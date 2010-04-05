Yetech Queen Pro EA

🧠 YECTECH_Queen_PRO_EA v1.2.1 – The Smart Trend-Reversal Robot for AUDUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD
Features:

    ✅ Compatible with all brokers and account types

    📈 Designed specifically for the popular AUDUSD pair

    🔁 The robot opens positions every day on M5,M15 timeframe

    🔒 Limit the maximum number of trades per day

    🧪 A tested, stable product built by skilled programmers

    ⚙️ Quick installation – only one parameter (Lot size) needs to be changed

    📊 Built-in MA Filter to confirm trend direction

    🤝 Private group access for excellent ongoing support

    ➗ Order splitting – EA divides entries into 5 mini positions

    🛡️ All trades protected by Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, and Break Even,EMA/RSI

    🔄 Continuous development based on community feedback — free lifetime updates

Parameters:

    Lots – your position size (only input you need to set)

    Take Profit / Stop Loss – preconfigured and optimized

    Magic Number – for trade tracking and management

    Max Orders per Day – limits total trades

    Trading Days – enable/disable any day of the week


How to Start:

    ✅ After purchase, send us your order confirmation screenshot

    ✅ We’ll give you access to our private support group

    ✅ Add EA to AUDUSD M15 chart, set your lot size, and turn on AutoTrading

    ✅ Recommended: Use a low spread broker, at least $500 deposit, 1:30–1:1000 leverage

    ✅ For best performance: Use a VPS and test on demo before going live

Information:

    📉 Pair: AUDUSD

    ⏱️ Timeframe: M5/M15

    💼 Min. lots: 0.01

    🖥️ Platform: MetaTrader 4

    💰 Min. deposit: $500

    📈 Leverage: 1:10 to 1:1000

    🧾 Account Types: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN

Updates:

    🆕 Current version: v1.2.1

    🔄 All updates are free for life

    🌐 Always available directly from your MT4 platform

Price:

    💵 EA Price: $250

    🤝 After purchase, message us for access to the support group

    💡 Got ideas? Let us know — we’re building this together with you!



