Dark Light Themes
- Göstergeler
- Asep Saepudin
- Sürüm: 1.0
Dark & Light Themes for MT4.
The Dark & Light Themes indicator helps you switch the MT4 chart display between dark and light color schemes. It also includes a watermark showing the current currency pair (symbol) and the active timeframe.
This simple and clean interface makes it more comfortable for traders to analyze charts using any indicator.
FXDragunov Indonesia.
The Dark & Light Themes indicator helps you switch the MT4 chart display between dark and light color schemes. It also includes a watermark showing the current currency pair (symbol) and the active timeframe.
This simple and clean interface makes it more comfortable for traders to analyze charts using any indicator.
FXDragunov Indonesia.