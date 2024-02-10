TG Risk Service Manager MT4

Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability.


Key Features:

  1. Efficient Lot Size Calculation: Harness the power of precise lot size computation for optimal risk management. With "TG Risk Service Manager," developers can effortlessly determine the appropriate lot size based on specified risk amounts and stop loss sizes, empowering them to execute strategies with confidence and precision.

  2. Unified Interface: TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for MQL4 and MQL5, streamlining trade management processes across platforms.

  3. Target Price Calculation: Seamlessly calculate target prices to achieve desired profit objectives. Whether aiming to attain a specific monetary goal with a given lot size or strategizing for profit targets, this feature equips developers with invaluable insights to guide their trading decisions effectively.

  4. Averaging Strategies Optimization: Unlock the potential of averaging strategies with advanced computation capabilities. From computing averaging open prices for designated magic numbers or instruments to determining optimal averaging take profit levels for batch trades, "TG Risk Service Manager" empowers developers to maximize profitability and mitigate risks with ease.

Experience the efficiency, accuracy, and versatility of "TG Risk Service Manager" — your indispensable companion for mastering risk management and optimizing trading strategies in the competitive world of financial markets.


#import "TG_RiskServiceLib.ex4"
double   AveragingPriceForBatch(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, int profitPoints, int magicNumber, string symbol);
double   GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPrice(double stopLossPrice, double riskMoney, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double entryPrice, string symbol);
double   GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPoints(int stopLossPoints, double riskMoney, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double entryPrice, string symbol);
double   GetTargetPriceBasedOnLotsAndMoneyAmmount(double positionSize, double moneyAmmount, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, int targetType = 0, double entryPrice = 0, string symbol = NULL);
double   RunningProfitCash(int magicNumber = 0, string symbol = NULL, int type = -1, bool withTaxes = true);
double   RunningProfitBalancePercent(int magicNumber = 0, string symbol = NULL, int type = -1, bool withTaxes = true);
double   GetRiskMoneyFromPercentBalance(double riskPercent);
double   AveragingTakeProfitForBatch(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, int magicNumber, string symbol, int profitPoints = 0);
#import
BEFORE USING YOU HAVE TO IMPORT THE LIBRARY LIKE MY EXAMPLE ABOVE


How to use Examples:

   const int TEST_MAGIC_NUMER             =  123;
   const string TEST_SYMBOL               = "EURUSD";
   const double TEST_RISK_MONEY_AMMOUNT   = 100.0;       //Value in Account Currency (USD/GBP/EUR)


   //Returns the average open price of a transaction batch
   double averagingPrice = AveragingPriceForBatch(
                              ORDER_TYPE_BUY,
                              TEST_MAGIC_NUMER,
                              TEST_SYMBOL
                           );



   //GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPrice
   //Option1 - DBL - GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPrice

   double testEntryPrice = 1.00500;
   double testStopLossPrice = 1.00100;

   //Returns lotSize based on stop loss PRICE
   double lotsPrice = GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPrice(
                         testStopLossPrice,
                         TEST_RISK_MONEY_AMMOUNT,
                         ORDER_TYPE_BUY,
                         testEntryPrice,
                         TEST_SYMBOL
                      );


//   //GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPoints
//   //Option1 - INT - GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPrice

   //Returns lotSize based on stop loss size in POINTS
   int stopLossPoints = 400;
   double lotsPoints = GetLotsBasedOnStopLossPoints(
                          stopLossPoints,
                          TEST_RISK_MONEY_AMMOUNT,
                          ORDER_TYPE_BUY,
                          testEntryPrice,
                          TEST_SYMBOL
                       );

   //Both methods return same lot if the parameters are the same
   // in this case testEntryPrice(1.00500) - testStopLossPrice(1.00100) = stopLossPoints(400)
   bool areEqual = (lotsPoints == lotsPrice) ?  true : false;


   // in this case returns 1/100 * Balance
   double riskMoneyFromPercentBalance = GetRiskMoneyFromPercentBalance(1);

   //returns the running profit as a percentage
   //if Balance is 10.000USD and RunningProfit is -1000 then  RunningProfitBalancePercent() will return 10.0 (%)
   //this can be customized to work with magic number,symbol, orderType
   double runningProfitBalancePercent = RunningProfitBalancePercent();


   //returns the running profit as absolute value
   //this can be customized to work with magic number,symbol, orderType
   double runningProfitCash = RunningProfitCash();

   
   //Computes the take profit for a batch of trades
   //last parameter is "points" which specifies how many points should the batch be in profit
   //in this example AveragingTakeProfitForBatch returns a price where the whole batch of transactions will be 100 points in profit
   double averageTakeProfitbatch = AveragingTakeProfitForBatch(ORDER_TYPE_BUY, TEST_MAGIC_NUMER, TEST_SYMBOL, 100);


Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
1 (1)
Kütüphaneler
Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA! Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Why this EA is a must-have: Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required. Trade smarter, not harder!
Account QuickReport 4
Andrej Nikitin
Kütüphaneler
A library for creating a brief trading report in a separate window. Three report generation modes are supported: For all trades. For trades of the current instrument. For trades on all instruments except the current one. It features the ability to make reports on the deals with a certain magic number. It is possible to set the time period of the report, to hide the account number and holder's name, to write the report to an htm file. The library is useful for fast assessment of the trading effec
Display Text Information On Your Chart
Nicolas Zoogones
Kütüphaneler
Display all text information you need on your live charts. First, import the library: #import "osd.ex4" void display( string osdText, ENUM_BASE_CORNER osdCorner, int osdFontSize, color osdFontColor, int osdAbs, int osdOrd); // function to display void undisplay( string osdText); // function to undisplay int splitText( string osdText, string &linesText[]); // function called from display() and undisplay() void delObsoleteLines( int nbLines); // function called from display string setLineName( int
Trades Manager
Omar Alkassar
Kütüphaneler
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions Orders CloseallSell CloseallBuy CloseallOpen DeletePending DeleteAll: Close All Market Orders and delete all pending orders. CheckOpenBuyOrders: return the count of buy orders. CheckOpenSellOrders: return the count of sell orders. CheckOpenOrders: return the count of market orders. ModifyOrder DeleteOrder CloseOrder OpenOrder Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot
WalkForwardOptimizer
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Kütüphaneler
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 4. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a csv-file and some special global variables
WalkForwardLight
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Kütüphaneler
This is a simplified and effective version of the library for walk forward analysis of trading experts. It collects data about the expert's trade during the optimization process in the MetaTrader tester and stores them in intermediate files in the "tester/Files" directory. Then these files can be used by the special WalkForwardBuilder script to build a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports for refining it. The intermediate files should be manually placed to the "MQL4/Files
NewsFilterForEA
M YUSUF EFFENDY
Kütüphaneler
Library for an Expert Advisor. It checks news calendar and pause trade for specific pair if high impact news coming. News Filter for an Exert Advisor. Easily apply to your EA, just needs simple scripts to call it from your EA. Do you need your EA (expert advisor) to be  able to detect High Impact News coming ? Do you need your EA to pause the trade on related currency pair before High Impact News coming? This News Filter library is the solution for you. This library requires indicator  NewsCal-
Gold brushes
Chunwei Guan
Kütüphaneler
EA introduction:    Gold long short hedging is a full-automatic trading strategy of long short trading, automatic change of hands and dynamic stop loss and stop profit. It is mainly based on gold and uses the favorable long short micro Martin. At the same time, combined with the hedging mechanism, long short hedging will be carried out in the oscillatory market, and in the trend market, the wrong order of loss will be stopped directly to comply with the unilateral trend, so the strategy can be a
Golden 30 minutes exclusive to EA
Fu Cun Dai
Kütüphaneler
实盘交易盈利，回测年化125%，回撤25%，交易量少，不是经常下单，挂起后要有耐心。没有多牛的技术，只是一套简单的交易策略，贵在长期坚持，长期执行。我们有时候就是把自己高复杂，想想我们交易的历程，你就会发现，小白好赚钱，当你懂得越多的时候也是亏损的开始，总是今天用这个技术，明天用那个指标，到头来发现，没有一个指标适合你。其实每个技术指标都是概率性的，没有100%的胜率。很多技术指标你要融合一套交易策略，资金仓位控制，止损止盈比例，一套策略下来下一步你做的就是执行力了，必须要坚决执行你的交易策略，如果不能坚持的话最终还是在亏损。说实话不是每个人都有好的心态和执行力，所以我们做出来这款ea自己来用，发现时间久了扭亏为盈了，那现在就拿出来给大家分享，让更多的人来达到自己的盈利目标。购买后留下邮箱或添加软件里的qq，我们会根据你的资金来调整软件参数。 经测试过的柱数 14794 用于复盘的即时价数量 51321985 复盘模型的质量 n/a 输入图表错误 213935 起始资金 10000.00 点差 当前 (54) 总净盈利 12583.42 总获利 37630.02 总亏损 -25046.
Trend broker killer
Mansour Rahkhofteh
Kütüphaneler
Available with multi time frame choice to see quickly the TREND! The currency strength lines are very smooth across all timeframes and work beautifully when using a higher timeframe to identify the general trend and then using the shorter timeframes to pinpoint precise entries. You can choose any time frame as you wish. Every time frame is optimized by its own. Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically show
CLicensePP
ADRIANA SAMPAIO RODRIGUES
Kütüphaneler
MT4 library destined to LICENSING Client accounts from your MQ4 file Valid for: 1.- License MT4 account number 2.- License BROKER 3.- License the EA VALIDITY DATE 4.- License TYPE of MT4 ACCOUNT (Real and / or Demo) + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++
K Trade Lib Pro 4
Kaijun Wang
Kütüphaneler
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 4.ex4"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
MQL4 Expert and Script base code
Tat Dat Nguyen
Kütüphaneler
Thư viện này bao gồm: * Mã nguồn struct của 5 cấu trúc cơ bản của MQL4: + SYMBOL INFO + TICK INFO + ACCOUNT INFO * Các hàm cơ bản của một robot + OrderSend + OrderModify + OrderClose * String Error Runtime Return * Hàm kiểm tra bản quyền của robot, indicator, script * Hàm init dùng để khởi động một robot chuẩn * Hàm định dạng chart để không bị các lỗi nghẽn bộ nhớ của chart khi chạy trên VPS * Hàm ghi dữ liệu ra file CSV, TXT * Hỗ trợ (mã nguồn, *.mqh): dat.ngtat@gmail.com
