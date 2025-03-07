Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart MT4

The UZFX™ - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one.

Features:

  • Deletes all objects and drawings on the active chart.
  • Works instantly with a single execution.
  • Displays confirmation messages for successful and failed deletions.
  • Helps traders maintain a clean and clutter-free chart for better analysis.

Usage:

  1. Attach the script to the chart where you want to remove all objects.
  2. The script will automatically loop through all objects and delete them.
  3. A message in the Experts tab will confirm the successful removal of objects.

Note: This script does not affect open orders, indicators, or expert advisors running on the chart—only graphical objects are removed.

Check out my all other MT4/MT5 indicators and EAs >> HERE



Prodotti consigliati
Delete Only Pending Orders Script MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
librerie
Lo script UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders per MetaTrader 4 (MT4) è uno strumento semplice ma efficace che rimuove automaticamente tutti gli ordini in sospeso (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) dal conto di trading. Questo script è ideale per i trader che desiderano cancellare istantaneamente gli ordini in sospeso senza influenzare le posizioni attive sul mercato. Scopri tutti gli altri indicatori ed EA per MT4/MT5 >> QUI Caratteristiche: Cancella tutti gli ordini pendenti (Buy Lim
FREE
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
librerie
The   UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to   immediately close all active market positions   with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. Features: Closes   all open Buy and Sell positions   across all symbols. Uses the latest   Bid/Ask price   for accurate execution. Helps t
FREE
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Demo MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
4 (2)
librerie
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Demo is a special demo version of a full-featured library MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT4 . The demo version does not have any limitations, but it outputs data with a delay in contrast to the full version. The library provides access to the CFTC reports (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicatori
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicatori
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Formula Calculation
Dmitry Fedoseev
librerie
Библиотека для расчета формул. Формула задается строкой. Можно задавать формулу в строковой переменой в окне свойств. Формула может включать арифметические действия "+-/*" и все функции кроме MathRand(): abs(), arccos(), arcsin(), arctan(), sin(), cos(), tan(), exp(), log(), mod(), max(), min(), pow(), ceil(), sqrt(), log10(), floor(), round(). Кроме этого в формулу могут входить числа (если число дробные, то разделитель точка) и аргументы. Аргумент начинается с буквы "а" (латинская) и номера, н
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicatori
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
RetraceX Scalper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
4.75 (4)
Experts
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicatori
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Indicatori
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator provides an automated and visual display of the Dragon reversal pattern. This pattern typically forms shapes resembling the letters “M” or “W” and is used to identify Potential Reversal Zones (PRZ). Built upon the XABCD wave framework, this MT4 indicator leverages Fibonacci ratios to recognize Dragon pattern formations. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Dragon Harmonic Pattern Ind
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicatori
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Dark Light Themes
Asep Saepudin
Indicatori
Dark & Light Themes for MT4. The Dark & Light Themes indicator helps you switch the MT4 chart display between dark and light color schemes. It also includes a watermark showing the current currency pair (symbol) and the active timeframe. This simple and clean interface makes it more comfortable for traders to analyze charts using any indicator. FXDragunov Indonesia.
