Yetech Queen Pro EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Omotosho Adekunle Adekoya
- Sürüm: 1.21
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🧠 YECTECH_Queen_PRO_EA v1.2.1 – The Smart Trend-Reversal Robot for AUDUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD
Features:
✅ Compatible with all brokers and account types
📈 Designed specifically for the popular AUDUSD pair
🔁 The robot opens positions every day on M5,M15 timeframe
🔒 Limit the maximum number of trades per day
🧪 A tested, stable product built by skilled programmers
⚙️ Quick installation – only one parameter (Lot size) needs to be changed
📊 Built-in MA Filter to confirm trend direction
🤝 Private group access for excellent ongoing support
➗ Order splitting – EA divides entries into 5 mini positions
🛡️ All trades protected by Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, and Break Even,EMA/RSI
🔄 Continuous development based on community feedback — free lifetime updates
Parameters:
Lots – your position size (only input you need to set)
Take Profit / Stop Loss – preconfigured and optimized
Magic Number – for trade tracking and management
Max Orders per Day – limits total trades
Trading Days – enable/disable any day of the week
How to Start:
✅ After purchase, send us your order confirmation screenshot
✅ We’ll give you access to our private support group
✅ Add EA to AUDUSD M15 chart, set your lot size, and turn on AutoTrading
✅ Recommended: Use a low spread broker, at least $500 deposit, 1:30–1:1000 leverage
✅ For best performance: Use a VPS and test on demo before going live
Information:
📉 Pair: AUDUSD
⏱️ Timeframe: M5/M15
💼 Min. lots: 0.01
🖥️ Platform: MetaTrader 4
💰 Min. deposit: $500
📈 Leverage: 1:10 to 1:1000
🧾 Account Types: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN
Updates:
🆕 Current version: v1.2.1
🔄 All updates are free for life
🌐 Always available directly from your MT4 platform
Price:
💵 EA Price: $250
🤝 After purchase, message us for access to the support group
💡 Got ideas? Let us know — we’re building this together with you!