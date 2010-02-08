King ElChart

Gyroscope professional forex expert (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs) alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts.
The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible. The strategy performs better on gold. When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800 point Fixed profit: 800 points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301
Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version.
STP Signal: Before any thin
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — 자동화 거래 시스템 Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 는 MetaTrader 5용 전문가 어드바이저(EA)로, 고급 시장 분석 알고리즘과 리스크 관리 전략을 기반으로 합니다. EA는 완전 자동으로 작동하며 트레이더의 개입은 최소화됩니다. 주의! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하세요 . 설정 지침을 보내드립니다! 중요: 모든 예시, 스크린샷 및 테스트는 데모 목적일 뿐입니다. 특정 통화쌍이 한 브로커에서 좋은 결과를 보여도 다른 브로커에서도 동일하다는 보장은 없습니다. 각 브로커는 고유한 시세, 스프레드 및 거래 조건을 가지고 있으므로 각 통화쌍은 사용자가 직접 최적화해야 합니다 그리고 실계좌에서는 단일 통화 모드 로만 실행해야 합니다. 멀티 통화 모드 스크린샷은 단순한 예시입니다. 중요 정보: EA의 데모 버전은 평가용으로만 제공됩니다. 최적화 없이 진행된 테스트 결과는 알고리즘의 실제 성능을 반영하지 않습니다. 완전한
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 자동화 거래 시스템 Exclusive Imperium MT5 는 MetaTrader 5용 전문가 어드바이저(EA)로, 시장 분석 알고리즘과 리스크 관리에 기반합니다. EA는 완전히 자동으로 작동하며 트레이더의 개입은 최소화됩니다. 주의! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하세요 — 설정 지침을 받으실 수 있습니다! 중요: 모든 예시, 스크린샷 및 테스트는 데모 목적일 뿐입니다. 특정 통화쌍이 한 브로커에서 좋은 결과를 보여도 다른 브로커에서도 동일하다는 의미는 아닙니다. 각 브로커는 고유한 시세, 스프레드 및 거래 조건을 가지고 있습니다. 따라서 각 통화쌍은 사용자가 개별적으로 최적화해야 합니다 그리고 실제 계좌에서는 단일 통화 모드 로만 실행해야 합니다 — 각 쌍을 별도로 실행하세요. 다중 통화 모드 스크린샷은 단순히 예시입니다. 시장 상황은 변하기 때문에 최적화는 최소 연 1회 반복하는 것이 좋습니다. 중요 정보: EA의 데모 버전은 평가용으로
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort.
Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization: - Combines a clas
수입과 연구를 위한 도구. 거래 신호 및 전략의 핵심은 가격 예측 패턴의 형성을 위한 저자의 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. 모든 악기에 적용 가능! MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" 에 기반한 제어 시스템으로 보완되어 시장, 장비 및 작업 기간에 대해 가능한 한 정확하게 신호를 업데이트 및 조정합니다. 적격: 모든 시장의 모든 상품(예외 있음). 대상: 헤지 펀드, 펀드 및 자산 관리자, 투자 관리자, 투기꾼, 투자자 및 이해 관계자. .............................................................................................................................................
Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows. Key Features: Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid ma
Description of Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system
Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker.
Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
NEW! Jan 8th 2024 Flash sale - 90% discount! SEP 29 2023 - Get the source code and redistribute the EA as you wish, contact us for details. SEP 11 2023 - Now you can pay only $1000 a monthly installment and get full access to the EA.
Trades;
Currency pairs - Metals and more! The Strategy;
Our Advanced Support/Resistance Trading Strategy is a powerful tool designed to help traders achieve consistent gains while effectively managing risk and avoiding losses. Here are the key strengths of th
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA
The EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features:
– 100% automated
– High probability long entries
– Built-in risk management
– Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro
---
MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️
Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos.
---
MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull.
---
Core Features:
Smart
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility currency basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Hybrid Coco EA is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators instead of traditional candle engines.
Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points—giving traders strong, cle
BLao Gold is the latest version of the gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with significant drawdown. It works on all timeframes, delivers high performance and maintains a simple configuration.
It is better to control the EA semi-manually, for example, when the market is in an uptrend, it is better to turn off "Auto Sell" and the EA only executes "BUY". In addition, it has a trend recognition function according to EMA to automatically "BUY" or "SELL" or both.