FREE
R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
Indicatori
L'indicatore di colore R 2EMA per MT4 fornisce solidi segnali di trading basati sul crossover di 2 EMA. Punti chiave Quando il prezzo incrocia e chiude al di sopra dei due EMA verdi, crea un segnale di acquisto. Quando il prezzo incrocia e chiude al di sopra dei due EMA rossi, crea un segnale commerciale di vendita. L'indicatore R 2EMA Color Forex rende ancora più facile determinare quando è il momento di acquistare e vendere Un segnale di acquisto si verifica quando le 2 linee EMA diventano
FREE
FXDragunov MyThemes V1
Asep Saepudin
Indicatori
FXDragunov.MyThemes. Forex Chart Color Themes. Chart templates are responsible for chart layout and for contents of technical indicators applied to them. Chart templates are used: When customizing an opened chart window. When customizing settings of a new chart window. When customizing a chart opened via the “New chart” window. Original code by FXDragunov Indonesia
FREE
Rule Plotter MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.25 (4)
Indicatori
Come Creare un Robot di Trading Automatico con Rule Plotter Vi siete mai chiesti quanto potente sarebbe poter automatizzare le vostre strategie di trading con pochi clic del mouse? Immaginate di avere la libertà di creare e testare diverse strategie di trading senza la necessità di immergervi in complicati codici. Con Rule Plotter, questa visione diventa realtà. Esploreremo come potete creare il vostro robot di trading personalizzato usando Rule Plotter, uno strumento di creazione di trade-syste
FREE
Mirror chart
Salavat Yulamanov
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
L'indicatore mostra due coppie diverse su un grafico, progettate per semplificare le informazioni visualizzate,     In grado di lavorare con quasi tutti gli strumenti disponibili nel terminale (non solo coppie di valute, ma anche metalli e materie prime). Caratteristica dell'utilizzo di un metodo di correlazione visiva per qualsiasi        coppia di valute   Sottosimbolo. La coppia di valute viene visualizzata sullo schermo con candele colorate. Questa è la stessa coppia correlata.   Mirroring
FREE
Absolute currency strength for MT4
Radim Kucera
5 (2)
Indicatori
Indicator measures strength of each currency in your list. Main idea: It simply iterates through all combinations of pairs and adds difference between open and close in percent. Parameters: List of currencies - what currencies will be calculated (maximum is 8) Calculation type - from which data will be strength calculated Calculation data input - used as input related to calculation type Symbol suffix - used in case of suffix on symbols, e.g: when your symbols look like EURUSDm, EURUSDmicro etc
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.82 (33)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicatori
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Experts
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Indicatori
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Oil SMT Divergence ICT Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
SMT Divergence ICT Oil Indicator MT4 The SMT Divergence Oil Indicator is a specialized MetaTrader 4 tool designed to identify divergence patterns between correlated assets. It assists traders in detecting price discrepancies across Crude Oil (XTIUSD), Brent Crude (XBRUSD), and the USD/CAD pair , offering insights into possible trend shifts or reversals. This indicator visually marks divergence areas on the chart, making it easier to recognize opportunities for buying or selling based on institut
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicatori
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicatori
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
2 (1)
librerie
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox is a special library that provides access to CFTC (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator separately. Instead, you can obtain a single set of all 34 indicators including additional indicators that are not available as separate versions. The library supports all types of reports, and prov
Niguru Amazing Gold
Nino Guevara Ruwano
librerie
"Niguru Amazing Gold" is an EA specifically for Gold. This EA works in single shot, and does not use martingale or grid. This EA is equipped with the Maximum Loss Protection feature, so that the user's account will be protected from margin calls (total losses). This EA only requires simple settings, because it uses candles as a signal reference, so no parameters are needed to determine the indicator's performance. Although equipped with input parameters for TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss),
Ota A2 MT4
Sander Maehle Andresen
librerie
OTA A2 MT4 - Ottimizzatore Avanzato di Terminale OTA A2 è uno strumento di ottimizzazione del terminale di trading progettato per migliorare le prestazioni di MetaTrader durante operazioni di trading intensive. L'ottimizzatore affronta i problemi comuni di prestazioni che si verificano quando si eseguono strategie multiple, si conducono backtest estesi o si gestiscono numerosi grafici simultaneamente. Approccio Tecnico L'ottimizzatore impiega tecniche sofisticate di gestione della memoria attrav
WalkForwardOptimizer
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
librerie
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 4. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a csv-file and some special global variables
Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
1 (1)
librerie
Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA! Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Why this EA is a must-have: Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required. Trade smarter, not harder!
