RoboArter6

Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies. 

 

You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.  This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account.

The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs is incomparably lower compared to the previous ones. If some one of them exceeds the historical drawdown (usualy it can during many weeks, mnoths), you disconect it and replaced with another one. You have many time for manage your portfolio.

An the best way is to have a portfolio of more EAs,  which complement each other.

This is my priority and recommendation for you – to have a portfolio of EAs for good and stable results.

Because i know that the price of alone EA is usualy high and i recomended to have a portfolio– set of my EAs are cheaper than the another ones. But it is important that they work together.

 

I will add gradually after the promotion next EAs (other paars and timeframes) with controled corelation of other EAs to the portfolio.

One rule -   always use a multi-strategy portfolio for independence and stable results!

About this EA:

The RoboArter6 Expert Advisor tool has been developed for XAUUSD H1. It has been backtested on more than 19-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. There is no need to set up any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

 

No martingale and other dangerous strategies!!!

 

Use it in one portfolio with the following EAs, they work very well together in combination without correlation:

RoboArter1 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87238?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter2 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87255?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89132?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter6 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89133?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter7 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89134?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter8 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89135?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

RoboArter9- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91123?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

 

Features

-          Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stopp Loss and Take Profit)

-          Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used

-          No martingale, no grid, no scalp and other dangerous strategies!

-          No excessive consumption od CPU resources

-          User-friendly settings

-          All settings optimized

-          Longterm strategy

 

I will be glad when you add me to friends. Thank you.

If you have any question, contact me.

 

 


