King ElChart

King ElChart – Advanced Dual-System AI for MetaTrader 5

Overview  

King ElChart is a premium Expert Advisor engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, stability, and flexibility in every market condition.  

It combines adaptive logic, intelligent capital protection, and multi-phase trading control under one unified framework.

Key Highlights  

- Dual-core architecture that dynamically adjusts to changing volatility  

- Smart position-management and recovery logic built for both short-term precision and long-term consistency  

- On-chart interactive panel with live analytics and instant manual override  

- Modular risk-control engine covering all major aspects of trade protection  

Performance & Reliability  

The system was tested under multiple market conditions using real-tick data and ECN environments.  

King ElChart maintains a balanced ratio between profit growth and drawdown stability  targeting controlled exposure without compromising opportunity.  

Suitability  

Designed primarily for XAUUSD, but flexible enough to operate on other major pairs with optimized presets.  

Compatible with both standard and cent accounts.  

What’s Included  

- Compiled .ex5 file (ready to trade)  

- User Guide (PDF) with setup instructions and example templates  

- Full after-purchase support directly through MQL5 private messages  

Support & Contact  

All technical assistance and user guidance are provided exclusively via the MQL5 message system.  

You will receive continuous updates, setup help, and performance optimization advice directly from the developer.  

Please contact me after purchase so I can guide you through setup and provide you with important instructions to get the best performance from King ElChart.


