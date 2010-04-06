Price Change Indicator Introduction

The Price Change Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify significant price movements over a specified period. By calculating and visualizing percentage changes between current and historical prices, it allows traders to quickly spot potential trading opportunities when markets show unusual volatility or momentum.

Features

Real-time monitoring of price changes

Visual histogram display when changes exceed threshold

Text display showing current price change percentage

Customizable period and threshold settings

Color-coded alerts when threshold is exceeded

Works in a separate indicator window

Input Parameters

period (default: 14): The lookback period used to calculate price changes. This determines how far back the indicator compares the current price against. A smaller period will make the indicator more sensitive to recent price changes, while a larger period will highlight longer-term movements.

(default: 14): The lookback period used to calculate price changes. This determines how far back the indicator compares the current price against. A smaller period will make the indicator more sensitive to recent price changes, while a larger period will highlight longer-term movements. threshold (default: 0.002): The minimum percentage change (0.2%) required to trigger the histogram display. This acts as a filter to highlight only significant price movements. Increase this value to focus on larger price swings or decrease it to capture smaller movements.

How to Use

Apply the indicator to any chart timeframe Adjust the period and threshold parameters to match your trading style Watch for histogram bars that indicate significant price changes Use the real-time text display to monitor the current price change percentage Consider entering trades when the indicator signals unusual price activity

Trading Applications

Identify potential breakout opportunities when price changes suddenly accelerate

Confirm trend strength by monitoring the magnitude of price changes

Spot market volatility increases that may signal important news or events

Use as a filter for other technical indicators in your trading system

This indicator is particularly useful for traders focused on momentum and volatility-based strategies, helping them capitalize on significant market movements while filtering out normal price noise.