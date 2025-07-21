King ElChart – Dual-System Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Overview

King ElChart is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to provide consistent results through a dual-strategy system. It integrates advanced risk control, real-market logic, and flexible customization to suit multiple trading styles from precision indicator entries to multi-level recovery with hedging.

Main Features

Manual or fully automated operation

Two trading modes: Grid Recovery with Hedging (up to 3 recovery stages) Precision Entries using EMA + Stochastic indicators

On-chart control panel for live interaction

Real-time performance dashboard

Control Options

Enable or disable: Hedge mode Indicator-based entries (EMA & Stochastic) Cooling stages Martingale logic (optional) Protective trades

Assign unique Magic Numbers per symbol for multi-pair trading

Risk & Profit Management Tools

Trailing Stop (per trade)

Basket Trailing Stop (based on total floating P/L)

Basket Profit/Loss targets

Daily profit/loss limitation

Trading time filter to restrict execution to specific hours

All tools are optional and fully configurable.

Strategy Modes

1. Grid + Hedge Recovery Mode

Activate 1 to 3 recovery levels

Customize position count, spacing, and trade size

Final protective trade can be triggered after the last recovery stage to help exit during reversals

2. EMA + Stochastic Entry Mode

Fully customizable indicator inputs

Buy conditions: EMA 1 > EMA 2 and Stochastic below defined Oversold level

Sell conditions: EMA 1 < EMA 2 and Stochastic above defined Overbought level

Recommended Pairs & Timeframes

Best performance: XAUUSD on M30 timeframe

Also effective on major forex pairs with proper tuning

Included with Purchase

.ex5 file (Expert Advisor)

PDF User Guide (sent via MQL5 messages after purchase)

Backtest screenshots and video (see “Screenshots” section)

Settings file used in backtest

Performance (Backtest Results)

Net Profit: $736.45

Profit Factor: 1.50

Drawdown: 13.55%

Total Trades: 81

Win Rate: 54.32%

Sharpe Ratio: 7.87

Recovery Factor: 2.16

Testing Period: 01-Jan-2025 to 15-May-2025

Account Type: Raw Spread ECN

Starting Balance: $1000

Lot Size: 0.05

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

The full set file used in the test is included for your own verification and backtesting.

Minimum Recommended Balance

At least $1000 on a real account

Cent accounts may be used, provided the balance is proportional to lot size and number of recovery levels

Increasing lot size or stages requires more capital for stability

Important Notes

This EA is fully automated, but all features can be adjusted manually

No external links or third-party apps are required

All communication is done via MQL5 internal messages

Disclaimer

Trading carries risk. While King ElChart applies advanced strategies and logic, results may vary depending on market conditions, broker, and user settings. No profits are guaranteed. Please conduct your own testing and evaluation before applying to a live account.

Need help or have questions?

Feel free to contact me through the MQL5 private message system.