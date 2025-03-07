Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart MT4

The UZFX™ - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one.

Features:

  • Deletes all objects and drawings on the active chart.
  • Works instantly with a single execution.
  • Displays confirmation messages for successful and failed deletions.
  • Helps traders maintain a clean and clutter-free chart for better analysis.

Usage:

  1. Attach the script to the chart where you want to remove all objects.
  2. The script will automatically loop through all objects and delete them.
  3. A message in the Experts tab will confirm the successful removal of objects.

Note: This script does not affect open orders, indicators, or expert advisors running on the chart—only graphical objects are removed.

Check out my all other MT4/MT5 indicators and EAs >> HERE



Önerilen ürünler
Delete Only Pending Orders Script MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Kütüphaneler
UZFX - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) için Sadece Bekleyen Emirleri Sil komut dosyası, bekleyen tüm emirleri (Alış Limiti, Satış Limiti, Alış Durdurma, Satış Durdurma) işlem hesabından otomatik olarak kaldıran basit ama etkili bir araçtır. Bu komut dosyası, aktif piyasa pozisyonlarını etkilemeden bekleyen emirlerini anında temizlemek isteyen tüccarlar için idealdir. Diğer tüm MT4/MT5 göstergelerime ve EA'larıma göz atın >> BURAYA Özellikler: Bekleyen tüm emirleri (Alış Limiti, Satış Limiti, Alış Durdurma
FREE
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Kütüphaneler
The   UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to   immediately close all active market positions   with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. Features: Closes   all open Buy and Sell positions   across all symbols. Uses the latest   Bid/Ask price   for accurate execution. Helps t
FREE
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Demo MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
4 (2)
Kütüphaneler
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Demo is a special demo version of a full-featured library MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT4 . The demo version does not have any limitations, but it outputs data with a delay in contrast to the full version. The library provides access to the CFTC reports (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Göstergeler
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Formula Calculation
Dmitry Fedoseev
Kütüphaneler
Библиотека для расчета формул. Формула задается строкой. Можно задавать формулу в строковой переменой в окне свойств. Формула может включать арифметические действия "+-/*" и все функции кроме MathRand(): abs(), arccos(), arcsin(), arctan(), sin(), cos(), tan(), exp(), log(), mod(), max(), min(), pow(), ceil(), sqrt(), log10(), floor(), round(). Кроме этого в формулу могут входить числа (если число дробные, то разделитель точка) и аргументы. Аргумент начинается с буквы "а" (латинская) и номера, н
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Göstergeler
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
RetraceX Scalper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Göstergeler
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Bu projeyi seviyorsanız, 5 yıldız incelemesi bırakın. Bu gösterge açık, yüksek, düşük ve belirtilen fiyatlar için çizer Dönem ve belirli bir zaman bölgesi için ayarlanabilir. Bunlar birçok kurumsal ve profesyonel tarafından görünen önemli seviyelerdir. tüccarlar ve daha fazla olabileceği yerleri bilmeniz için yararlı olabilir Aktif. Mevcut dönemler şunlardır: Önceki gün. Önceki Hafta. Önceki Ay. Previous Quarter. Önceki yıl. Veya: Mevcut gün. Hafta. Şimdi Ay. Şimdiki Mahallesi. Bugün yıl.
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator provides an automated and visual display of the Dragon reversal pattern. This pattern typically forms shapes resembling the letters “M” or “W” and is used to identify Potential Reversal Zones (PRZ). Built upon the XABCD wave framework, this MT4 indicator leverages Fibonacci ratios to recognize Dragon pattern formations. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Dragon Harmonic Pattern Ind
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Dark Light Themes
Asep Saepudin
Göstergeler
Dark & Light Themes for MT4. The Dark & Light Themes indicator helps you switch the MT4 chart display between dark and light color schemes. It also includes a watermark showing the current currency pair (symbol) and the active timeframe. This simple and clean interface makes it more comfortable for traders to analyze charts using any indicator. FXDragunov Indonesia.