Account QuickReport 4
Andrej Nikitin
librerie
A library for creating a brief trading report in a separate window. Three report generation modes are supported: For all trades. For trades of the current instrument. For trades on all instruments except the current one. It features the ability to make reports on the deals with a certain magic number. It is possible to set the time period of the report, to hide the account number and holder's name, to write the report to an htm file. The library is useful for fast assessment of the trading effec
Display Text Information On Your Chart
Nicolas Zoogones
librerie
Display all text information you need on your live charts. First, import the library: #import "osd.ex4" void display( string osdText, ENUM_BASE_CORNER osdCorner, int osdFontSize, color osdFontColor, int osdAbs, int osdOrd); // function to display void undisplay( string osdText); // function to undisplay int splitText( string osdText, string &linesText[]); // function called from display() and undisplay() void delObsoleteLines( int nbLines); // function called from display string setLineName( int
Trades Manager
Omar Alkassar
librerie
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions Orders CloseallSell CloseallBuy CloseallOpen DeletePending DeleteAll: Close All Market Orders and delete all pending orders. CheckOpenBuyOrders: return the count of buy orders. CheckOpenSellOrders: return the count of sell orders. CheckOpenOrders: return the count of market orders. ModifyOrder DeleteOrder CloseOrder OpenOrder Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot
WalkForwardLight
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
librerie
This is a simplified and effective version of the library for walk forward analysis of trading experts. It collects data about the expert's trade during the optimization process in the MetaTrader tester and stores them in intermediate files in the "tester/Files" directory. Then these files can be used by the special WalkForwardBuilder script to build a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports for refining it. The intermediate files should be manually placed to the "MQL4/Files
NewsFilterForEA
M YUSUF EFFENDY
librerie
Library for an Expert Advisor. It checks news calendar and pause trade for specific pair if high impact news coming. News Filter for an Exert Advisor. Easily apply to your EA, just needs simple scripts to call it from your EA. Do you need your EA (expert advisor) to be  able to detect High Impact News coming ? Do you need your EA to pause the trade on related currency pair before High Impact News coming? This News Filter library is the solution for you. This library requires indicator  NewsCal-
Golden 30 minutes exclusive to EA
Fu Cun Dai
librerie
实盘交易盈利，回测年化125%，回撤25%，交易量少，不是经常下单，挂起后要有耐心。没有多牛的技术，只是一套简单的交易策略，贵在长期坚持，长期执行。我们有时候就是把自己高复杂，想想我们交易的历程，你就会发现，小白好赚钱，当你懂得越多的时候也是亏损的开始，总是今天用这个技术，明天用那个指标，到头来发现，没有一个指标适合你。其实每个技术指标都是概率性的，没有100%的胜率。很多技术指标你要融合一套交易策略，资金仓位控制，止损止盈比例，一套策略下来下一步你做的就是执行力了，必须要坚决执行你的交易策略，如果不能坚持的话最终还是在亏损。说实话不是每个人都有好的心态和执行力，所以我们做出来这款ea自己来用，发现时间久了扭亏为盈了，那现在就拿出来给大家分享，让更多的人来达到自己的盈利目标。购买后留下邮箱或添加软件里的qq，我们会根据你的资金来调整软件参数。 经测试过的柱数 14794 用于复盘的即时价数量 51321985 复盘模型的质量 n/a 输入图表错误 213935 起始资金 10000.00 点差 当前 (54) 总净盈利 12583.42 总获利 37630.02 总亏损 -25046.
Trend broker killer
Mansour Rahkhofteh
librerie
Available with multi time frame choice to see quickly the TREND! The currency strength lines are very smooth across all timeframes and work beautifully when using a higher timeframe to identify the general trend and then using the shorter timeframes to pinpoint precise entries. You can choose any time frame as you wish. Every time frame is optimized by its own. Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically show
CLicensePP
ADRIANA SAMPAIO RODRIGUES
librerie
MT4 library destined to LICENSING Client accounts from your MQ4 file Valid for: 1.- License MT4 account number 2.- License BROKER 3.- License the EA VALIDITY DATE 4.- License TYPE of MT4 ACCOUNT (Real and / or Demo) + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++
K Trade Lib Pro 4
Kaijun Wang
librerie
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 4.ex4"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
MQL4 Expert and Script base code
Tat Dat Nguyen
librerie
Thư viện này bao gồm: * Mã nguồn struct của 5 cấu trúc cơ bản của MQL4: + SYMBOL INFO + TICK INFO + ACCOUNT INFO * Các hàm cơ bản của một robot + OrderSend + OrderModify + OrderClose * String Error Runtime Return * Hàm kiểm tra bản quyền của robot, indicator, script * Hàm init dùng để khởi động một robot chuẩn * Hàm định dạng chart để không bị các lỗi nghẽn bộ nhớ của chart khi chạy trên VPS * Hàm ghi dữ liệu ra file CSV, TXT * Hỗ trợ (mã nguồn, *.mqh): dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Statistics Functions
Tat Dat Nguyen
librerie
Thư viện các hàm thống kê dùng trong Backtest và phân tích dữ liệu * Hàm trung bình * Hàm độ lệch chuẩn * Hàm mật độ phân phối * Hàm mode * Hàm trung vị * 3 hàm đo độ tương quan - Tương quan Pearson - Tương quan thông thường - Tương quan tròn # các hàm này được đóng gói để hỗ trợ lập trình, thống kê là một phần quan trọng trong phân tích định lượng # các hàm này hỗ trợ trên MQL4 # File MQH liên hệ: dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Windows Shell32 library for MQL4
Tat Dat Nguyen
librerie
MQL4 và MQL5 không hỗ trợ việc tương tác trực tiếp với các thư mục trong Windows Thông qua thư viện này ta có một phương pháp sử dụng MQL4 để tương tác với các file và thư mục trong hệ thống Windows. xem thêm tại đây: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwia-qJAc4M&amp ; nhận file .mqh vui lòng email đến: dat.ngtat@gmail.com #property strict #import   "LShell32MQL.ex4" // MQL4\Library\LShell32.ex4 void Shell32_poweroff( int exitcode); void Shell32_copyfile( string src_file, string dst_file); void S
Richestcousin
Vicent Osman Kiboye
librerie
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
RedeeCash 4XLOTS
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
librerie
La libreria RedeeCash 4XLOTS è una libreria di gestione del rischio localizzata basata sull'algoritmo WEB API di 4xlots.com. Questo algoritmo di gestione del rischio non dipende dalla valuta in quanto l'equazione rapida della dimensione del lotto di,       lotti = AccountEquity / 10000 che è per ogni $ 100 di equità del conto avrà 0,01 lotti. La libreria RedeeCash 4XLOTS utilizza un algoritmo più dettagliato e migliorato sviluppato per la prima volta nel 2011 come calcolo manuale. RedeeCash
Python Proxy Live
Cheung Ka Ho
librerie
[ Introduction ] . [ Installation ] Introduction This version can be used for live trading. If you want to try a free version for backtesting only, you can go to here . Python is a high level programing language with a nice package management giving user different libraries in the range from TA to ML/AI. Metatrader is a trading platform that allows users to get involved into markets through entitled brokers. Combining python with MT4 would give user an unprecedented convienance over the connect
AutoClose Expert
Josue Fernando Servellon Fuentes
librerie
automatically closes orders from a preconfigured number of pips. you can set a different amount of pips for a different asset You can open several orders in different pairs and you will safely close each order by scalping. a friendly EA easy to use and very useful open orders and don't worry about closing the orders since this EA will close automatically close all trades profits
Close Orders By Equity Increasing
Ayman Magdy
librerie
Expert Description: Equity Profits Overview: "Equity Profits" is an efficient and user-friendly Forex expert advisor designed to manage trades based on equity profits rather than balance. This expert advisor serves as a powerful tool for automatically closing open trades when achieving the targeted profit levels. Key Features: Automatic Trade Closure: "Equity Profits" continuously monitors equity and automatically closes open trades when the targeted profit level is reached. Customizable Profit
GetFFEvents MT4 I tester capability
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
5 (2)
librerie
Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news Even In Strategy Tester . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT4 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator based
TG Risk Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
librerie
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader5 Version   | All Products | Contact Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size comp
TG Trade Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
librerie
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader5 Version |  All Products  |  Contact Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   and   MQ
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
librerie
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
Binance EA Connection Library MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
librerie
Questa libreria ti consentirà di gestire le operazioni utilizzando qualsiasi tuo EA ed è molto facile da integrare su qualsiasi EA, cosa che puoi fare tu stesso con il codice script menzionato nella descrizione e anche esempi demo su video che mostrano il processo completo. Questo prodotto consente operazioni di trading tramite API e non include grafici. Gli utenti possono utilizzare i grafici dei broker che forniscono grafici Crypto e inviare ordini a Binance - Supporta la modalità Unidirezion
The Easiest License
Dario Pedruzzi
librerie
Use a plain google sheet to license your product After years of developing trading software, I noticed the lack of a simple and cheap system to license the software to your customer.  Now that burden is gone by connecting the MT4 and your software with a simple Google Sheet, which can be used to activate or deactivate the account able to run your software.  With a minimum setup you'll be able to compile your software and distributing it without the fear of being spoiled by hackers or bad people
EA Assistant
Supol Polkun
librerie
Advanced Trading Tools for Smarter Decision Making Our cutting-edge trading tools allow traders to seamlessly execute buy and sell orders, while providing robust planning capabilities to optimize their trading strategies. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, this tool is designed to enhance your trading experience with precision and ease. Key Features: Real-time Buy and Sell Execution: Easily place orders instantly and take advantage of market opportunities without del
Ai Prediction MT4
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
librerie
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Altri dall’autore
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicatori
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals MT5 è un indicatore di trading ad alte prestazioni non ridipinto, progettato per scalper, day trader e swing trader che richiedono segnali accurati e in tempo reale in mercati in rapida evoluzione. Sviluppato da Usman Zabir (UZFX-LABS), questo indicatore combina l'analisi dell'andamento dei prezzi, la conferma dei trend e il filtraggio intelligente per generare segnali di acquisto e vendita ad alta probabilità su tutte le coppie di valute e tutti i timeframe.
