GetFFEvents MT4 I tester capability

Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it?

By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get

all possible values for each news Even In Strategy Tester .

Note: Please add the address "https://www.forexfactory.com/" of news feed at your MT4 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL.

Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator based on MQL4 documention,thus it should be imported

to ExpertAdvisors or Scripts.and the function won't be called in strategy tester,first the news should be downloaded by

the library,then it can go to testing.

MT5 version : GetFFEvents MT5 I tester capability

The functions can be imported :





#import "GetFFEvents.ex4" int GetFFEvents( int year, int month, int day,Events& DailyEvents[], string currencies= "" , string impacts= "" , bool autoGMTOffset= true , int gmtOffset= 3 , bool backtest= false , bool displayOnChart= false , bool WriteToFile= false ); #import





Input parameters :

- Year : the year you want to be specified.

- Month : the month you want to be specified.

- Day : the day you want to be specified.

- Events : is a structure that be returned by function when the execution is successful.

- Currencies : the currencies you want to get,with multiple currencies you can separate it by "|" character.

- Impacts : the impacts you want to get,with multiple impacts you can separate it by "|" character.

- AutoGMTOffset : for matching the time of news to the broker time,if "true",it will do automatially.

- GMTOffset : is for manual matching the offset time of broker time.

- Backtest : is for testing in strategy tester.before testing,the news files should be downloaded by time interval.

- DisplayOnChart : is for displaying the news on chart as vertical line with tooltip comments.

- WriteToFile : is for writing the news in a file for next backtesting.