FREE
R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
Göstergeler
MT4 için R 2EMA Renk göstergesi, 2 EMA'nın geçişine dayalı sağlam alım satım sinyalleri sağlar. Anahtar noktaları Fiyat iki yeşil EMA'nın üzerine çıkıp kapandığında, bir alım satım sinyali oluşturur. Fiyat iki kırmızı EMA'nın üzerine çıkıp kapandığında, bir satış sinyali oluşturur. R 2EMA Renkli Forex göstergesi, ne zaman alım satım zamanı geldiğini belirlemeyi daha da kolaylaştırır 2 EMA satırı yeşile döndüğünde bir satın alma sinyali oluşur. 2 EMA çizgisi kırmızıya döndüğünde bir satış siny
FREE
FXDragunov MyThemes V1
Asep Saepudin
Göstergeler
FXDragunov.MyThemes. Forex Chart Color Themes. Chart templates are responsible for chart layout and for contents of technical indicators applied to them. Chart templates are used: When customizing an opened chart window. When customizing settings of a new chart window. When customizing a chart opened via the “New chart” window. Original code by FXDragunov Indonesia
FREE
Rule Plotter MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.25 (4)
Göstergeler
Rule Plotter ile Otomatik Ticaret Robotu Nasıl Oluşturulur Sadece birkaç fare tıklaması ile ticaret stratejilerinizi otomatikleştirebilmenin ne kadar güçlü olabileceğini hiç düşündünüz mü? Karmaşık kodlara dalmadan farklı ticaret stratejilerini oluşturup test etmenin özgürlüğünü hayal edin. Rule Plotter ile bu vizyon gerçek oluyor. Burada kendi özel ticaret robotunuzu nasıl oluşturabileceğinizi ve Rule Plotter'ı kullanarak ticaret sistemi oluşturmayı keşfedeceğiz, tüm süreci basitleştiren bir ti
FREE
Mirror chart
Salavat Yulamanov
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, görüntülenen bilgileri basitleştirmek için tasarlanmış iki farklı çifti tek bir grafikte görüntüler.  Terminalde bulunan hemen hemen tüm araçlarla (yalnızca döviz çiftleri değil, aynı zamanda metaller ve ham maddeler de) çalışabilme kapasitesine sahiptir. Herhangi bir döviz çifti için görsel korelasyon yöntemi     kullanma özelliği  Alt Sembol. Döviz çifti ekranda renkli mumlarla görüntülenir. Bu aynı ilişkili çifttir.  Yansıtma. Yardımcı para birimi. Gösterge iki tür korelasyonu yan
FREE
Absolute currency strength for MT4
Radim Kucera
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Indicator measures strength of each currency in your list. Main idea: It simply iterates through all combinations of pairs and adds difference between open and close in percent. Parameters: List of currencies - what currencies will be calculated (maximum is 8) Calculation type - from which data will be strength calculated Calculation data input - used as input related to calculation type Symbol suffix - used in case of suffix on symbols, e.g: when your symbols look like EURUSDm, EURUSDmicro etc
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.82 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Göstergeler
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Göstergeler
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Oil SMT Divergence ICT Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
SMT Divergence ICT Oil Indicator MT4 The SMT Divergence Oil Indicator is a specialized MetaTrader 4 tool designed to identify divergence patterns between correlated assets. It assists traders in detecting price discrepancies across Crude Oil (XTIUSD), Brent Crude (XBRUSD), and the USD/CAD pair , offering insights into possible trend shifts or reversals. This indicator visually marks divergence areas on the chart, making it easier to recognize opportunities for buying or selling based on institut
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Göstergeler
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
2 (1)
Kütüphaneler
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox is a special library that provides access to CFTC (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator separately. Instead, you can obtain a single set of all 34 indicators including additional indicators that are not available as separate versions. The library supports all types of reports, and prov
Niguru Amazing Gold
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Kütüphaneler
"Niguru Amazing Gold" is an EA specifically for Gold. This EA works in single shot, and does not use martingale or grid. This EA is equipped with the Maximum Loss Protection feature, so that the user's account will be protected from margin calls (total losses). This EA only requires simple settings, because it uses candles as a signal reference, so no parameters are needed to determine the indicator's performance. Although equipped with input parameters for TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss),
Ota A2 MT4
Sander Maehle Andresen
Kütüphaneler
OTA A2 MT4 - Gelişmiş Terminal Optimizasyonu OTA A2, yoğun ticaret işlemleri sırasında MetaTrader performansını artırmak için tasarlanmış bir ticaret terminali optimizasyon aracıdır. Optimizatör, birden fazla strateji çalıştırılırken, kapsamlı geriye dönük testler yapılırken veya çok sayıda grafik aynı anda yönetilirken ortaya çıkan yaygın performans sorunlarını ele alır. Teknik Yaklaşım Optimizatör, doğrudan sistem entegrasyonu yoluyla gelişmiş bellek yönetimi tekniklerini kullanır. Terminal ve
WalkForwardOptimizer
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Kütüphaneler
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 4. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a csv-file and some special global variables
Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
1 (1)
Kütüphaneler
Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA! Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Why this EA is a must-have: Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required. Trade smarter, not harder!
