Yetech Queen Pro EA

🧠 YECTECH_Queen_PRO_EA v1.2.1 – The Smart Trend-Reversal Robot for AUDUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD

Features:



✅ Compatible with all brokers and account types



📈 Designed specifically for the popular AUDUSD pair



🔁 The robot opens positions every day on M5,M15 timeframe



🔒 Limit the maximum number of trades per day



🧪 A tested, stable product built by skilled programmers



⚙️ Quick installation – only one parameter (Lot size) needs to be changed



📊 Built-in MA Filter to confirm trend direction



🤝 Private group access for excellent ongoing support



➗ Order splitting – EA divides entries into 5 mini positions



🛡️ All trades protected by Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, and Break Even,EMA/RSI



🔄 Continuous development based on community feedback — free lifetime updates



Parameters:



Lots – your position size (only input you need to set)



Take Profit / Stop Loss – preconfigured and optimized



Magic Number – for trade tracking and management



Max Orders per Day – limits total trades



Trading Days – enable/disable any day of the week





How to Start:



✅ After purchase, send us your order confirmation screenshot



✅ We’ll give you access to our private support group



✅ Add EA to AUDUSD M15 chart, set your lot size, and turn on AutoTrading



✅ Recommended: Use a low spread broker, at least $500 deposit, 1:30–1:1000 leverage



✅ For best performance: Use a VPS and test on demo before going live



Information:



📉 Pair: AUDUSD



⏱️ Timeframe: M5/M15



💼 Min. lots: 0.01



🖥️ Platform: MetaTrader 4



💰 Min. deposit: $500



📈 Leverage: 1:10 to 1:1000



🧾 Account Types: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN



Updates:



🆕 Current version: v1.2.1



🔄 All updates are free for life



🌐 Always available directly from your MT4 platform



Price:



💵 EA Price: $250



🤝 After purchase, message us for access to the support group



💡 Got ideas? Let us know — we’re building this together with you!







