SeeGrid EA MT5

SeeGrid EA - Advanced Grid Trading System

Overview

SeeGrid EA v1.27 is a sophisticated bi-directional grid trading system that implements dynamic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies with advanced risk management. This Expert Advisor combines traditional grid trading with intelligent position management and automated market analysis.

Key Features

Bi-Directional DCA Grid System

Positive DCA follows trend direction with progressive lot multiplication. Negative DCA provides counter-trend averaging with separate risk parameters. Dynamic Grid Spacing automatically adjusts based on market volatility (ATR). Independent Buy/Sell Management ensures each direction operates with separate counters and logic.

Advanced Risk Management

Multi-Level Safety includes individual position TP, negative DD protection, and positive DD targets. Position Trimming provides intelligent partial closure of profitable versus losing positions. Daily Profit Limits automatically halt trading when daily targets are reached. Margin Level Monitoring prevents dangerous over-leveraging. Emergency Stop Loss enables automatic position closure during high drawdown.

Market Condition Adaptation

ATR-Based Volatility Filter adjusts grid spacing automatically to market volatility. Time-Based Trading offers configurable trading hours with GMT+0 timezone. Spread Control pauses trading during high spread conditions. Market Session Recognition optimizes for different trading sessions.

Trading Modes

AUTO Mode provides fully automated grid trading based on price levels. MANUAL Mode allows user-controlled order placement with DCA multipliers. Hybrid Operation enables switching between modes without stopping the EA.

Position Management Intelligence

Cross-Directional Trimming closes profitable positions against losing ones. Same-Direction Trimming optimizes positions within the same direction. Dynamic Lot Sizing progressively increases based on DCA type and count. Trailing Stop System protects profits during favorable market moves.

Configuration Parameters

Grid Settings

InitialLot - Starting position size (0.01 recommended)

StepFirst - Initial grid distance in points (100-200 optimal)

Step1/Step2 - Progressive grid distances for different DCA levels

OrdersBeforeStep2 - Transition point for larger grid spacing

DCA Multipliers

MultiBuy1/MultiSell1 - Positive DCA multipliers (1.2 recommended)

MultiBuy2/MultiSell2 - Negative DCA multipliers (1.05 conservative)

MaxPositiveDCA/MaxNegativeDCA - Maximum orders per direction

Risk Control

TakeProfit - Individual position profit target in USD

MaxNegativeDD - Maximum floating loss before emergency actions

PositiveDD - Total profit target for closing all positions

DailyProfitTarget - Daily profit limit in USD

Advanced Features

UseATRFilter - Enable dynamic volatility-based adjustments

EnableTrimming - Activate intelligent position trimming

TrailInitialGrid - Grid line movement based on price action

CooldownMinutes - Rest period after closing all positions

Visual Interface

Real-time Panel displays account status, position counts, and profit/loss. Trading Mode Indicator shows AUTO/MANUAL status. Grid Lines provide visual representation of entry levels on chart. Profit Annotations mark historical profits on closed positions.

Trading Strategy

Initial Setup places buy/sell lines above and below current price. Position Entry opens positions when price crosses grid lines. DCA Execution adds positions with increasing lot sizes. Profit Management closes individual positions at TP levels. Risk Control monitors drawdown and implements protective measures. Position Optimization trims positions for optimal risk/reward.

Risk Warnings

Grid trading involves significant risk during trending markets. Proper capital management is essential with recommended minimum of $1000. Backtest thoroughly before live trading. Monitor margin levels closely, especially with volatile instruments. Consider VPS hosting for 24/7 operation.

Recommended Settings

Conservative Setup - InitialLot: 0.01, StepFirst: 150, MultiBuy1/MultiSell1: 1.15, MultiBuy2/MultiSell2: 1.03, MaxNegativeDD: 2% of balance

Aggressive Setup - InitialLot: 0.02, StepFirst: 100, MultiBuy1/MultiSell1: 1.25, MultiBuy2/MultiSell2: 1.08, MaxNegativeDD: 5% of balance

Optimal Market Conditions

Range-bound or sideways markets, low to moderate volatility periods, major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD), sufficient account balance for grid expansion.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Strategy: Bi-directional Grid with DCA | Position Management: Dynamic lot sizing with trimming technology | Risk Approach: Multi-level protection with ATR-based volatility filtering

Advanced grid trading with institutional-grade risk management.