Account QuickReport 4
Andrej Nikitin
Kütüphaneler
A library for creating a brief trading report in a separate window. Three report generation modes are supported: For all trades. For trades of the current instrument. For trades on all instruments except the current one. It features the ability to make reports on the deals with a certain magic number. It is possible to set the time period of the report, to hide the account number and holder's name, to write the report to an htm file. The library is useful for fast assessment of the trading effec
Display Text Information On Your Chart
Nicolas Zoogones
Kütüphaneler
Display all text information you need on your live charts. First, import the library: #import "osd.ex4" void display( string osdText, ENUM_BASE_CORNER osdCorner, int osdFontSize, color osdFontColor, int osdAbs, int osdOrd); // function to display void undisplay( string osdText); // function to undisplay int splitText( string osdText, string &linesText[]); // function called from display() and undisplay() void delObsoleteLines( int nbLines); // function called from display string setLineName( int
Trades Manager
Omar Alkassar
Kütüphaneler
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions Orders CloseallSell CloseallBuy CloseallOpen DeletePending DeleteAll: Close All Market Orders and delete all pending orders. CheckOpenBuyOrders: return the count of buy orders. CheckOpenSellOrders: return the count of sell orders. CheckOpenOrders: return the count of market orders. ModifyOrder DeleteOrder CloseOrder OpenOrder Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot
WalkForwardLight
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Kütüphaneler
This is a simplified and effective version of the library for walk forward analysis of trading experts. It collects data about the expert's trade during the optimization process in the MetaTrader tester and stores them in intermediate files in the "tester/Files" directory. Then these files can be used by the special WalkForwardBuilder script to build a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports for refining it. The intermediate files should be manually placed to the "MQL4/Files
NewsFilterForEA
M YUSUF EFFENDY
Kütüphaneler
Library for an Expert Advisor. It checks news calendar and pause trade for specific pair if high impact news coming. News Filter for an Exert Advisor. Easily apply to your EA, just needs simple scripts to call it from your EA. Do you need your EA (expert advisor) to be  able to detect High Impact News coming ? Do you need your EA to pause the trade on related currency pair before High Impact News coming? This News Filter library is the solution for you. This library requires indicator  NewsCal-
Golden 30 minutes exclusive to EA
Fu Cun Dai
Kütüphaneler
实盘交易盈利，回测年化125%，回撤25%，交易量少，不是经常下单，挂起后要有耐心。没有多牛的技术，只是一套简单的交易策略，贵在长期坚持，长期执行。我们有时候就是把自己高复杂，想想我们交易的历程，你就会发现，小白好赚钱，当你懂得越多的时候也是亏损的开始，总是今天用这个技术，明天用那个指标，到头来发现，没有一个指标适合你。其实每个技术指标都是概率性的，没有100%的胜率。很多技术指标你要融合一套交易策略，资金仓位控制，止损止盈比例，一套策略下来下一步你做的就是执行力了，必须要坚决执行你的交易策略，如果不能坚持的话最终还是在亏损。说实话不是每个人都有好的心态和执行力，所以我们做出来这款ea自己来用，发现时间久了扭亏为盈了，那现在就拿出来给大家分享，让更多的人来达到自己的盈利目标。购买后留下邮箱或添加软件里的qq，我们会根据你的资金来调整软件参数。 经测试过的柱数 14794 用于复盘的即时价数量 51321985 复盘模型的质量 n/a 输入图表错误 213935 起始资金 10000.00 点差 当前 (54) 总净盈利 12583.42 总获利 37630.02 总亏损 -25046.
