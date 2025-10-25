Renko Chart with Moving Average
- Göstergeler
- Aleksey Usachev
- Sürüm: 1.0
Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe.
Parameters:
BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars.
LTF - lower timeframe.
BrickSize - Renko bar in points.
BullishColor - color for bull candle.
BearishColor - color for bear candle.
HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when selected.
ShowMA - show moving average if true.
MAPeriod - period for MA. Only SMA for now.
MAColor - moving average color.
All values are in buffers so can be used for EAs. For backtesting run it on LTF or lower.