Dragon shogun trader
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Dragon shogun trader ea is super mt4 trading bot it help you to make good profits you can use foe forex pairs and gold and you can adjust only tp and sl in pips and it will automatically open orders as per risk and account balance also you van control how many number of orders to trade . it has many strategies like trend follow strategy , and scalping and grid and martingale it works on all time frames