The results obtaine
Revert Edge는 7년 이상의 라이브 트레이딩 경험을 바탕으로 신중하게 제작된 알고리즘입니다. 핵심은 장기적 성과에 중점을 두고 지속 불가능한 빠르고 단기적 이익이 아닌 느리고 꾸준한 계정 성장입니다. EA는 AUDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, EURAUD 등 여러 통화를 거래하도록 개발되었습니다! 평균 회귀 전략을 사용하고 EA가 활용하는 어떤 종류의 반응에 민감한 가격 수준을 활용합니다. 저는 EA가 설정 파일 없이 바로 작동하도록 설계했습니다. 저는 개인적으로 규제된 브로커인 Darwinex와 IC Markets에서 거래하는 데 사용합니다. 라이브 신호 EA Setup & Set Files
투명성 저는 prop 회사에 의존하지 않기 때문에 개인 라이브 계정 자금을 늘리는 방법으로만 제 작업 시스템을 판매하고 있습니다. 저는 EA의 성과를 알고 있으며 이 EA를 제거할 수 있는 유기적인 성장을 기다리는 것도 기쁩니다. 하지만 그동안 관심이 있든 없든
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
NEXUS – 시장과 함께 진화하는 정량적 적응형 그리드 시스템 NEXUS는 실시간으로 규칙 조합을 생성하고, 이를 샘플 외 검증(out-of-sample) 으로 필터링하며, 유효한 시장 환경에서 통계적 이점이 감지될 때만 진입하는 100% 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 빠른 스펙 요약 시스템 유형: OOS(샘플 외) 검증이 포함된 적응형 그리드, 뉴스·변동성·세션/요일·선택적 거래량 가치 영역을 고려하는 환경 필터 탑재. 종목: 주요 및 교차 Forex 통화쌍 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD) 및 세트에 따라 XAUUSD 포함. 포함된 리스크 프로필: Conservative(보수형), Classic(표준형), Aggressive(공격형). 타임프레임: 각 세트를 로드할 때 자동으로 설정 되며, 차트 주기를 수동으로 변경할 필요가 없습니다. 세트 검증: 모든 세트는 2018–2025 구간에 대해 샘플 외(o
No need for strategies or thinking, just hire him for $300 or purchase him. I see that this expert is good in Forex in 2026! Tips: Note: These settings apply to the arrows; you can change the settings. Watch the video more than once, as you will encounter new information each time. You won't understand or benefit from it if you don't watch the entire video due to the overwhelming amount of information. Real-life experience with this expert: Earn from $3,000 to $227,272 per month and $2,500,000
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction. It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together. When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules.
Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - 거래를 시작하도록 설계되었습니다!
이 거래 로봇은 특별하고 혁신적이며 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 가치를 계산합니다. 금융 시장의 세계에서 여러분의 조수입니다.
SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 지표 세트를 사용하여 이 로봇을 시작할 순간을 더 잘 선택하세요. 설명 하단에서 SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 다른 제품을 확인하세요.
투자와 금융 시장의 세계를 자신 있게 탐색하고 싶으신가요? SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert는 정보에 입각한 투자 결정을 내리고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 되도록 만들어진 혁신적인 소프트웨어입니다.
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert의 장점:
- 정확한 계산: 로봇은 고급 알고리즘과 분석 방법을 사
Based on the 5-star Petal Ronin free expert advisor, Petal Ronin Extreme incorporates the recommendations of global users for Petal Ronin and adds a few tweaks to push the limits of precision.
Users recommended a risk behaviour that allows for a fixed lot pick and that has been implemented with this Extreme version. Moreover, the trailing stop loss has been tightened and the SMA and ADX settings made a bit more aggressive.
Test across for multiple timeframes with the varied risk behaviour and
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher.
Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you. Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인
단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다.
이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다. 수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다.
Live: Remstone Remstone Club ICMarkets Darwin VHR
The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터 제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요!
약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너
Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1
실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875
주요 기능:
입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인.
장점:
효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Pound Breakout MT5
is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first: https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082 >>> Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01
The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Bonnitta EA는 보류 포지션 전략(PPS)과 매우 진보된 비밀 거래 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. Bonnitta EA의 전략은 비밀 사용자 지정 지표, 추세선, 지원 및 저항 수준(가격 조치) 및 위에서 언급한 가장 중요한 비밀 거래 알고리즘의 조합입니다.
실제 돈으로 3개월 이상 테스트하지 않고 EA를 구입하지 마십시오. 실제 돈으로 BONNITTA EA를 테스트하고 아래 링크에서 결과를 확인하는 데 100주 이상(2년 이상)이 걸렸습니다. BONNITTA EA는 사랑과 권한 부여로 만들어졌습니다. 불법 복제 알고리즘의 가격 및 구현의 이유는 소수의 구매자에게만 해당됩니다.
Bonnitta EA는 테스트를 거쳤으며 22년 동안 99,9% 품질의 실제 진드기를 사용하여 실제 시장 조건에 가까운 슬리피지 및 수수료로 스트레스 테스트를 성공적으로 통과했습니다. Expert Advisor에는 완전한 통계 제어를 통해 통계 수집 및 미끄러짐 제어 알고리즘이 포함되어 있습니다.
NorthEastWay MT5는 완전히 자동화된 "풀백" 거래 시스템으로, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD와 같은 인기 있는 "풀백" 통화쌍 거래에 특히 효과적입니다. 이 시스템은 외환 시장의 주요 패턴인, 특정 방향으로 급격한 움직임 이후 가격이 되돌아오는 특성을 활용합니다. 시간 프레임: M15
기본 통화쌍: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD
추가 통화쌍: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD
EA 구매 후, 반드시 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 비공개 그룹에 초대하고, 설정 파일 및 추가적인 상세 지침을 보내드립니다.
모든 구매자가 EA를 설치하고 설정하는 것을 도와드립니다.
EA를 처음 사용하는 경우, 사용 방법을 자세히 알려드립니다.
EA 설정: OneChartSetup을 사용하면 단일 차트에서 모든 통화쌍을 실행할 수 있습니다 (M15 시간 프레임만 해당). 이 EA는 스프레드, 슬리피지 또는 기타 브로커 관련
Golden US Session MT5
is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Traders Toolbox Premium 은 올인원 도구입니다. 이러한 전략 및 계산을 자동화하기 위해 일반적인 거래 전략에 대한 광범위한 교육을 기반으로 생성되었습니다.
(Jason Kisogloo가 설계하고 프로그래밍함)
특징: 19 개별 신호 - 이러한 신호 각각은 최종/전체 결과를 구성하기 위해 신경망 스타일 구성에서 바이어스될 수 있습니다. 각 신호에는 필요한 경우 사용자 정의하거나 최적화할 고유한 설정이 있습니다.
포괄적인 화면 디스플레이 - 포괄적인 정보와 도구 설명이 포함된 6개의 스냅 패널. (패널 테두리를 클릭하여 접거나 펼침... 설정은 기기별로 자동으로 저장됨):
신호 패널 - 바이어싱 정보 및 신호 세부 정보와 함께 신호 분석을 표시합니다. 뉴스 패널 - 이벤트까지 카운트다운이 포함된 현재 악기에 대한 예측 효과가 있는 최신 뉴스 이벤트. (내부 Mt5 경제 캘린더 대 Forex Factory Scraper 옵션 - 이 기능을 사용하려면 Metat
Golden US Nights MT5
first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Gold Donkey MT5
Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert
Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology
All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc.
A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Benefit EA
Uses only hedging accounts. Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
GoldPulser EA - 고급 멀티 커런시 스캘핑 및 트렌드 팔로우 자동매매 시스템 GoldPulser EA 는 스캘핑의 정밀함과 트렌드 팔로우의 안정성을 결합한 정교한 알고리즘 트레이딩 시스템(Expert Advisor)입니다. 꾸준한 수익 추구를 원하는 Forex 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 EA는 독자 개발된 알고리즘을 활용하여 여러 통화쌍에 걸쳐 높은 확률의 트레이딩 기회를 포착합니다. 【주요 특징】 멀티 타임프레임 분석: M5(5분)부터 H4(4시간)까지 여러 시간 봉을 동시에 분석하여 가장 정확한 진입 시점을 찾아냅니다. 시장의 노이즈를 필터링하고 진정한 트렌드 전환점과 돌파 구간을 포착합니다. 고급 위험 관리: 고정 로트뿐만 아니라, 계좌 잔고의 일정 비율에 기반한 동적 로트 사이징 계산 기능을 탑재했습니다. 최대 낙폭 제한, 일일 최대 손실 한도, 트레이드별 위험 설정 등 다층적인 방어 메커니즘으로 자본을 보호합니다. 내장형 경제 뉴스 필터: 중요 경제 지
Scalper EA Pro - 고정밀 자동 트레이딩 로봇! FOR GOLD - XAUUSD
버전 3.0의 새로운 기능은?
몇 달간의 개발과 엄격한 테스트를 거쳐 가장 진보적이고 신뢰할 수 있는 Scalper EA Pro 버전을 선보입니다! 새로운 지능형 필터, 개선된 리스크 관리, 더 정확한 진입으로 이 EA는 시장에서 최대 효율성으로 작동하도록 설계되었습니다.
주요 업데이트: 조정 가능한 트렌드 필터 이제 사용자 정의 가능한 EMA(기본 21/50)로 최상의 트렌드만 식별
변동성 필터(ATR) 움직임이 없는 시장에서의 거래를 피해 진정한 잠재력이 있는 거래만 보장
RSI 확인 과매수/과매도 영역에서 신호를 필터링하여 승률 향상
가격 행동(선택적 핀 바) 캔들스틱 패턴으로 추가 확인하여 더 정확한 진입
스마트 리스크 관리 고정 로트 또는 계좌 잔액 % 옵션으로 자동 리스크 계산
동적 트레일링 스탑 이익을 보호하고 승리
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you.
Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair.
Trading
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread.
Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP In the globalisation process that the world economy has undergone in the last two decades, financial markets have played a leading role. The easy and fast access to information, together with the growing economic interdependence between the different commercial blocks, have caused more and more economic agents to participate in non-national financial markets. Even small investors, thanks to the Internet and
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
CAPITARC`s RSAS Expert Advisor for MT5 RSAS MT5 -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on price action and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. This product is with dynamic overbought and oversold levels that automatically adapts to the ever changing markets, while the standard MT5 RSI maintains levels static levels and do not change. This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure yo
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira: Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications). visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms. The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021. No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging. Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Reactor MT5 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Intraday Trading. it is based on m any indicators .
The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15 currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets.
Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity.
Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1 Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
King Dual Force is a fully automated hedge trading system designed for consistent performance in all market conditions.
It combines dynamic lot scaling, reverse balancing, and smart entry logic to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk control. Unlike ordinary hedge bots, King Dual Force is built to flow with the market trends.
Once a strong trend is detected, it "rides the wave" and travels with it, aiming to capture extended moves for maximum profit. Key Features: Dual hedge
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 A powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to simplify manual trading on the MT4 platform.
This panel helps traders execute orders quickly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor account performance in real time. Key Features Multiple Entry Buttons 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant trade execution. Each button is linked to a customizable lot size input, allowing fast scaling into or out of trades using different entry sizes. Includes dedicated bu
KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA | Professional Gold Trading
KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA is a high-performance, high-frequency trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).
The Expert Advisor is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 with a separate and optimized version for each platform.
Why choose this Expert Advisor: • Optimized for gold market volatility • High-frequency scalping logic with fast execution • Precise entries with minimal retracement • Intelligent
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview
King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Momentum Ninja Advanced MT5 This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Momentum indicator. Main features: - Based on NinjaTrader-style momentum logic. - Uses EMA-based smoothing for cleaner and more stable readings. - Displays dynamic color changes to highlight bullish and bearish strength. - Sends alerts when the momentum crosses above or below zero. - Fully customizable and completely non-repainting. - Lightweight and optimized for all symbols and timeframes.
How it differs from t
King ElChart Telegram Bridge A professional bridge between MetaTrader and Telegram. It can send and receive trading signals instantly and manage trades automatically. FEATURES • Two modes: Sender and Receiver • Works on any symbol or timeframe • Fast and lightweight • Easy setup and real-time status display
NOTE After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messages to receive the bridge package and assistance with setup.
King Dual Force is a fully automated hedge trading system designed for consistent performance in all market conditions.
It combines dynamic lot scaling, reverse balancing, and smart entry logic to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk control. Unlike ordinary hedge bots, King Dual Force is built to flow with the market trends.
Once a strong trend is detected, it "rides the wave" and travels with it, aiming to capture extended moves for maximum profit. Key Features: Dual hedge
King ElChart Breakout EA is a professional breakout trading system designed for traders who want a precise, reliable, and fully automated approach to market breakouts.
The EA executes trades based on two powerful mechanisms: 1. Daily Breakout – using the previous day’s high and low with customizable offset. 2. Session Breakout – for Asian, London, and New York sessions with dynamic session-high/low detection.
The system includes advanced risk-management tools: • Fixed or Auto Lot sizing based
KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA | Professional Gold Trading
KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA is a high-performance, high-frequency trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).
The Expert Advisor is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 with a separate and optimized version for each platform.
Why choose this Expert Advisor: • Optimized for gold market volatility • High-frequency scalping logic with fast execution • Precise entries with minimal retracement • Intelligent