Trend broker killer
Mansour Rahkhofteh
Kütüphaneler
Available with multi time frame choice to see quickly the TREND! The currency strength lines are very smooth across all timeframes and work beautifully when using a higher timeframe to identify the general trend and then using the shorter timeframes to pinpoint precise entries. You can choose any time frame as you wish. Every time frame is optimized by its own. Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically show
CLicensePP
ADRIANA SAMPAIO RODRIGUES
Kütüphaneler
MT4 library destined to LICENSING Client accounts from your MQ4 file Valid for: 1.- License MT4 account number 2.- License BROKER 3.- License the EA VALIDITY DATE 4.- License TYPE of MT4 ACCOUNT (Real and / or Demo) + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++
K Trade Lib Pro 4
Kaijun Wang
Kütüphaneler
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 4.ex4"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
MQL4 Expert and Script base code
Tat Dat Nguyen
Kütüphaneler
Thư viện này bao gồm: * Mã nguồn struct của 5 cấu trúc cơ bản của MQL4: + SYMBOL INFO + TICK INFO + ACCOUNT INFO * Các hàm cơ bản của một robot + OrderSend + OrderModify + OrderClose * String Error Runtime Return * Hàm kiểm tra bản quyền của robot, indicator, script * Hàm init dùng để khởi động một robot chuẩn * Hàm định dạng chart để không bị các lỗi nghẽn bộ nhớ của chart khi chạy trên VPS * Hàm ghi dữ liệu ra file CSV, TXT * Hỗ trợ (mã nguồn, *.mqh): dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Statistics Functions
Tat Dat Nguyen
Kütüphaneler
Thư viện các hàm thống kê dùng trong Backtest và phân tích dữ liệu * Hàm trung bình * Hàm độ lệch chuẩn * Hàm mật độ phân phối * Hàm mode * Hàm trung vị * 3 hàm đo độ tương quan - Tương quan Pearson - Tương quan thông thường - Tương quan tròn # các hàm này được đóng gói để hỗ trợ lập trình, thống kê là một phần quan trọng trong phân tích định lượng # các hàm này hỗ trợ trên MQL4 # File MQH liên hệ: dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Windows Shell32 library for MQL4
Tat Dat Nguyen
Kütüphaneler
MQL4 và MQL5 không hỗ trợ việc tương tác trực tiếp với các thư mục trong Windows Thông qua thư viện này ta có một phương pháp sử dụng MQL4 để tương tác với các file và thư mục trong hệ thống Windows. xem thêm tại đây: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwia-qJAc4M&amp ; nhận file .mqh vui lòng email đến: dat.ngtat@gmail.com #property strict #import   "LShell32MQL.ex4" // MQL4\Library\LShell32.ex4 void Shell32_poweroff( int exitcode); void Shell32_copyfile( string src_file, string dst_file); void S
Richestcousin
Vicent Osman Kiboye
Kütüphaneler
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
RedeeCash 4XLOTS
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
Kütüphaneler
RedeeCash 4XLOTS kitaplığı, 4xlots.com WEB API algoritmasına dayalı yerelleştirilmiş bir risk yönetimi kitaplığıdır. Bu risk yönetimi algoritması, hızlı lot büyüklüğü denklemi olarak para birimine bağlı değildir,       lot = AccountEquity / 10000 her 100$'lık hesap öz sermayesi için 0,01 lot olacaktır. RedeeCash 4XLOTS kitaplığı, ilk olarak 2011'de manuel hesaplama olarak geliştirilen daha ayrıntılı ve gelişmiş bir algoritma kullanır. RedeeCash 4XLOTS, LotsOptimize adında tek bir fonksiyona
Python Proxy Live
Cheung Ka Ho
Kütüphaneler
[ Introduction ] . [ Installation ] Introduction This version can be used for live trading. If you want to try a free version for backtesting only, you can go to here . Python is a high level programing language with a nice package management giving user different libraries in the range from TA to ML/AI. Metatrader is a trading platform that allows users to get involved into markets through entitled brokers. Combining python with MT4 would give user an unprecedented convienance over the connect
AutoClose Expert
Josue Fernando Servellon Fuentes
Kütüphaneler
automatically closes orders from a preconfigured number of pips. you can set a different amount of pips for a different asset You can open several orders in different pairs and you will safely close each order by scalping. a friendly EA easy to use and very useful open orders and don't worry about closing the orders since this EA will close automatically close all trades profits
Close Orders By Equity Increasing
Ayman Magdy
Kütüphaneler
Expert Description: Equity Profits Overview: "Equity Profits" is an efficient and user-friendly Forex expert advisor designed to manage trades based on equity profits rather than balance. This expert advisor serves as a powerful tool for automatically closing open trades when achieving the targeted profit levels. Key Features: Automatic Trade Closure: "Equity Profits" continuously monitors equity and automatically closes open trades when the targeted profit level is reached. Customizable Profit
GetFFEvents MT4 I tester capability
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
5 (2)
Kütüphaneler
Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news Even In Strategy Tester . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT4 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator based
TG Risk Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Kütüphaneler
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader5 Version   | All Products | Contact Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size comp
TG Trade Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Kütüphaneler
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader5 Version |  All Products  |  Contact Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   and   MQ
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Kütüphaneler
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
Binance EA Connection Library MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Kütüphaneler
Bu kütüphane, herhangi bir EA'nızı kullanarak işlemleri yönetmenize olanak tanır ve açıklamada belirtilen komut dosyası koduyla ve ayrıca tüm süreci gösteren videodaki demo örnekleriyle kendi başınıza yapabileceğiniz herhangi bir EA'ya entegrasyonu çok kolaydır. Bu ürün, API aracılığıyla alım satım işlemlerine izin verir ve grafikler içermez. Kullanıcılar, Crypto grafikleri sağlayan ve Binance'e emir gönderen brokerlerin grafiklerini kullanabilir - Tek Yönlü ve Hedge Modunu destekler - Limit V
The Easiest License
Dario Pedruzzi
Kütüphaneler
Use a plain google sheet to license your product After years of developing trading software, I noticed the lack of a simple and cheap system to license the software to your customer.  Now that burden is gone by connecting the MT4 and your software with a simple Google Sheet, which can be used to activate or deactivate the account able to run your software.  With a minimum setup you'll be able to compile your software and distributing it without the fear of being spoiled by hackers or bad people
EA Assistant
Supol Polkun
Kütüphaneler
Advanced Trading Tools for Smarter Decision Making Our cutting-edge trading tools allow traders to seamlessly execute buy and sell orders, while providing robust planning capabilities to optimize their trading strategies. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, this tool is designed to enhance your trading experience with precision and ease. Key Features: Real-time Buy and Sell Execution: Easily place orders instantly and take advantage of market opportunities without del
Ai Prediction MT4
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
Kütüphaneler
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Göstergeler
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals MT5, hızlı hareket eden piyasalarda doğru ve gerçek zamanlı sinyaller talep eden Scalper'lar, Günlük Yatırımcılar ve Swing Yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, yeniden boyama yapmayan yüksek performanslı bir ticaret göstergesidir. Usman Zabir (UZFX-LABS) tarafından geliştirilen bu gösterge, fiyat hareket analizi, trend onayı ve akıllı filtrelemeyi birleştirerek tüm döviz çiftleri ve zaman dilimlerinde yüksek olasılıklı alım ve satım sinyalleri üretir. Diğer tüm MT4/
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Kütüphaneler
UZFX - MetaTrader 5 (MT5) için Tüm Açık Alış ve Satış Emirlerini Anında Kapat komut dosyası, yatırımcıların tüm aktif piyasa pozisyonlarını tek bir işlemle hemen kapatmalarını sağlayan güçlü bir araçtır. Bu komut dosyası, acil ticaret yönetimi için idealdir ve yatırımcıların yüksek volatilite, haber olayları veya strateji ayarlamaları sırasında piyasadan hızla çıkmalarına yardımcı olur. Özellikler Tüm sembollerdeki tüm açık Alış ve Satış pozisyonlarını kapatır. Doğru uygulama için en son Alış
