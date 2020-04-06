Superstar grid robots

Super star grid robots is the best robot of five modern different grid strategies that can help you to achieve your targets it works on all pairs any frame forex , gold, crypto , stocks, nasdaq, indices, metal , oil . how to use that super ea after you purchase on EA inputs parameters  click on main strategy then choose super grid strategies then you will found down Grid strategy double click on it then you will find five strong grid strategies choose any of them all are so super then adjust the lot better make it 0.01 make tp and sl as you wish but better make tp small and sl big so it hit your targets .. dont worry trades are protected by risk % if sl is far and the most beautiful thing that last below you will find grid close all trades on targets make it true and right amount below I suggest to make it 15$ or $20 so when it make that target it close all these trades for that pairs on that target amount .. you can adjust as you wish
