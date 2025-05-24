Domy Change
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Domenico Argentiero
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 24 Mayıs 2025
This and works on a new system that cannot be perfectly simulated in the backtest
It is based on the Bollinger bands and RSI indicator
Opens to multiplier but not always in the same direction
It is recommended for the Eurusd base set - 1000 - ECN account
Works on all currencies
The timeframe is automatic and is managed by the EA
Other improved versions are published.
I am not responsible for your losses.
Enjoy