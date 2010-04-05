Lambo101

RSI Grid Trading System with Doji Filter - Trading Strategy Description

Core Trading Logic:

  1. Entry Conditions:
  • Primary entry based on RSI(14) signals
  • Buy signal: RSI crosses below 30
  • Sell signal: RSI crosses above 70
  • Must have sufficient account margin
  • Initial lot size: 0.01 standard lot
  1. Grid Management System:
  • Grid spacing: 20 pips between positions
  • Maximum grid positions: 5 levels
  • Lot size plus per level
  • Additional grid entry requirements:
    • Must form Doji candlestick pattern
    • Doji confirmation: body less than 10% of candle length
    • Price must reach grid level (20 pip spacing)
  1. Position Pairing and Exit System:
  • Opens both buy and sell positions
  • Tracks paired positions for each currency
  • Closes pairs when combined profit 
  • Partial close option first and last order
  1. Risk Management Rules:
  • Maximum grid levels: 5 positions
  1. Trade Management:
  • Monitors real-time position profits
  • Tracks total exposure per currency
  • Updates grid levels based on price movement
  • Recalculates optimal lot sizes fix lot start
  • Maintains position correlation data
  1. Risk Filters:
  • Slippage protection: 4 pips maximum
  • Doji pattern confirmation for grid expansion
  1. Emergency Exit Conditions:
  • Close all if account equity < 70% starting balance

Key Benefits:

  • Controls risk through position pairing
  • Uses Doji pattern to confirm grid entries
  • Multiple take-profit opportunities
  • Automated position size management
  • Built-in drawdown protection
  • Clear entry/exit rules
  • Portfolio-level risk management

This system combines RSI signals with grid trading while using Doji patterns as a quality filter for grid expansion. The position pairing approach helps manage risk while maximizing profitable opportunities.


MyFxbook 8 month already

FARM 2 Forex Trading System by Forex Trader witolum

Preset

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nPhojZw23vXpuozAhXxFLRc0eIzrTyD8?usp=sharing

