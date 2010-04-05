Triple MA Crossover EA

TRIPLE MA CROSSOVER EA

1. OVERVIEW

The Triple MA Crossover EA is a trend-following trading system that uses three different moving averages (Fast MA, Medium MA, and Slow MA) to identify strong trend movements. The EA enters trades when all three moving averages align in a clear trend direction, ensuring high-probability trades while filtering out false signals.  This EA is optimized to work with major currency pairs and gold (XAUUSD) while incorporating ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit for dynamic risk management.


2. Unique Features 

ØTriple Moving Average Crossover Strategy – Ensures stronger trend confirmation before trade execution.
ØATR-Based Stop-Loss & Take-Profit – Adjusts dynamically based on market volatility.
ØMax Trades Limit – Prevents over-trading and excessive exposure.

3. Trading Logic

Ø Entry Conditions: BUY Entry - Fast MA crosses above Medium MA. Medium MA is above Slow MA. Confirmed uptrend = BUY order is triggered. SELL Entry - Fast MA crosses below Medium MA. Medium MA is below Slow MA. Confirmed downtrend = SELL order is triggered.
Ø Exit Conditions: The EA automatically adjusts SL/TP using ATR to adapt to market volatility. Trades close when the profit target (TP) or stop-loss (SL) is reached.

Ø Risk Management: Uses ATR-based SL/TP to protect trades from excessive losses. Limits the number of open trades to prevent overexposure. The time filter prevents trading during low-volatility periods.


📌 Best Timeframes for the EA:

✔ M30 (30 Minutes) – Ideal for medium-term trend following.

✔ H1 (1 Hour) – Captures significant trend movements.

✔ H4 (4 Hours) – Best for long-term swing trading.

📌 Trending Currency Pairs (Best for Breakouts):

       EURUSD /   GBPUSD / USDJPY/   XAUUSD (Gold)


