GetFFEvents MT4 I tester capability
- Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it?
By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get
all possible values for each news Even In Strategy Tester .
Note:
Please add the address "https://www.forexfactory.com/" of news feed at your MT4 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL.
Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator based on MQL4 documention,thus it should be imported
to ExpertAdvisors or Scripts.and the function won't be called in strategy tester,first the news should be downloaded by
the library,then it can go to testing.
MT5 version : GetFFEvents MT5 I tester capability
The functions can be imported :
#import "GetFFEvents.ex4" int GetFFEvents(int year,int month,int day,Events& DailyEvents[],string currencies="",string impacts="",bool autoGMTOffset=true,int gmtOffset=3,bool backtest=false,bool displayOnChart=false,bool WriteToFile=false); #import
Input parameters :
- - Year : the year you want to be specified.
- - Month : the month you want to be specified.
- - Day : the day you want to be specified.
- - Events : is a structure that be returned by function when the execution is successful.
- - Currencies : the currencies you want to get,with multiple currencies you can separate it by "|" character.
- - Impacts : the impacts you want to get,with multiple impacts you can separate it by "|" character.
- - AutoGMTOffset : for matching the time of news to the broker time,if "true",it will do automatially.
- - GMTOffset : is for manual matching the offset time of broker time.
- - Backtest : is for testing in strategy tester.before testing,the news files should be downloaded by time interval.
- - DisplayOnChart : is for displaying the news on chart as vertical line with tooltip comments.
- - WriteToFile : is for writing the news in a file for next backtesting.
- There is a sample code for easy to use (Link).
Thank you for providing a useful library. I think it's hard to understand how to use it just from the sample provided. If possible, could you please give me a sample EA for MT4 with code to turn the EA operation ON/OFF before and after News?