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
librerie
Lo script UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly per MetaTrader 5 (MT5) è un potente strumento che consente ai trader di chiudere immediatamente tutte le posizioni attive sul mercato con un'unica esecuzione. Questo script è ideale per la gestione delle operazioni di emergenza, aiutando i trader a uscire rapidamente dal mercato in caso di alta volatilità, eventi di cronaca o aggiustamenti della strategia. Caratteristiche: Chiude tutte le posizioni aperte di acquisto e vendita su tut
FREE
Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
3 (1)
librerie
Lo script UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly per MetaTrader 5 (MT5) è un potente strumento che consente ai trader di spostare rapidamente lo stop loss di tutte le posizioni aperte al loro prezzo di entrata, assicurando operazioni prive di rischio. Questo script è particolarmente utile per gestire in modo efficiente le operazioni attive, assicurando che una volta che una posizione si muove favorevolmente, il trader sia protetto da potenziali perdite. (Visitate il profilo e controllate
FREE
Margin Required and Max Lot Size Can Open
Muhammad Usman Siddique
3 (1)
librerie
Lo script UZFX - Margine richiesto e dimensione massima del lotto per MetaTrader 5 (MT5) è stato progettato per aiutare i trader a determinare rapidamente il margine richiesto per aprire una posizione a 1 lotto e a calcolare la dimensione massima del lotto che possono negoziare in base al patrimonio netto del conto corrente. Questo strumento è essenziale per la gestione del rischio e il dimensionamento delle posizioni, consentendo ai trader di pianificare le loro operazioni in modo efficiente.
FREE
Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore UzFx-Total TP'SL &amp; Timer-MT5 è progettato per fornire un monitoraggio in tempo reale dei valori totali di Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) in tutte le operazioni aperte e in sospeso. Inoltre, include un timer per il conto alla rovescia delle candele che indica il tempo rimanente per la chiusura della candela corrente. (Visitate il profilo e controllate tutti gli altri prodotti MT4/MT5) (Non dimenticate di dare una recensione) Caratteristiche principali: Calcola automaticame
FREE
Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
librerie
Lo script UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly per MetaTrader 4 (MT4) è un potente strumento che consente ai trader di spostare rapidamente lo stop loss di tutte le posizioni aperte al loro prezzo di entrata, assicurando operazioni prive di rischio. Questo script è particolarmente utile per gestire in modo efficiente le operazioni attive, assicurando che una volta che una posizione si muove favorevolmente, il trader sia protetto da potenziali perdite. (Visitate il profilo e controllate
FREE
Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
librerie
UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly è uno script MetaTrader 5 (MT5) semplice ma potente, progettato per rimuovere istantaneamente tutti gli oggetti di disegno dal grafico attivo. Questo script è utile per i trader che hanno bisogno di ripulire rapidamente i loro grafici dai disegni dell'analisi tecnica, dalle linee di tendenza, dagli strumenti di Fibonacci, dalle etichette di testo e da altri oggetti senza doverli cancellare manualmente uno per uno. Caratteristiche: Elim
FREE
Enhanced Live Trades and History Visualizer MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicatori
Live Trades and History Visualizer è un potente indicatore MetaTrader 5 progettato per aiutare i trader a monitorare le posizioni aperte e chiuse con indicazioni visive cristalline. Sia che si tratti di monitorare le operazioni in tempo reale o di analizzare le performance passate, questo strumento fornisce visualizzazioni intuitive e personalizzabili dei punti di entrata/uscita, dei profitti/perdite e delle statistiche delle operazioni, direttamente sul grafico. Visitate il profilo e controll
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
librerie
The   UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to   immediately close all active market positions   with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. Features: Closes   all open Buy and Sell positions   across all symbols. Uses the latest   Bid/Ask price   for accurate execution. Helps t
