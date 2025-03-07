Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart MT4

The UZFX™ - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one.

Features:

Deletes all objects and drawings on the active chart.

Works instantly with a single execution.

Displays confirmation messages for successful and failed deletions.

Helps traders maintain a clean and clutter-free chart for better analysis.

Usage:

Attach the script to the chart where you want to remove all objects. The script will automatically loop through all objects and delete them. A message in the Experts tab will confirm the successful removal of objects.

Note: This script does not affect open orders, indicators, or expert advisors running on the chart—only graphical objects are removed.

