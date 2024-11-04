Close Orders By Equity Increasing

Traders install "Equity Profits" on the MetaTrader 4 platform and configure it according to their needs (put this EA in experts file).

The trader can specify the targeted profit level using an external variable. For example, the targeted profit can be set to $10.

When the equity reaches or exceeds the targeted profit level, "Equity Profits" automatically closes open trades, allowing for easy and efficient profit-taking.

Another example for further clarification:

Let's assume you are a trader employing a strategy based on hedging, grid trading, or martingale, among others. In other words, you rely on strategies that involve having many open orders with a gradual increase in the base balance while, at the same time, experiencing a significant or slight decrease in equity.

Practical Example: Suppose your base balance is $10,000, and you have set the external variable within the expert advisor to "equity profits = $100."

Now, if your balance reaches $10,300, but your equity became $10,100, the expert advisor will close all trades, even if their total profits were negative. After closing the trades and opening new orders, the expert advisor will close the orders in the next round when the equity reaches $10,200, and so on.

I hope this point is now clear.