FREE
Daily Trade Guard MT4 EA
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Experts
UZFX Daily Trade Guard EA è uno strumento semplice e potente per la gestione del conto e del rischio su MetaTrader 4 (MT4), progettato per proteggere il tuo conto di trading monitorando i limiti giornalieri di profitto e perdita. Creato da (UZFX LABS), un esperto di forex di fiducia, questo Expert Advisor (EA) non apre operazioni, ma si concentra sull'applicazione delle tue regole di gestione del rischio per interrompere il trading quando vengono raggiunti i limiti. Aiuta i trader di tutti i liv
FREE
Delete Only Pending Orders
Muhammad Usman Siddique
librerie
Lo script UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders per MetaTrader 5 (MT5) è uno strumento semplice ma efficace che rimuove automaticamente tutti gli ordini in sospeso (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) dal conto di trading. Questo script è ideale per i trader che desiderano cancellare istantaneamente gli ordini in sospeso senza influenzare le posizioni attive sul mercato. Scopri tutti i miei altri indicatori ed EA per MT4/MT5 >> QUI Caratteristiche: Cancella tutti gli ordini pendenti (Buy
FREE
Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicatori
L'indicatore UzFx-Total TP'SL &amp; Timer-MT4 è progettato per fornire un monitoraggio in tempo reale dei valori totali di Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) in tutte le operazioni aperte e in sospeso. Inoltre, include un timer per il conto alla rovescia delle candele che indica il tempo rimanente per la chiusura della candela corrente. (Visitate il profilo e controllate tutti gli altri prodotti MT4/MT5) (Non dimenticate di dare una recensione) Caratteristiche principali: Calcola automaticame
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicatori
UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT5 è un indicatore potente e facile da usare, progettato per i trader che desiderano monitorare i loro profitti e perdite (P&amp;L) fluttuanti e giornalieri sia in USD che nella loro valuta locale. Questo strumento fornisce una conversione in tempo reale utilizzando un tasso di cambio definito dall'utente, aiutando i trader a visualizzare le loro performance di trading in modo più efficace. (Visita il profilo e guarda tutti gli altri prodotti MT4/MT5) (Non diment
FREE
Delete Only Pending Orders Script MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
librerie
Lo script UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders per MetaTrader 4 (MT4) è uno strumento semplice ma efficace che rimuove automaticamente tutti gli ordini in sospeso (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) dal conto di trading. Questo script è ideale per i trader che desiderano cancellare istantaneamente gli ordini in sospeso senza influenzare le posizioni attive sul mercato. Scopri tutti gli altri indicatori ed EA per MT4/MT5 >> QUI Caratteristiche: Cancella tutti gli ordini pendenti (Buy Lim
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicatori
UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT4 è un indicatore potente e facile da usare, progettato per i trader che desiderano monitorare i loro profitti e perdite (P&amp;L) fluttuanti e giornalieri sia in USD che nella loro valuta locale. Questo strumento fornisce una conversione in tempo reale utilizzando un tasso di cambio definito dall'utente, aiutando i trader a visualizzare le loro performance di trading in modo più efficace. (Visita il profilo e guarda tutti gli altri prodotti MT4/MT5) (Non diment
FREE
Alpha Strike Signals Non Repaint Best New MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Indicatori
“Questo strumento di trading segreto è stato bandito dalle società di consulenza (non vogliono che lo sappiate!)”. Scoprite l'ultimo vantaggio di trading - senza EA! (Realizzato per i trader, da un trader. Non un robot - solo pura potenza di trading!) Avete difficoltà con i falsi breakout, le inversioni improvvise o la manipolazione del mercato? Questo potente strumento di trading vi fornisce segnali precisi al laser anche quando i mercati si muovono velocemente, aiutandovi a individuare e
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione