XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT4

Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager

The EA allows you to set a Stop Loss (SL) for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders.

How to Use:

  1. Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders.
  2. Configure the following input settings:
    • Order_Type: Select the order or position types.
    • SetStopLoss: Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss.
    • StopLoss: Enter the SL price.
    • SetTakeProfit: Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit.
    • TakeProfit: Enter the TP price.
    • MagicNumber: Use 0 for manually created orders or enter the specific magic number of orders created by another EA.

The EA processes your request instantly and displays a confirmation message.

Your reviews are highly appreciated. Thank you!

MT5 version

Video XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT4
