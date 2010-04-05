GOLD MASTERY EA

1. OVERVIEW

The Gold Mastery EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) specially designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) based on Double Top/Bottom patterns with Neckline confirmation. This EA integrates ATR-based stop loss and takes profit levels, ensuring an optimal risk-reward ratio.





2. Unique Features

Double Top/Bottom Pattern Detection: Uses historical price action to identify strong reversal signals.

Neckline Confirmation (Optional): Ensures pattern validity before placing trades.

ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit: Dynamic risk management based on market volatility.





3. Trading Logic

The EA operates on the selected timeframe and follows this structured decision-making process:

Pattern Detection: Scans the market for Double Top (Sell Signal) and Double Bottom (Buy Signal) using a defined LookBackBars window. Identifies peaks and troughs to confirm pattern validity.

Neckline Validation (if enabled): Ensures the price has broken the neckline in the correct direction before executing a trade.

Order Execution : Sell Orders: Triggered when a Double Top is confirmed. Buy Orders: Triggered when a Double Bottom is confirmed.

ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit values are assigned dynamically.





📌 Best Timeframes for the EA:

Recommended Timeframes: M15 (15-Minute Chart)

Supports Other Timeframes: (M1, M5, M30, H1, etc.)