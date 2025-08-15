ScalpGuard Pro Arrows

This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets.

How to Use:

  1. Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart.
  2. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new candle after confirmation.
  3. TP/SL Interpretation: Green dashed line = Take Profit (above entry for buys, below for sells). Red dashed line = Stop Loss (below entry for buys, above for sells). These are calculated dynamically using ATR for volatility adaptation or fixed pips. Aim for quick exits at TP or manual close if market reverses. Lines auto-update/remove on new signals.
  4. Customize via inputs: Adjust EMA/RSI/MACD periods for sensitivity, TP/SL multipliers for risk (e.g., 1:2 ratio), or switch to fixed pips for consistency. Enable alerts for real-time notifications.
  5. For EAs: Use buffers (Index 0 for Buy, 1 for Sell) where non-empty values indicate signals.

Recommendations for Settings and Trading Strategies:

  • Default Settings: Work well for M5 EURUSD. Use EMA 5/13, RSI 14 (30/70), MACD 12/26/9, ATR 14 with multipliers 1.0 SL / 2.0 TP for low-risk 1:2 RR.
  • Optimization Tips: On M1, reduce EMA periods (e.g., 3/8) for faster signals but increase Signal_Sensitivity to 1.2 to filter noise. On M15, increase to 8/21 for smoother trends. Test on demo with volatile sessions (London/New York overlap).
  • Sample Scalping Strategy: Enter on arrow, set SL/TP per lines. Exit at TP or if opposite signal appears. Avoid news events; combine with support/resistance. Risk 0.5-1% per trade. Target 5-15 pips profit per trade in high-volatility pairs. Backtest on history to fine-tune; aim for win rate >60% with tight stops to maximize high-profit potential.
  • Performance Notes: Code is efficient for real-time scalping, recalculating only on new bars. Tested for no repainting and quick execution on MT4. For best results, use on brokers with low spreads/ECN accounts.