FREE
Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
3 (1)
Kütüphaneler
MetaTrader 5 (MT5) için UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly komut dosyası, yatırımcıların tüm açık pozisyonların stop loss'unu hızlı bir şekilde giriş fiyatlarına taşımalarına ve risksiz işlemleri güvence altına almalarına olanak tanıyan güçlü bir araçtır. Bu komut dosyası, aktif işlemleri verimli bir şekilde yönetmek için özellikle yararlıdır ve bir pozisyon olumlu yönde hareket ettiğinde, tüccarın potansiyel kayıplardan korunmasını sağlar. (Profili Ziyaret Edin ve Diğer Tüm MT4 / MT
FREE
Margin Required and Max Lot Size Can Open
Muhammad Usman Siddique
3 (1)
Kütüphaneler
UZFX - MetaTrader 5 (MT5) için Marjin Gerekli ve Maksimum Lot Büyüklüğü komut dosyası, yatırımcıların 1 lotluk bir pozisyon açmak için gereken marjini hızlı bir şekilde belirlemelerine ve mevcut hesap özkaynaklarına göre işlem yapabilecekleri maksimum lot büyüklüğünü hesaplamalarına yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmıştır. Bu araç, risk yönetimi ve pozisyon boyutlandırma için gereklidir ve yatırımcıların işlemlerini verimli bir şekilde planlamalarına olanak tanır. Özellikler: Seçilen sembol üzeri
FREE
Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Göstergeler
UzFx-Total TP'SL &amp; Timer-MT5 göstergesi, tüm açık ve bekleyen işlemlerde toplam Kar Al (TP) ve Zararı Durdur (SL) değerlerinin gerçek zamanlı takibini sağlamak için tasarlanmıştır. Ek olarak, mevcut mumun kapanması için kalan süreyi göstermek için bir mum geri sayım sayacı içerir. (Profili Ziyaret Edin ve Diğer Tüm MT4 / MT5 Ürünlerine Göz Atın) (Lütfen İnceleme Yapmayı Unutmayın) Temel Özellikler: Tüm aktif işlemlerden ve bekleyen emirlerden beklenen toplam kar ve zararı otomatik olar
FREE
Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Kütüphaneler
MetaTrader 4 (MT4) için UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly komut dosyası, yatırımcıların tüm açık pozisyonların stop loss'unu hızlı bir şekilde giriş fiyatlarına taşımalarına ve risksiz işlemleri güvence altına almalarına olanak tanıyan güçlü bir araçtır. Bu komut dosyası, aktif işlemleri verimli bir şekilde yönetmek için özellikle yararlıdır ve bir pozisyon olumlu yönde hareket ettiğinde, tüccarın potansiyel kayıplardan korunmasını sağlar. (Profili Ziyaret Edin ve Diğer Tüm MT4 / MT5
FREE
Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Kütüphaneler
UZFX - Grafikteki Tüm Çizim ve Nesneleri Anında Sil, tüm çizim nesnelerini aktif grafikten anında kaldırmak için tasarlanmış basit ama güçlü bir MetaTrader 5 (MT5) komut dosyasıdır. Bu komut dosyası, grafiklerini teknik analiz çizimlerinden, trend çizgilerinden, Fibonacci araçlarından, metin etiketlerinden ve diğer nesnelerden tek tek manuel olarak silmeden hızlı bir şekilde temizlemesi gereken tüccarlar için kullanışlıdır. Özellikler: Aktif grafikteki tüm nesneleri ve çizimleri siler. Tek b
FREE
Enhanced Live Trades and History Visualizer MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Göstergeler
Canlı İşlemler ve Geçmiş Görselleştirici, yatırımcıların açık ve kapalı pozisyonlarını kristal netliğinde görsel ipuçlarıyla izlemelerine yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir MetaTrader 5 göstergesidir. İster canlı işlemleri izleyin ister geçmiş performansı analiz edin, bu araç doğrudan grafiğinizde giriş / çıkış noktaları, kar / zarar ve ticaret istatistiklerinin sezgisel, özelleştirilebilir görüntülerini sağlar. Profili Ziyaret Edin ve Diğer Tüm MT4 / MT5 Ürünlerine Göz Atın Lütfen İnc
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Kütüphaneler
The   UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to   immediately close all active market positions   with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. Features: Closes   all open Buy and Sell positions   across all symbols. Uses the latest   Bid/Ask price   for accurate execution. Helps t
FREE
Daily Trade Guard MT4 EA
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Uzman Danışmanlar
UZFX Daily Trade Guard EA, günlük kar ve zarar limitlerini izleyerek ticaret hesabınızı korumak için tasarlanmış, basit ve güçlü bir MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Hesap ve Risk Yönetimi aracıdır. Güvenilir bir forex uzmanı olan (UZFX LABS) tarafından oluşturulan bu Uzman Danışman (EA), işlem açmaz, ancak limitlere ulaşıldığında ticareti durdurmak için risk yönetimi kurallarınızı uygulamaya odaklanır. Her seviyedeki yatırımcının fonlarını profesyonelce yönetmesine yardımcı olur ve ticarette disiplin ve güve
FREE
Delete Only Pending Orders
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Kütüphaneler
UZFX - MetaTrader 5 (MT5) için Sadece Bekleyen Emirleri Sil komut dosyası, bekleyen tüm emirleri (Alış Limiti, Satış Limiti, Alış Durdurma, Satış Durdurma) işlem hesabından otomatik olarak kaldıran basit ama etkili bir araçtır. Bu komut dosyası, aktif piyasa pozisyonlarını etkilemeden bekleyen emirlerini anında temizlemek isteyen tüccarlar için idealdir. Diğer tüm MT4 / MT5 göstergelerime ve EA'larıma göz atın >> BURAYA Özellikler: Bekleyen tüm emirleri siler (Alış Limiti, Satış Limiti, Alış
FREE
Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Göstergeler
UzFx-Total TP'SL &amp; Timer-MT4 göstergesi, tüm açık ve bekleyen işlemlerde toplam Kar Al (TP) ve Zararı Durdur (SL) değerlerinin gerçek zamanlı takibini sağlamak için tasarlanmıştır. Ek olarak, mevcut mumun kapanması için kalan süreyi göstermek için bir mum geri sayım sayacı içerir. (Profili Ziyaret Edin ve Diğer Tüm MT4 / MT5 Ürünlerine Göz Atın) (Lütfen İnceleme Yapmayı Unutmayın) Temel Özellikler: Tüm aktif işlemlerden ve bekleyen emirlerden beklenen toplam kar ve zararı otomatik olar
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Göstergeler
UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT5, değişken ve günlük kar ve zararlarını (P&amp;L) hem USD hem de yerel para birimi cinsinden takip etmek isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış güçlü ve kullanımı kolay bir göstergedir. Bu araç, kullanıcı tanımlı bir döviz kuru kullanarak gerçek zamanlı dönüşüm sağlar ve yatırımcıların ticaret performanslarını daha etkili bir şekilde görselleştirmelerine yardımcı olur. (Profili Ziyaret Edin ve Diğer Tüm MT4 / MT5 Ürünlerine Göz Atın) (Lütfen İnceleme Yapmayı Unu
FREE
Delete Only Pending Orders Script MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Kütüphaneler
UZFX - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) için Sadece Bekleyen Emirleri Sil komut dosyası, bekleyen tüm emirleri (Alış Limiti, Satış Limiti, Alış Durdurma, Satış Durdurma) işlem hesabından otomatik olarak kaldıran basit ama etkili bir araçtır. Bu komut dosyası, aktif piyasa pozisyonlarını etkilemeden bekleyen emirlerini anında temizlemek isteyen tüccarlar için idealdir. Diğer tüm MT4/MT5 göstergelerime ve EA'larıma göz atın >> BURAYA Özellikler: Bekleyen tüm emirleri (Alış Limiti, Satış Limiti, Alış Durdurma
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Göstergeler
UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT4, değişken ve günlük kar ve zararlarını (P&amp;L) hem USD hem de yerel para birimi cinsinden takip etmek isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış güçlü ve kullanımı kolay bir göstergedir. Bu araç, kullanıcı tanımlı bir döviz kuru kullanarak gerçek zamanlı dönüşüm sağlar ve yatırımcıların ticaret performanslarını daha etkili bir şekilde görselleştirmelerine yardımcı olur. (Profili Ziyaret Edin ve Diğer Tüm MT4 / MT5 Ürünlerine Göz Atın) (Lütfen İnceleme Yapmayı Unu
FREE
Alpha Strike Signals Non Repaint Best New MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Göstergeler
“Bu Gizli Ticaret Aracı Prop Firmaları Tarafından Yasaklandı (Bilmenizi İstemiyorlar!)” Nihai Ticaret Avantajını Keşfedin - EA'lar Olmadan! (Bir tüccar tarafından tüccarlar için yapılmıştır. Bir Robot değil - sadece saf Ticaret Gücü!) Sahte kırılmalar, ani geri dönüşler veya piyasa manipülasyonu ile mi mücadele ediyorsunuz? Bu güçlü alım satım aracı, piyasalar hızlı hareket ettiğinde bile size lazerle doğru sinyaller verir - bir profesyonel gibi yüksek olasılıklı girişleri tespit etmenize
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt