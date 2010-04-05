Lambo101
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Montien Charoenpong
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
RSI Grid Trading System with Doji Filter - Trading Strategy Description
Core Trading Logic:
- Entry Conditions:
- Primary entry based on RSI(14) signals
- Buy signal: RSI crosses below 30
- Sell signal: RSI crosses above 70
- Must have sufficient account margin
- Initial lot size: 0.01 standard lot
- Grid Management System:
- Grid spacing: 20 pips between positions
- Maximum grid positions: 5 levels
- Lot size plus per level
- Additional grid entry requirements:
- Must form Doji candlestick pattern
- Doji confirmation: body less than 10% of candle length
- Price must reach grid level (20 pip spacing)
- Position Pairing and Exit System:
- Opens both buy and sell positions
- Tracks paired positions for each currency
- Closes pairs when combined profit
- Partial close option first and last order
- Risk Management Rules:
- Maximum grid levels: 5 positions
- Trade Management:
- Monitors real-time position profits
- Tracks total exposure per currency
- Updates grid levels based on price movement
- Recalculates optimal lot sizes fix lot start
- Maintains position correlation data
- Risk Filters:
- Slippage protection: 4 pips maximum
- Doji pattern confirmation for grid expansion
- Emergency Exit Conditions:
- Close all if account equity < 70% starting balance
Key Benefits:
- Controls risk through position pairing
- Uses Doji pattern to confirm grid entries
- Multiple take-profit opportunities
- Automated position size management
- Built-in drawdown protection
- Clear entry/exit rules
- Portfolio-level risk management
This system combines RSI signals with grid trading while using Doji patterns as a quality filter for grid expansion. The position pairing approach helps manage risk while maximizing profitable opportunities.
Preset
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nPhojZw23vXpuozAhXxFLRc0eIzrTyD8?usp=sharing