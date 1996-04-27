Fast CopyTrade LAN

Fast CopyTrade — Advantages, Features & Inputs

Overview
Fast CopyTrade is a fast, local-only, DLL-free trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It instantly copies OPEN, MOD (SL/TP) and CLOSE from a Provider instance to one or more Receiver instances running on the same PC. The EA uses the MT5 Files folder for secure local messaging, requires no external files to distribute, and is Market-compliant.

Advantages (simple)

  • Fast local copying with very low latency when Provider and Receiver run on the same PC.

  • Market-compliant: no DLLs or external executables required.

  • Easy to use: attach one Provider and one or more Receivers and set a few inputs.

  • Reliable: Receivers send ACK confirmations so Provider only removes tracked trades after confirmation.

  • Flexible: supports SL/TP sync, lot scaling, symbol-suffix handling and reverse-copy.

  • Tunable: adjustable polling and scan intervals to balance latency vs CPU.

Key features

  • Copies OPEN, MOD (stop loss / take profit), and CLOSE.

  • Immediate CLOSE push from Provider when a tracked position disappears (no long wait).

  • ACK-based removal so Provider only forgets a trade after Receiver confirms.

  • Symbol suffix handling to match provider symbols to local broker symbols.

  • Lot multiplier with MinLot and MaxLot guardrails.

  • Options to copy only BUY or only SELL, and to reverse BUY↔SELL.

  • Clear logging in Experts for debugging.

Recommended default settings

  • PollIntervalMs = 50 (fast receiver reaction)

  • ProviderScanMs = 300 (regular provider checks)

  • CloseCooldownMs = 5000 (avoid CLOSE spam)

  • EnableSuffixHandling = true, RemoveSuffixes = "m;z;+" (if broker uses suffixes)

Feedback & Improvements

Your experience matters! If you have suggestions for future enhancements, please leave a detailed comment—your feedback helps shape upcoming versions.


