear. You can also choose whether to show open trades, closed trades, or both. The indicator is intentionally non-intrusive: all text is drawn as chart labels, which means it never interferes with price candles or other indicators. The design aims for clarity and function rather than decoration, making it suitable for both discretionary and algorithmic traders who value clean visual data.

Under the hood, Magic History is efficient and self-contained. It uses the MetaTrader 5 trade and history functions directly, without dependencies or external libraries. It supports all symbols and timeframes and can process trading activity from multiple Expert Advisors on the same account. Because it references deals and positions by their ticket numbers and magic values, it cleanly separates one strategy’s performance from another’s. The script also ensures that it can handle empty or inactive histories gracefully: when no trades match the filters, it simply reports “No open trades” or “No closed trades,” maintaining a professional appearance.

The indicator’s timer-based engine makes it ideal for long-term use. You can leave it running on a single chart to continuously monitor your Expert Advisors in real time. It doubles as both a trading dashboard and a development debugging tool: EA developers can use it to confirm that their strategies are closing trades correctly and producing expected profits for each magic number.

Magic History is, in essence, a full trade analysis environment embedded directly into your chart.

It combines open trade monitoring, historical performance review, and key statistics, all dynamically updated. It transforms the chart into a live account report and lets you visually connect what’s happening on the market with the underlying algorithmic activity of your EAs. Whether you use multiple automated systems or trade manually with custom scripts, this indicator provides a clear, continuous, and highly readable picture of your trading history and performance.