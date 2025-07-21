King ElChart

King ElChart – Dual-System Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Overview
King ElChart is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to provide consistent results through a dual-strategy system. It integrates advanced risk control, real-market logic, and flexible customization to suit multiple trading styles  from precision indicator entries to multi-level recovery with hedging.

Main Features

  • Manual or fully automated operation

  • Two trading modes:

    1. Grid Recovery with Hedging (up to 3 recovery stages)

    2. Precision Entries using EMA + Stochastic indicators

  • On-chart control panel for live interaction

  • Real-time performance dashboard

Control Options

  • Enable or disable:

    • Hedge mode

    • Indicator-based entries (EMA & Stochastic)

    • Cooling stages

    • Martingale logic (optional)

    • Protective trades

  • Assign unique Magic Numbers per symbol for multi-pair trading

Risk & Profit Management Tools

  • Trailing Stop (per trade)

  • Basket Trailing Stop (based on total floating P/L)

  • Basket Profit/Loss targets

  • Daily profit/loss limitation

  • Trading time filter to restrict execution to specific hours

All tools are optional and fully configurable.

Strategy Modes

1. Grid + Hedge Recovery Mode

  • Activate 1 to 3 recovery levels

  • Customize position count, spacing, and trade size

  • Final protective trade can be triggered after the last recovery stage to help exit during reversals

2. EMA + Stochastic Entry Mode

  • Fully customizable indicator inputs

  • Buy conditions: EMA 1 > EMA 2 and Stochastic below defined Oversold level

  • Sell conditions: EMA 1 < EMA 2 and Stochastic above defined Overbought level

Recommended Pairs & Timeframes

  • Best performance: XAUUSD on M30 timeframe

  • Also effective on major forex pairs with proper tuning

Included with Purchase

  • .ex5 file (Expert Advisor)

  • PDF User Guide (sent via MQL5 messages after purchase)

  • Backtest screenshots and video (see “Screenshots” section)

  • Settings file used in backtest

Performance (Backtest Results)

  • Net Profit: $736.45

  • Profit Factor: 1.50

  • Drawdown: 13.55%

  • Total Trades: 81

  • Win Rate: 54.32%

  • Sharpe Ratio: 7.87

  • Recovery Factor: 2.16

  • Testing Period: 01-Jan-2025 to 15-May-2025

  • Account Type: Raw Spread ECN

  • Starting Balance: $1000

  • Lot Size: 0.05

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M30

The full set file used in the test is included for your own verification and backtesting.

Minimum Recommended Balance

  • At least $1000 on a real account

  • Cent accounts may be used, provided the balance is proportional to lot size and number of recovery levels

  • Increasing lot size or stages requires more capital for stability

Important Notes

  • This EA is fully automated, but all features can be adjusted manually

  • No external links or third-party apps are required

  • All communication is done via MQL5 internal messages

Disclaimer

Trading carries risk. While King ElChart applies advanced strategies and logic, results may vary depending on market conditions, broker, and user settings. No profits are guaranteed. Please conduct your own testing and evaluation before applying to a live account.

Need help or have questions?
Feel free to contact me through the MQL5 private message system.

Önerilen ürünler
HAP Trend
Amirali Abazar
Uzman Danışmanlar
HAP_Trend EA is based on detection of Trendline algorithm and pending position strategy to EURUSD in M5 timeframe. I have developed HAP_Trend EA during 2022 and I have finished it at the end of 2022. I have been using HAP_Trend EA on REAL MONEY TEST since the beginning of 2023. As you may know real database and demo database are not exactly same, I have tested it on real account and it works on real account. Using HAP_Trend EA in your account is very easy: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you w
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Uzman Danışmanlar
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
TrainedModelPlusAIgoldKing
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Contact Us Today for 1 FULL WEEK of FREE Trading! No Cost – Just Real Results. Test it Yourself. Trade Smarter. AI-Powered Gold Trading EA - Advanced ML & OpenAI Consensus System The Future of Automated Gold Trading is Here! Transform your XAUUSD trading with the most sophisticated AI-powered Expert Advisor ever created. This isn't just another EA - it's a revolutionary trading system that combines Machine Learning, OpenAI GPT intelligence, and advanced market analysis to m
Gold Emperor Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Emperor Pro – En Üstün XAUUSD Ticaret Çözümü Gold Emperor Pro , yalnızca M5 zaman dilimindeki XAUUSD için tasarlanmış, tamamen otomatik bir ticaret algoritmasıdır. Yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları yakalamak ve işlemleri hassasiyetle gerçekleştirmek için birlikte çalışan altı bağımsız, akıllı ve sağlam stratejiyi birleştirir. EA'yı XAUUSD (M5) 'e ekleyin, Fixed Lot 'u devre dışı bırakın ve gerisini Gold Emperor Pro'ya bırakın. Güncel Teklif: $599.99 — sadece sonraki 5 alıcı için geçerli
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
Nuker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
Sweet Apple Pro Max
Dang Quoc An
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sweet Apple Pro Max 2.1 - Long term profit Please read before using:  Gaining 30 40 50 even 100% profit within a day and then lose all, have you ever in that situation, or you ever saw someone still in that endless loop, x2 x3 profit then they have nothing. Hey my friend, stop thinking like that anymore, we will never be alive in this market if you are still thinking that you can become a millionaire quickly. Therefore, I am here to tell you these things We can not make profit con
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
Professional Manager Trader MT5
Stefan Petkov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Manager Trader  u tanıtmaktan mutluluk duyarız - deneyiminizi geliştirmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araç. Uzman bir tam zamanlı tüccarın uzmanlığıyla geliştirilen bu ticaret arayüzü, işlemlerinizi ve sermayenizi etkili bir şekilde yönetir. Stratejisi, başarıya kanıtlanmış onay göstergelerini içeren kopma noktalarına dayanmaktadır. Risk ve para yönetimine odaklanan   Professional Manager Trader , başarılı ticaretin anahtarını elinde tutar. Astute risk yönetimi ve disiplinli pozisyon
GorMaster Pro
Manuel Damian Ortiz Fernandez
Göstergeler
GorMaster_Pro — Sesgo confiable, noticias y técnica en una sola pantalla Visión GorMaster_Pro es una herramienta indispensable para cualquier tipo de trader (scalper, intradía o swing) porque combina información fundamental y técnica para darte una lectura fiel y accionable del mercado. En una sola vista verás: sesgo direccional BUY/SELL/RANGO , ventanas de noticias en tiempo real que congelan la operativa, métricas técnicas clave (ATR_Z, RangeRatio, ADX, SpreadZ), sesiones y alertas . Todo org
Robo executivo gjs
Gabriel De Jesus Santos
Uzman Danışmanlar
It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account. the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day. the robot works on the mini index. the robot works on the mini dollar. the robot works on forex. the robot works using indicators. the robot works using market orders and pending orders. before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day. past history does not guarantee future profit, but is
Sunan Giri For MT5
Victor Adhitya
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sunan Giri EA for MT5 by Victoradhitya Risk Disclosure : Futures, Forex, Stock, Crypto and Derivative trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. I am not responsible for any financial losses you may incur by using this EA! ea uses a no martingle strategy or martingale strategy depends on your set every trade always uses a hidden SL EA has back test for 5 years Minimum balance $1000
FREE
Boom and Crash Low DD Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Uzman Danışmanlar
A synthetic trading robot is a cutting-edge software program designed to execute trades automatically in the financial markets. Using sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence, this robot can analyze market trends, identify profitable trading opportunities, and place trades with precision and speed.  Unlike human traders, synthetic trading robots are not influenced by emotions or biases, allowing them to make smarter and more objective trading decisions. These robots can trade acros
Blue Shark Mt5
Riccardo Canu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Blue Shark is a trading robot  for the trading on Forex. It a   Trend Following   system and works in this way: 1. Identify the trend 2. Wait for a retracement 3. Cover profits Blue Shark MT5 is a fully automated trading system that doesn't require any special skills from you. Just fire up this EA and rest. You don't need to set up anything, EA will do everything for you. EA is adapted to work on small deposits from $500. REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT Leverage >= 1:500 Balance >= $500 (or equ
AI Algo
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Algo – Intelligent Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) AI Algo is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading bot designed specifically for high-volatility, high-impulse markets — with a core focus on gold (XAUUSD) . It combines machine logic , adaptive risk management , and multi-layered signal filtration to deliver accurate entries, consistent protection, and reliable performance — both in fully automated and semi-manual operation modes. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic Precision entr
Economic Calendar Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Yardımcı programlar
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and
OpenAlgo
Gabriel Aiello
Uzman Danışmanlar
OpenAlgo is a highly customizable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, meticulously designed to offer traders maximum customization and empower traders to explore multiple strategies using different capital management systems like Hedging, Martingale, Antimartingale. Featuring a default hedging strategy with a robust win rate, our Expert Advisor excels in navigating market direction changes, ensuring optimal performance even in sideways markets. For traders seeking more aggressive approaches, OpenAl
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Uzman Danışmanlar
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Meta Cove AI
Akshay Marjit
Uzman Danışmanlar
MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine (v1.2) An Advanced, Fully-Automated Algorithmic Trading System by Meta Cove Technologies Website: www.metacove.io Version: 1.2 (Stops Fix Release) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Overview: The MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine is a high-performance, expert advisor (EA) built to identify low-risk, high-probability entry points in trending markets. The system is fully automated, employing institutional-grade logic to analyze pullbacks using multi-timefram
FVG Judge
Burak Enes Aydin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fair Value Gap EA, fiyat farkları arasında özel bir hesaplama formülü kullanarak paritenin olması gereken fiyatın üstünde mi yoksa altında mı olduğunu tespit ediyor. MA ve RSI sistemini kullanmaz, bunun yerine fiyatlardaki ani SATIŞ ve ALIŞ hareketlerini tespit eder. Bu şekilde ancak YÜKSEK fırsatlar olduğunda ticarete girer. -Tüm döviz pariteleri ve borsa için uygundur ancak temettü ödeyen hisse senetlerinde satış işlemi yapmanızı tavsiye etmiyorum çünkü negatif temettü ödeme riskiyle karşı k
Euro killer Fuzzy logic 4 hour
CHRISTOPHER FARON
Uzman Danışmanlar
Summary: This strategy is designed to trade the EUR/USD currency pair utilizing a sophisticated combination of technical indicators. It seeks to automate the trading process by analyzing market conditions based on various metrics and executing trades following the defined strategy rules. Key Features: Indicators Used : 1.   Williams Percentage Range (WPR) : Used for momentum trading. 2.   MACD : To identify potential buy and sell signals based on the cross of moving averages. 3.   OSMA : A varia
EA Gold Reaper MT5
Amazing Traders
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Uzman Danışmanlar
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
Form Designer Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Form Designer : Advanced Trading Bot for Forex and Cryptocurrency Markets Form Designer represents the latest advancement in automated trading technology designed to perform optimally in both the Forex and Cryptocurrency markets (with supported brokers). This highly effective tool has unique capabilities, making it an indispensable assistant for traders. Key features and benefits: Multi-currency: Form Designer supports a wide range of currency pairs, providing flexibility and versatility in t
Sharpe Ratio of 4
Ji Fang Li
Uzman Danışmanlar
English Version This product is well-suited for application on the XAU/USD 15-minute chart. Strategy Name: Volume-Driven Trend Strength System 1. Core Philosophy This strategy moves beyond traditional lagging indicators by focusing on measuring the   inherent kinetic energy   and   genuine participation   of a market trend. By synthesizing the three core elements of trend strength, volatility benchmarks, and explosive volume growth, the system only intervenes when the market demonstrates power
Eurusd SweetSpots
Walter Leidenfrost
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello ! Welome to my new advisor - this system uses trends and martingale. Different technical indicators (i.e. Bollinger bands, Stochastics) are used. Max 3 positions are opened (Long+Short in total). Lot size varies and increases with account size. To be used for EURUSD, 1 min timeframe but can be adapted for different pairs. It shows pretty stable and low-risk results (altough tick quality is low , but i think this should be neglectable because trades are opened/closed at the end of any minu
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Sora Adaptive MT5
Zaky Hamdoun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sora Adaptive – Trende Karşı Daha Akıllı Bir Ticaret Yöntemi Sora Adaptive, yüksek performanslı FOREX ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir Expert Advisor (EA). Gelişmiş adaptif algoritmalar, doğrusal olmayan matematiksel modeller ve kuantum ilhamlı optimizasyon teknikleriyle baştan yaratılan Sora, sadece bir robot değil — profesyonel traderların gizli silahıdır. Sora’nın kalbinde, piyasadaki momentumları gerçek zamanlı olarak tanıyan, analiz eden ve uyum sağlayan özel bir çok
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Uzman Danışmanlar
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 Uzman Danışman Genel Bakış XAUUSD (altın) ve ana Forex pariteleri için otomatik işlem sistemi. Giriş, SL/TP, trailing ve düşüş (drawdown) kontrolünü kural tabanlı yönetir. Kâr garantisi yoktur; risk uyarısına bakınız. Gereksinimler Platform: MetaTrader 5 Hesap: ECN/RAW önerilir Bağlantı: 24/7 (VPS önerilir) Zaman dilimleri: M1–H4 İlk Kurulum Algo Trading ’i etkinleştirin. EA’yı grafiğe ekleyin (sembol başına bir grafik). Inputs’ta AI_Access_Mode = ON yapın ve yeniden
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Uzman Danışmanlar
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA grid, martingale vb. kullanmıyor. Expert Advisor, çift stokastik H1/H4 ve takip eden stop üzerinde çalışır. Expert Advisor, 30 standart sembolde aynı anda işlem yapar. Hesap türü: Çok düşük spreadlerle ECN, Raw veya Razor. Aracı kurumlar: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Raw ve Razor hesapları en düşük spread'lere sahip ÖNEMLİ:    En iyi sonuçları elde etmek için DÜŞÜK SPREAD hesaplarını kullanmak çok önemlidir! Kaldıraç - en az 1:100, 1:500 önerilir               - Düşük-Orta, Düşük ve Çok Düşük r
XAU Dominator Pro
Shailesh Gour
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAU Dominator Pro – Precision Scalping for GOLD (XAUUSD) on M5 XAU Dominator Pro.mq5 is a high-performance Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD), optimized on the M5 timeframe for short-term scalping and trend-based trades. Engineered to dominate the gold market using precision entries and robust risk control, this EA is designed for consistent gains with discipline. Key Features ️ Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDc Timeframe: M5 (5-minute) Trading Style: Scalping + Trend Acco
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Uzman Danışmanlar
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
SAWA BlackBox Alpha MT5
Alejandro Funes
Uzman Danışmanlar
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols  @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP  In the globalisation process that the world economy has undergone in the last two decades, financial markets have played a leading role. The easy and fast access to information, together with the growing economic interdependence between the different commercial blocks, have caused more and more economic agents to participate in non-national financial markets. Even small investors, thanks to the Internet and
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Uzman Danışmanlar
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
Famous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Famous EA – Live Verified Performance View Live Verified Results on MQL5 Famous EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who expect consistent results and intelligent trade execution. It merges price action, trendline dynamics, and a proprietary filter algorithm to spot high-probability entries and exits with discipline. Strategy Overview Famous EA operates using: Custom non-repainting indicator logic Dynamic trendline / support-resistance detection Multi-timefram
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Uzman Danışmanlar
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NorthEastWay MT5, tamamen otomatik bir "pullback" ticaret sistemidir ve özellikle AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD gibi popüler "pullback" döviz çiftlerinde ticaret yapmak için etkilidir. Sistem, Forex piyasasının temel modellerini kullanır: herhangi bir yönde ani bir hareketten sonra fiyatın geri dönmesi. Zaman Çerçevesi: M15 Temel Döviz Çiftleri: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Ek Döviz Çiftleri: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD EA'yı satın aldıktan sonra lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Sizi özel
