Guardian Equity PropFirm EA for MetaTrader 5

Guardian Equity PropFirm is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically enforce daily and monthly loss limits. It is especially useful for accounts subject to strict risk management rules, such as those required by proprietary trading firms. The EA continuously monitors the account and performs automated actions if predefined thresholds are exceeded.

Key Features

Daily loss control: Set a maximum daily loss percentage (e.g., 4%).

Monthly loss control: Define a maximum monthly cumulative loss (e.g., 9%).

Comprehensive result calculation: Includes profit/loss, commissions, and swap charges.

Block new trades: New positions are closed immediately once a limit is triggered.

Pending order cancellation: All pending orders are automatically deleted.

AutoTrading remains active: The EA does not disable AutoTrading; it only intervenes when risk limits are breached.

Account history recognition: Automatically detects new accounts and sets an initial balance reference.

Accurate balance reference: Uses complete trading history rather than the EA loading time.

Additional Functions

Immediate closure of all open positions when a limit is triggered.

Bulk cancellation of all pending orders.

Restriction of new trades once a threshold is reached.

Real-time visual, sound, and push notifications.

Automatic reset of daily and monthly limits.

Persistent functionality across MetaTrader restarts.

Fully compatible with any time zone or broker server.

Configurable Parameters

Maximum daily loss allowed (percentage).

Maximum monthly loss allowed (percentage).

Enables the automatic closing of all trades.

Blocks new trades when a limit is reached.

Sets an initial balance reference for accounts without trading history.

Recommended Use Cases

Personal accounts: Prevent excessive losses through automated protection.

Managed or client accounts: Enforce consistent and traceable risk limits.

Proprietary firm accounts: Helps to automatically comply with daily/monthly drawdown rules.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use this EA alongside other Expert Advisors?

Yes. It only takes action when your configured loss thresholds are exceeded.

Does it slow down order execution?

No. The EA performs internal checks every 500 ms without affecting execution speed.

Can I use it on multiple accounts at once?

Yes. Each instance works independently on its assigned account.

What if my account has no trading history?

The EA detects this and creates a reference balance for accurate monitoring.

Do I need technical experience to use it?

No. Setup is straightforward and all inputs are documented within the EA interface.

Important Notice

This Expert Advisor is intended for risk control purposes only. It does not execute trading operations on its own and does not guarantee any financial results. Using automated risk-limiting tools does not eliminate the inherent risks of financial trading.