King ElChart
- Experts
- Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
- Version: 2.26
- Mise à jour: 21 juillet 2025
- Activations: 10
King ElChart – Dual-System Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
Overview
King ElChart is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to provide consistent results through a dual-strategy system. It integrates advanced risk control, real-market logic, and flexible customization to suit multiple trading styles from precision indicator entries to multi-level recovery with hedging.
Main Features
-
Manual or fully automated operation
-
Two trading modes:
-
Grid Recovery with Hedging (up to 3 recovery stages)
-
Precision Entries using EMA + Stochastic indicators
-
-
On-chart control panel for live interaction
-
Real-time performance dashboard
Control Options
-
Enable or disable:
-
Hedge mode
-
Indicator-based entries (EMA & Stochastic)
-
Cooling stages
-
Martingale logic (optional)
-
Protective trades
-
-
Assign unique Magic Numbers per symbol for multi-pair trading
Risk & Profit Management Tools
-
Trailing Stop (per trade)
-
Basket Trailing Stop (based on total floating P/L)
-
Basket Profit/Loss targets
-
Daily profit/loss limitation
-
Trading time filter to restrict execution to specific hours
All tools are optional and fully configurable.
Strategy Modes
1. Grid + Hedge Recovery Mode
-
Activate 1 to 3 recovery levels
-
Customize position count, spacing, and trade size
-
Final protective trade can be triggered after the last recovery stage to help exit during reversals
2. EMA + Stochastic Entry Mode
-
Fully customizable indicator inputs
-
Buy conditions: EMA 1 > EMA 2 and Stochastic below defined Oversold level
-
Sell conditions: EMA 1 < EMA 2 and Stochastic above defined Overbought level
Recommended Pairs & Timeframes
-
Best performance: XAUUSD on M30 timeframe
-
Also effective on major forex pairs with proper tuning
Included with Purchase
-
.ex5 file (Expert Advisor)
-
PDF User Guide (sent via MQL5 messages after purchase)
-
Backtest screenshots and video (see “Screenshots” section)
-
Settings file used in backtest
Performance (Backtest Results)
-
Net Profit: $736.45
-
Profit Factor: 1.50
-
Drawdown: 13.55%
-
Total Trades: 81
-
Win Rate: 54.32%
-
Sharpe Ratio: 7.87
-
Recovery Factor: 2.16
-
Testing Period: 01-Jan-2025 to 15-May-2025
-
Account Type: Raw Spread ECN
-
Starting Balance: $1000
-
Lot Size: 0.05
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M30
The full set file used in the test is included for your own verification and backtesting.
Minimum Recommended Balance
-
At least $1000 on a real account
-
Cent accounts may be used, provided the balance is proportional to lot size and number of recovery levels
-
Increasing lot size or stages requires more capital for stability
Important Notes
-
This EA is fully automated, but all features can be adjusted manually
-
No external links or third-party apps are required
-
All communication is done via MQL5 internal messages
Disclaimer
Trading carries risk. While King ElChart applies advanced strategies and logic, results may vary depending on market conditions, broker, and user settings. No profits are guaranteed. Please conduct your own testing and evaluation before applying to a live account.
Need help or have questions?
Feel free to contact me through the MQL5 private message system.