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bonnitta EA, Bekleyen Pozisyon stratejisine (PPS) ve çok gelişmiş bir gizli ticaret algoritmasına dayanmaktadır. Bonnitta EA'nın stratejisi, gizli bir özel gösterge, Trend çizgileri, Destek ve Direnç seviyeleri (Fiyat Eylemi) ve yukarıda belirtilen en önemli gizli ticaret algoritmasının bir kombinasyonudur. 3 AYDAN FAZLA GERÇEK PARA TESTİ OLMADAN BİR EA ALMAYIN, BONNITTA EA'YI GERÇEK PARA ÜZERİNDE TEST ETMEM VE SONUCU AŞAĞIDAKİ BAĞLANTIDAN GÖRMEM 100 HAFTADAN FAZLA (2 YILDAN FAZLA) ALDI. BONNI
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Traders Toolbox Premium, Hepsi Bir Arada Bir Araçtır Bu stratejileri ve hesaplamaları otomatikleştirmek için ortak ticaret stratejileri üzerine kapsamlı eğitime dayalı olarak oluşturulmuştur.   Özellikler: 19 Bireysel Sinyaller   - Bu sinyallerin her biri, nihai / genel sonucu oluşturmak için bir sinir ağı stili konfigürasyonunda önyargılı olabilir. Her sinyalin özelleştirilecek veya gerekirse optimize edilecek kendi ayarları vardır.   Kapsamlı Ekran Görüntüsü   - Kapsamlı bilgiler ve araç i
RSAS By Capitarc
Abdur Rafi Ahmad
Uzman Danışmanlar
CAPITARC`s RSAS Expert Advisor for MT5   RSAS MT5   -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on price action and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.  This product is with dynamic overbought and oversold levels that automatically adapts to the ever changing markets, while the standard MT5 RSI maintains levels static levels and do not change. This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure yo
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Uzman Danışmanlar
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
Uzman Danışmanlar
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
Uzman Danışmanlar
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Dragon wing
Shinichi Ikeda
Uzman Danışmanlar
EAの概要 MACDとストキャス を使用したＥＡ MACDとストキャス をベースにトレーディンストップ、 テイクプロフィットレベル などの設定及び機能を搭載しています。 特徴 新規エントリーをサーバー時間でトレードをタイムコントロール出来る機能を搭載しています。 利確幅、ロスカット幅を任意に設定可能です。 MT5であればブロカー関係なく、暗号資産（仮想通貨）、FX、CFD、株式等の使用可能なEAとなっております。 EAを稼働させる上での注意事項 当サイトでご提供しているEAは、利用者の収益を保証するものではありません。 当サイトで掲載しているロジック、損益シミュレーションと同じ結果になることを保証するものでもありません。利用者の環境等で結果が異なることもございます。 実際にEAを利用するか中止するかの判断は、必ずご自身で決定してください。
Thunderbolts
Shinichi Ikeda
Uzman Danışmanlar
EAの概要 一目均衡表を使用したＥＡ 一目均衡表をベースにトレード時間帯、マーチン、トレーディンストップ、ロット計算などの設定及び機能搭載しています。 特徴 新規エントリーをサーバー時間でトレードをタイムコントロール出来る機能を搭載しています。 利確幅、ロスカット幅、マーチン倍率を任意に設定可能です。 典型的なマーチンタイプのEAですので、破綻リスクと上手く付き合いつつ利用することが必要です。 追加機能でリバースやオンリーワンなどの追加機能を搭載しました、通常はfalseですが必要であればtrueにしてください。 MT5であればブロカー関係なく、暗号資産（仮想通貨）、FX、CFD、株式等の使用可能なEAとなっております。 EAを稼働させる上での注意事項 当サイトでご提供しているEAは、利用者の収益を保証するものではありません。 当サイトで掲載しているロジック、損益シミュレーションと同じ結果になることを保証するものでもありません。利用者の環境等で結果が異なることもございます。 実際にEAを利用するか中止するかの判断は、必ずご自身で決定してください。
PriceTracker MT5
Stanislau Siatsko
4.43 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
2024 - the return of a legend and a major update and modernization of PriceTracker EA!  PriceTracker EA is specially designed for real trading, taking into account all real market conditions and factors. This is not a test grail where you get profit is only in the strategy tester.    PriceTracker EA is a multi-currency, high-yield system with an incredible account trading diversification strategy that shows results in REAL trading, in LIVE Accounts! PriceTracker EA wiil be great work on any real
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Marvelous EA Tanıtımı: Nihai Ticaret Yardımcınız Marvelous EA ile Forex piyasasının tüm potansiyelini ortaya çıkarın. Kârınızı maksimize etmek ve riskleri en aza indirmek için tasarlanmış, en son teknolojiye sahip bir otomatik ticaret çözümüdür. Bu özenle hazırlanmış ticaret algoritması, dinamik Forex piyasasında hassas ve verimli bir şekilde gezinmek için gelişmiş özelliklerle donatılmıştır. ALTIN - XAUUSD - M5 Gerçek hesap performansı: https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/1973370 Temel Özellikl
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Yardımcı programlar
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 A powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to simplify manual trading on the MT4 platform. This panel helps traders execute orders quickly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor account performance in real time. Key Features Multiple Entry Buttons 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant trade execution. Each button is linked to a customizable lot size input, allowing fast scaling into or out of trades using different entry sizes. Includes dedicated bu
King Dual Force EA
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Uzman Danışmanlar
King Dual Force is a fully automated hedge trading system designed for consistent performance in all market conditions. It combines dynamic lot scaling, reverse balancing, and smart entry logic to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk control. Unlike ordinary hedge bots, King Dual Force is built to flow with the market trends. Once a strong trend is detected, it "rides the wave" and travels with it, aiming to capture extended moves for maximum profit. Key Features: Dual hedge
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Yardımcı programlar
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt