SeeGrid EA MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Khac Thanh Bui
- Sürüm: 1.27
- Güncellendi: 30 Haziran 2025
SeeGrid EA - Advanced Grid Trading System
Overview
SeeGrid EA v1.27 is a sophisticated bi-directional grid trading system that implements dynamic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies with advanced risk management. This Expert Advisor combines traditional grid trading with intelligent position management and automated market analysis.
Key Features
Bi-Directional DCA Grid System
Positive DCA follows trend direction with progressive lot multiplication. Negative DCA provides counter-trend averaging with separate risk parameters. Dynamic Grid Spacing automatically adjusts based on market volatility (ATR). Independent Buy/Sell Management ensures each direction operates with separate counters and logic.
Advanced Risk Management
Multi-Level Safety includes individual position TP, negative DD protection, and positive DD targets. Position Trimming provides intelligent partial closure of profitable versus losing positions. Daily Profit Limits automatically halt trading when daily targets are reached. Margin Level Monitoring prevents dangerous over-leveraging. Emergency Stop Loss enables automatic position closure during high drawdown.
Market Condition Adaptation
ATR-Based Volatility Filter adjusts grid spacing automatically to market volatility. Time-Based Trading offers configurable trading hours with GMT+0 timezone. Spread Control pauses trading during high spread conditions. Market Session Recognition optimizes for different trading sessions.
Trading Modes
AUTO Mode provides fully automated grid trading based on price levels. MANUAL Mode allows user-controlled order placement with DCA multipliers. Hybrid Operation enables switching between modes without stopping the EA.
Position Management Intelligence
Cross-Directional Trimming closes profitable positions against losing ones. Same-Direction Trimming optimizes positions within the same direction. Dynamic Lot Sizing progressively increases based on DCA type and count. Trailing Stop System protects profits during favorable market moves.
Configuration Parameters
Grid Settings
InitialLot - Starting position size (0.01 recommended)
StepFirst - Initial grid distance in points (100-200 optimal)
Step1/Step2 - Progressive grid distances for different DCA levels
OrdersBeforeStep2 - Transition point for larger grid spacing
DCA Multipliers
MultiBuy1/MultiSell1 - Positive DCA multipliers (1.2 recommended)
MultiBuy2/MultiSell2 - Negative DCA multipliers (1.05 conservative)
MaxPositiveDCA/MaxNegativeDCA - Maximum orders per direction
Risk Control
TakeProfit - Individual position profit target in USD
MaxNegativeDD - Maximum floating loss before emergency actions
PositiveDD - Total profit target for closing all positions
DailyProfitTarget - Daily profit limit in USD
Advanced Features
UseATRFilter - Enable dynamic volatility-based adjustments
EnableTrimming - Activate intelligent position trimming
TrailInitialGrid - Grid line movement based on price action
CooldownMinutes - Rest period after closing all positions
Visual Interface
Real-time Panel displays account status, position counts, and profit/loss. Trading Mode Indicator shows AUTO/MANUAL status. Grid Lines provide visual representation of entry levels on chart. Profit Annotations mark historical profits on closed positions.
Trading Strategy
Initial Setup places buy/sell lines above and below current price. Position Entry opens positions when price crosses grid lines. DCA Execution adds positions with increasing lot sizes. Profit Management closes individual positions at TP levels. Risk Control monitors drawdown and implements protective measures. Position Optimization trims positions for optimal risk/reward.
Risk Warnings
Grid trading involves significant risk during trending markets. Proper capital management is essential with recommended minimum of $1000. Backtest thoroughly before live trading. Monitor margin levels closely, especially with volatile instruments. Consider VPS hosting for 24/7 operation.
Recommended Settings
Conservative Setup - InitialLot: 0.01, StepFirst: 150, MultiBuy1/MultiSell1: 1.15, MultiBuy2/MultiSell2: 1.03, MaxNegativeDD: 2% of balance
Aggressive Setup - InitialLot: 0.02, StepFirst: 100, MultiBuy1/MultiSell1: 1.25, MultiBuy2/MultiSell2: 1.08, MaxNegativeDD: 5% of balance
Optimal Market Conditions
Range-bound or sideways markets, low to moderate volatility periods, major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD), sufficient account balance for grid expansion.
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Strategy: Bi-directional Grid with DCA | Position Management: Dynamic lot sizing with trimming technology | Risk Approach: Multi-level protection with ATR-based volatility filtering
Advanced grid trading with institutional-grade risk management.
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı