PropProtectorMT5
- Yardımcı programlar
- Alexander Berger
- Sürüm: 2.0
🛡️ PropProtector v2.0
🚀 COMPLETELY REDESIGNED - Groundbreaking Innovations in Version 2.0!
PropProtector v2.0 is the most comprehensive update since launch! Developed based on intensive feedback from professional prop traders worldwide, this version sets new standards in account protection.
⚡ NEW IN VERSION 2.0
🎯 Revolutionary Risk Management
- Single Trade Risk Check: Every trade is checked for maximum risk (default: 1%)
- Total Risk Monitoring: All open positions + pending orders monitored in real-time (default: 3%)
- Automatic Closure: When exceeded, the most recently opened trade is immediately closed
🌍 International Availability
- Bilingual GUI: Switch between German and English
- All Alerts in English: Perfect for international use
🔧 Extended Monitoring
- All Magic Numbers: Monitors ALL trades on your account
- Configurable Magic Number: Default: 308021
📊 Improved GUI
- Adjustable Font Size: From 8 to 14
- Customizable Content: Choose what to display
- Risk Overview: Current risk and maximum at a glance
🌟 All Core Features
📊 Daily Loss Protection
- Continuously monitors your daily P/L
- Automatically closes all trades when limit is reached
- Blocks new trades for the rest of the day
- Configurable in % or absolute amount
- Early warning at 80% of limit (adjustable)
⏰ Time-Based Closure
- Daily closure: All trades at a set time (default: 22:55)
- Friday closure: No weekend exposure (default: 22:57)
- Also closes all pending orders (limit/stop)
📈 Trade Management
- Max trades per instrument: Prevents overexposure (default: 3)
- Max total trades: Controls your overall risk (default: 5)
- Max lot size: No oversized positions
- Stop-loss requirement: Optional - trades without SL closed
🎯 Risk Check PRO NEW!
- Max risk per trade: Trades with excessive risk are immediately closed (default: 1%)
- Max total risk: Monitors the sum of all open risks (default: 3%)
- Pending orders included: Limit/Stop orders are also checked
🔄 Hedging Control
- Toggleable on/off
- When disabled, hedge positions are immediately closed
- Perfect for firms with hedging prohibition
💰 Profit Target
- Automatic trade closure when daily target is reached
- Lock in your profits automatically
- Configurable in % or absolute amount
🎚️ Account Balance Limits
- Maximum: Close trades when target balance is reached
- Minimum: Emergency protection at critical balance levels
📺 Customizable GUI
- Real-time dashboard on chart
- Light/Dark mode - adapts to your chart
- German/English selectable
- Adjustable font size (8-14)
- Color-coded warnings (Green → Yellow → Red)
🔔 Comprehensive Alerts
- Popup notifications
- Sound alerts
- Email notifications
- Push notifications to your phone
- NEW: Alert on risk violation
🏆 Why PropProtector v2.0?
|Feature
|PropProtector v2.0
|Other EAs
|Daily Loss Protection
|✓
|⚠️ Partial
|Single Trade Risk NEW!
|✓
|✗
|Total Risk Monitoring NEW!
|✓
|✗
|Monitors ALL Trades NEW!
|✓
|✗
|Time-Based Closure
|✓
|⚠️ Daily only
|Hedging Control
|✓
|✗
|Bilingual GUI NEW!
|✓
|✗
|Adjustable Font Size NEW!
|✓
|✗
|Multi-Broker
|✓
|⚠️ Limited
|MT4 & MT5
|✓
|⚠️ Often one only
📋 Perfect For All Prop Firms
FTMO
MyForexFunds
The Funded Trader
True Forex Funds
All other prop firms